Warren Buffett's Hidden Portfolio Can't Stop Buying These 2 Stocks
Warren Buffett's Hidden Portfolio Can't Stop Buying These 2 Stocks

Since becoming CEO in 1965, Buffett has led Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. Due to an acquisition in 1998, Berkshire's 13F doesn't tell the full story about Buffett's portfolio. This "hidden" portfolio has aggressively purchased two stocks this year.
Why Netflix Was a Stock Market Star on Thursday
Why Netflix Was a Stock Market Star on Thursday

The video streaming leader brought its new, ad-supported tier into the spotlight.
1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%
1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%

Medical Properties' stock price fell sharply this year as interest rate hikes worried investors about REITs. The stock's fundamentals remain strong and the dividend is well supported by high funds from operations. The company also made multiple deals that will improve its liquidity.
Why Applied Materials Stock Sank Today
Why Applied Materials Stock Sank Today

Berenberg cut its price target on Applied Materials shares to $120 this morning. Applied Materials' sales will be impacted by new restrictions on sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China. Investors are also worrying that technological innovation in semiconductor manufacturing may be about to hit the wall.
Why Affirm Stock Plummeted on Friday
Why Affirm Stock Plummeted on Friday

Consumer spending was flat in September, which was worse than analysts had anticipated. Affirm, down 82% year to date, reports earnings on Nov. 9.
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category.
Stimulus Update: These 7 States Are Sending Stimulus Payments in October
Stimulus Update: These 7 States Are Sending Stimulus Payments in October

Many consumers are struggling with skyrocketing living costs. Some states, including California, Georgia, and Illinois, are sending out stimulus checks to help residents cope. For several months in a row, the Federal Reserve has implemented aggressive interest rate hikes in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. But that tactic doesn't seem to be working.
Disney World Prices Keep Moving Higher
Disney World Prices Keep Moving Higher

Disney World shifted to variable pricing for its Genie+ line-shortening platform on Tuesday, and it did the same for the individual Lightning Lanes that guests can purchase for marquee attractions. Other things that got more expensive this week include soft drinks, many character dining experiences, and refillable resort mugs.
Why Novavax Stock Had an Ugly Friday
Why Novavax Stock Had an Ugly Friday

Investors ding the biotech's shares one day after it reported quite good news about an experimental vaccine.
Why Coherent Stock Took a Double-Digit Hit This Week
Why Coherent Stock Took a Double-Digit Hit This Week

The laser specialist gets hit by a pair of analyst price-target cuts. Neither of the cutting prognosticators downgraded their recommendation, however.
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow

Stocks end broadly lower on Wall Street, leaving most major indexes in the red for the week, as more concerns emerge about inflation.
Why Brookfield Renewable Stock's Fall This Week Is an Opportunity
Why Brookfield Renewable Stock's Fall This Week Is an Opportunity

Investors dumped Brookfield Renewable stock on fears of a looming recession. They may, however, want to pay greater attention to the red-hot industry that Brookfield Renewable is targeting.
How Expensive Is Nvidia Stock Really?
How Expensive Is Nvidia Stock Really?

Nvidia is dealing with the proverbial "wall of worry" right now. The company has already begun to address some of its most glaring issues, which means it could begin lapping weak results before too long. Nvidia isn't cheap at its current valuation, but the semiconductor stock may not be all...
Want to Double Your Money? Buy This Passive Income Stock and Wait 6 Years
Want to Double Your Money? Buy This Passive Income Stock and Wait 6 Years

The significant disparity between supply and demand for industrial properties bodes well for this REIT. The company's market-topping dividend is well covered and can continue growing rapidly. The stock is reasonably priced for its red-hot fundamentals.
Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a $1 Trillion Stock by 2030?
Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a $1 Trillion Stock by 2030?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing expects strong revenue growth that outpaces the industry average. The company's relentless investment in manufacturing technology could help it stay in the lead for years to come. Despite a precipitous fall this year, this chip company could reach the $1 trillion mark by the end of the...
Worried About the China Chip Ban? Give These 2 Top Chip Stocks a Look
Worried About the China Chip Ban? Give These 2 Top Chip Stocks a Look

Synopsys and Cadence Design are semiconductor businesses but operate using a software-as-a-service business model. Synopsys and Cadence stocks are faring better than the semiconductor industry and the stock market overall.
Why Shares in AZZ Slumped This Week
Why Shares in AZZ Slumped This Week

The failure to give full-year guidance spooked investors.
Why Lucid Is Dropping More Than 5% Today
Why Lucid Is Dropping More Than 5% Today

Lucid provided investors with some positive production news this week. The company looks like it will meet its twice-lowered estimates for the year. Economic data this week hasn't been conducive to buying risky assets.
A $100 Million Hack Hit Solana, XRP, and Cardano Hard Today
A $100 Million Hack Hit Solana, XRP, and Cardano Hard Today

A key Solana-based decentralized finance protocol, Mango Markets, was hacked for around $100 million on Tuesday. This hack sent Solana down sharply following the news, with other major cryptocurrencies following suit. Thus, despite a rally later today, investors appear to remain on edge with top cryptocurrencies.
Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
