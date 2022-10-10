Anblicks is now a Microsoft Azure Solutions Partner for Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, and Infrastructure Solution Areas

Read full article on original website
NTT DATA Intends to Acquire Data Analytics Firm Aspirent
NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Aspirent, a leading data, analytics and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta. “As we help our clients navigate critical business challenges through the use of data, this acquisition expands and strengthens NTT DATA’s...
IDC Updates Its Future of Digital Innovation Framework
Enterprises are moving beyond their initial digital transformation initiatives – which were accelerated during the pandemic – and are now transitioning to the next step of running viable digital businesses that rely on software applications to help generate new revenue streams, improve customer experiences, and improve internal processes. Success will require businesses to create digital innovation value engines that comprise the practices, technology, and culture required to execute on digital innovation strategies and objectives that are aligned with strategic business outcomes.
Productiv Launches in AWS Marketplace to Help Teams Align on SaaS Management
The company’s SaaS Intelligence Platform provides businesses with greater spend visibility and cost optimization opportunities. Productiv announced its SaaS Intelligence platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Productiv SaaS Intelligence™ platform’s AWS Marketplace availability makes it easier for businesses to unlock the most value from their software as a service (SaaS) portfolios at scale. Today’s news comes at an opportune time, as companies are looking more critically at reducing spend and optimizing costs in an uncertain economic climate. In particular, business leaders are looking for solutions to help information technology (IT), finance and procurement teams align on spend visibility, spend rationalization and renewal management – especially for SaaS applications, which have exploded in use.
Anblicks achieves AWS Advanced Consulting Partner Accreditation
Anblicks achieved advanced tier partnership and enhanced its capabilities to help customers with cloud-strategy, application migration and modernizing cloud data platforms on AWS platform. Anblicks, the cloud data analytics provider to the global market leaders, announced that it had strengthened its expertise in the AWS partner network platform by achieving...
SugarCRM Recognized in the Gartner Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM Applications Report
SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced its inclusion as a Technology Innovator in the Gartner Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM Applications report for its SugarPredict offering that extends artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities across its core platform. “Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM...
Legacy Supply Chain Announces Partnership With 6 River Systems, an eComm Fulfillment Technology Solution
Legacy Supply Chain is pleased to announce the deployment of advanced automation technology from 6 River Systems, a leader in the fulfillment technology industry. The 6 Rivers’ solution consists of collaborative robots, or cobots, that help optimize fulfillment operations, support labor productivity, and increase order volume throughput. This cobot automation technology has been implemented in Legacy’s Franklin IN (Indianapolis) eComm fulfillment facility with future plans to integrate it into other Legacy network fulfillment sites, as well as into large-scale dedicated distribution environments the company operates.
Siena Analytics Joins Splunk Partnerverse to Build Applications that Provide Real-Time Visibility into Warehouse Operations
Siena Analytics, a leader in supply chain AI and image recognition for high-volume logistics, announces today that it has joined Partnerverse™ – the Splunk partner program for accelerating customer success. Through this partnership, Siena is able to build powerful applications for supply chain operations that improve data accessibility, enable simple monitoring of inventory, and share business insights.
LeanDNA Customer HNI Wins 2022 NextGen End User Award for Analytics
HNI achieved fast ROI with LeanDNA inventory optimization platform. LeanDNA, a leading inventory optimization and execution platform, congratulates HNI for their 2022 NextGen End User Award for Analytics. This year’s award winners were announced in Supply Chain Management Review on Sept. 16. HNI will be recognized at the NextGen Supply Chain Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 18 along with three other end-user companies and four solution providers. Jay A. Senatra, Director of Supply Chain for HNI Corporation, will be speaking at the event and sharing the company’s success story.
Nividous Launches Enhanced IDP Capabilities within its Integrated Intelligent Automation Platform
Nividous has recently introduced improvements to its platform’s Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) capabilities. These new advancements allow out-of-the-box data extraction from any document type (such as invoices, identity cards, and loan applications) and various formats, including structured, semi-structured, and unstructured. The new IDP improvements are enabled by the Natural Language Processing (NLP) and intelligent Computer Vision (CV) technologies natively available within the Nividous platform.
Presidio Expands Partnership with Microsoft to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Innovation and Adoption
Presidio, Inc., a global digital services and solutions provider has signed a new partnership agreement with Microsoft to co-invest to help customers advance their digital transformation and hybrid cloud innovation. The agreement drives joint collaboration to accelerate innovation and training across all Microsoft cloud technologies and platforms to serve customers...
Opkey Publishes First-Of-Its-Kind State of Erp Testing Report
Opkey commissions independent study to highlight key trends in the ERP space, and explains how these trends are impacting testing teams. Opkey, an industry-leader in packaged application testing, released their inaugural State of ERP Testing 2022 report. The report is based on 3rd-party industry data and a survey conducted of over 300 Fortune 2000 C-Suite executives and VPs across a variety of industries and geographies.
Tech Data Global Lifecycle Management Rebrands to Become “Shyft Global Services”
New brand supports Shyft’s mission to help technology companies accelerate their business transformation. Tech Data Global Lifecycle Management (GLM), a provider of specialized solutions within TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), announced today that it has rebranded to become “Shyft Global Services,” a name that illustrates its focus on empowering technology companies around the world to shift the way they do business by strategically outsourcing specialized IT services.
Botminds Announces Fusion 2022, a Partner Conference for the Best Minds in Intelligent Automation
A partner conference, to be held on 09 November 2022, to exchange automation insights and showcase business outcomes of leveraging Botminds AI. Botminds Inc., a leader in Intelligent Automation, will host “Fusion 2022,” its inaugural partnership conference on 09-Nov-2022 at 10:00 AM IST (08-Nov-2022 at 11:30 PM ET). The virtual event will assemble the best, to re-invent the Intelligent Automation (IA) space. Fusion 2022 will feature speakers from the Botminds partner ecosystem, demonstrated case studies and deep insights for practitioners in the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and IA. The event will also highlight skills teams must master to stay competitive and engaged to hyper-automate document heavy processes.
Nexign Wins the MEA Business Technology Award for Nexign Revenue Management
Nexign, a leading provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, has received the MEA Business Technology Award in the Ground-breaking Products/Services category. The prize was given for Nexign Revenue Management, a new Nexign’s solution presented during the Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen. Nexign Revenue Management is a cloud-native, flexible, and...
Kanverse Jasper Release Delivers an AI-Powered Sales Order Automation Offering
Kanverse.ai, a Hyper Automation company, has announced the global launch of Jasper release of its patented AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing Product suite for Enterprises. With the Jasper release, Kanverse.ai has introduced a new AI-powered Sales Order automation product. With Kanverse Sales Order automation, sales operations and customer success teams can...
Asana Launches Enterprise-Grade Goals to Help Executives Maximize Resources, Drive Revenue
Real-time visibility into progress across an organization and automatic updates through Salesforce inform prioritization and planning. New Asana Partners integrations reduce costly redundancies, level up security. Asana, Inc., a leading work management platform for organizations, announced a new suite of features and product integrations that automatically give enterprise leaders a...
Vonage Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Fully Integrated API, Unified and Contact Center Communications-as-a-service Platform, and Competitive Strategy
Vonage’s VCP strategy comes at a perfect time when the industry and customers are recognizing the value of programmable communications. Frost & Sullivan has recognized Vonage, a global leader in business cloud communications, with the 2022 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its API-led business communications solutions. The recognition comes as a part of Frost & Sullivan’s recent research focused on the North American API-led business communications industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Vonage with the 2022 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its API-led business communications solutions. Through the integrated Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), the company provides a business cloud communications services via a unique combination of unified communications, contact center and communications APIs.
Leading Telco Operator in Italy Migrates 13.5 Million Subscribers to the Latest Version of Synchronoss Email Suite
Replaces On-Premise System with New Cloud Environment, Adding Enhanced Email Security Capabilities. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc., a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, announced that one of the largest telecom operators in Italy has successfully completed the migration to the latest version of Synchronoss Email Suite. Supporting 13.5 million subscribers, Synchronoss Email Suite was migrated from an on-premise system to a new cloud environment. As part of the migration project, the latest version of the email service now includes enhanced anti-spam, anti-virus, and IP reputation capabilities.
Zoho Celebrates the Five-Year Anniversary of Zoho One, Announcing Record Growth and Upmarket Momentum
50,000 organizations trust the breadth, depth, and value of Zoho One to run their businesses. Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, announced that Zoho One has achieved a new milestone, now supporting 50,000 organizations across more than 160 countries. Over the past two years alone, the platform has grown 150%, with 37.5% of new Zoho One customers coming from mid-market and enterprise businesses. License upgrades by customers who adopted Zoho One five years ago have increased 92%, contributing to this milestone growth. These figures spotlight the market’s move away from static legacy applications and toward end-to-end solutions that empower organizations to be agile, scale, and adapt to changes in their industries.
Unisys Advances to an Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program
Partnership status expands long-standing relationship with ServiceNow. Unisys Corporation announced its advancement to an Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program. Unisys supports ServiceNow customers by delivering integrated enterprise service management solutions, including project and implementation services, platform-managed services, and service advancement advisors. Advancing to an Elite partner strengthens Unisys’...
