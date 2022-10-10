Anblicks is now a Microsoft Azure Solutions Partner for Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, and Infrastructure Solution Areas

The company’s SaaS Intelligence Platform provides businesses with greater spend visibility and cost optimization opportunities. Productiv announced its SaaS Intelligence platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Productiv SaaS Intelligence™ platform’s AWS Marketplace availability makes it easier for businesses to unlock the most value from their software as a service (SaaS) portfolios at scale. Today’s news comes at an opportune time, as companies are looking more critically at reducing spend and optimizing costs in an uncertain economic climate. In particular, business leaders are looking for solutions to help information technology (IT), finance and procurement teams align on spend visibility, spend rationalization and renewal management – especially for SaaS applications, which have exploded in use.

