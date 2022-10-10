Washougal’s new mayor shares plans for city

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Washougal is known as southwest Washington’s gateway into the gorge. And on this Mayor Monday, AM Extra is meeting the city’s new mayor.

Two weeks ago, David Stuebe was sworn into office after a unanimous vote by the Washougal City Council.

Washougal Mayor David Stuebe joined AM Extra and shared some of his plans for the city.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.