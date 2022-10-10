ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washougal, WA

Washougal’s new mayor shares plans for city

By Emily Burris, Travis Teich
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HfEvr_0iTGQd9100

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Washougal is known as southwest Washington’s gateway into the gorge. And on this Mayor Monday, AM Extra is meeting the city’s new mayor.

Two weeks ago, David Stuebe was sworn into office after a unanimous vote by the Washougal City Council.

Nakia Creek Fire erupts near Larch Mountain in Clark County

Washougal Mayor David Stuebe joined AM Extra and shared some of his plans for the city.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washougal, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Washougal, WA
Sports
Washougal, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Larch#City Planning#Politics Local#Construction Maintenance#Am Extra#Nexstar Media Inc
The Oregonian

Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez holds commanding lead over Jo Ann Hardesty in Oregonian/OregonLive poll

Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez holds a commanding lead over incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty a month before November’s general election, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Citywide, 49% of likely voters said they’d choose Gonzalez, a lawyer and technology business owner, compared to 22% for Hardesty,...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WWEEK

Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court

Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
PORTLAND, OR
marinelink.com

Tidewater to Expand Columbia River Barge Service

Tidewater Barge Lines, Inc will expand its regional barge service on the Columbia River after being awarded grant funding from the U.S. Department Maritime Administration (MARAD). The $4,168,759 from MARAD, combined with nearly $2 million in matching funds from Tidewater, will provide two new low and zero emission cranes that...
VANCOUVER, WA
cntraveler.com

Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment

More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

State investigating West Linn waterline measure after resident's complaint

The secretary of state's office is looking into complaint against West Linn's issuance of bond measureIn another wrinkle to a chaotic election season for the city of West Linn, the Oregon Secretary of State's office is investigating the city's issuance of a waterline bond measure on the November ballot. The measure asks West Linn voters if the city should issue up to $17.5 million in general obligation bonds to fund the replacement of three city waterlines running along I-205 bridges. The city's water pipes run beneath the Abernethy Bridge, West A Street Bridge and Sunset Avenue Bridge and...
WEST LINN, OR
Portland Tribune

Growing consensus on Interstate Bridge replacement

ODOT says key players and stakeholders are all coming together to work toward the new bridge plan.COLUMN: Kris Strickler's KEEP OREGON MOVING For the past few years, the Oregon and Washington Departments of Transportation have been working to replace the 105-year-old Interstate Bridge across the Columbia River with a safer, seismically resilient bridge that will offer expanded opportunities for transportation modes, including high capacity transit and better access for people walking and rolling. This past summer, the boards, councils and commissions of all eight local partner agencies involved in the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program recommended we move forward...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy