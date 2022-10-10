Read full article on original website
athleticbusiness.com
St. Paul Parks Department Drops Youth Sports Fees, Participation Skyrockets
A significant drop in the City of St. Paul's youth sports programs has caused participation to skyrocket. According to Bring Me the News, federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has allowed for St. Paul Parks and Recreation to waive all sports fees for kids ages 9-18 for the next three years starting this winter.
athleticbusiness.com
Vandals Prompt Ohio, Montana Parks Depts. to Up Security, Patrols
The costs associated with vandalism at public parks are adding up for two departments, and they're increasing security measures to prevent continuing issues. In Columbia Falls, Mont., the city parks have taken a beating by vandals this year, Hungry Horse News reports. All of the parks have seen some sort of vandalism this summer.
