THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE DIVISION OF FORESTRY REMINDS RESIDENTS WHO BURN YARD DEBRIS TO FOLLOW SIMPLE SAFETY PRACTICES TO PREVENT WILDFIRES. THE OFFICIAL WILDFIRE SEASON BEGINS OCTOBER 15TH AND RUNS THROUGH MAY 15TH. BURN PERMITS ARE REQUIRED BY LAW DURING THIS PERIOD FOR ANY OUTDOOR BURNING. THE ONLINE BURN PERMIT SYSTEM IS A SIMPLE WAY TO OBTAIN A PERMIT BY VISITING THE WEBSITE BURN SAFE T-N DOT ORG. RESIDENTS CAN ALSO GET A FREE PERMIT BY CALLING THE LOCAL DIVISION OF FORESTRY BURN PERMIT PHONE NUMBER MONDAY THRU FRIDAY FROM 8 A-M TO 4:30 P-M. RESIDENTS IN LAWRENCE, GILES, MAURY AND WAYNE COUNTIES CAN DIAL 1-877-350-BURN. PERMITS ARE ONLY ISSUED WHEN CONDITIONS ARE CONDUCIVE TO SAFE BURNING AND MAY BE OBTAINED IN ADVANCE FOR WEEKENDS AND HOLIDAYS. BURNING WITHOUT A PERMIT IS A CLASS-C MISDEMEANOR PUNISHABLE BY UP TO 30 DAYS IN JAIL AND A FINE OF UP TO 50 DOLLARS. WILDFIRES CAUSED BY ARSON ARE A CLASS-C FELONY PUNISHABLE BY 3 TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON AND UP TO 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS IN FINES.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO