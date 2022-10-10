Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
cntraveler.com
Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment
More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
Here's how Biden's visit to Portland impacts TriMet MAX, bus services
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet has warned riders that traffic will be impacted Friday and Saturday as President Joe Biden visits Portland. Anyone planning to take the MAX or bus should plan extra time for trips and anticipate some delays. The MAX Blue and Red lines will be disrupted in...
KATU.com
Two men charged with selling 'hundreds of thousands' of fentanyl pills in Portland area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland-area men are facing federal charges after authorities say they are responsible for making and distributing hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl. James Dunn Jr., 61, of Milwaukie and Joshua Wilfong, 50, of Vancouver, have both been charged with conspiring to...
KGW
City of Portland responds to homeless sidewalk camping ADA lawsuit
Early last month, a group of Portlanders with mobility disabilities filed a lawsuit against the city. The city has since responded.
New poll shows that 60% of Portland voters favor Measure 26-228
A new poll commissioned by Oregon Ranked Choice Voting Advocates shows that 60% of Portland voters are likely to vote for charter reform Measure 26-228 this November.
kptv.com
FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
WWEEK
Mayor Will Announce Plan to Ban Unsanctioned Camping Across Portland and Build 500-Capacity Homeless “Campuses”
WW has learned that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans next week to announce a sweeping strategy to ban unsanctioned camping across the city and build three massive sanctioned camping areas, called “campuses,” each with capacity for 500 people. Each campus would be divided into four camps with a...
WWEEK
Redevelopment of the Old Sunshine Dairy on 21st Avenue Rests with a Jet-Setting European Philosopher King
Address: 915 NE 21st Ave. Why it’s empty: We don’t use the telegraph anymore. The fate of the old Sunshine Dairy on Northeast 21st Avenue resides with a German American billionaire who once sold everything he owned except a small bag of clothes, his BlackBerry, and a Gulfstream IV jet that used to roam the world looking for deals.
New details on ADA lawsuit against Portland finds Multnomah County gave thousands of tents and tarps to homeless campers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early last month, a group of ten Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city over tents blocking the sidewalks. The lawsuit claims the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Federal Rehabilitation Act. The lawyers behind the lawsuit recently found Multnomah...
The Portlandia statue arrived in downtown Portland 37 years ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sitting three stories high on the Portland Building along Southwest 5th Avenue in downtown Portland is the well-known, but non-commercialized statue known as the Portlandia statue. It's a piece of art so big that it had to be shipped coast to coast in pieces when it...
WWEEK
Portland Officials Ask Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury to Dramatically Expand Homelessness Strategy
Portland city officials this week sent a letter to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, asking her to sign on to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s plan to ban unsanctioned camping and open three enormous “campuses” for unhoused people. The Oct. 12 letter, obtained by WW, is significant for two...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: A Human Barricade on SE Powell, 82% Want More Corrupt Cops, and Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Trump
Good Afternoon, News: A Human Barricade on SE Powell, 82% Want. The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!
Truck driver from Oregon injured in North Carolina truck stop shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alina Prystupa is in disbelief over what happened to a beloved family member. "That's the last thing I would think would happen to him," she said from outside her Portland area home. "He was just there at the wrong place at the wrong time." Alina is...
See how Portland ranked on a list of the safest U.S. cities
Portland fell near the bottom of the chart at No. 137, with an overall score of 69.48 points.
KGW
School employee charged with 137 counts of voyeurism in Vancouver
James Mattson, 38, of Vancouver was arrested Thursday. Detectives found videos that date back nearly 10 years taken in female staff bathrooms at Skyview High School.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Portland’s Comparative Dearth of Police Officers
Last week, WW reported that Portland now has 1.2 police officers for every 1,000 people in the city (“Minimum Force,” Sept. 28). Using 2020 federal data, we crunched the numbers to see how Portland now fares compared with other large U.S. cities. The national average is 2.4 officers per 1,000, according to the FBI. The median among the top 50 largest cities is 1.8. Portland ranks 48th out of 50 cities in cops per capita. Here’s what our readers had to say:
KGW
New bodycam video shows when woman fires at Gladstone officers
Officials said Yvette Garcia asked officers to check on her dogs before she was booked into jail. At her home, she broke free, grabbed a gun and opened fire.
‘Less than lethal rounds’ used during Vancouver call; store evacuated
A Vancouver ice cream shop evacuated as authorities responded to a call in the shared parking lot Wednesday evening, Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
Biden traffic delays expected Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: TriMet joins Portland police advising drivers to plan ahead but releases few details. TriMet is joining the Portland Police Bureau warning riders of "major disruptions" with the arrival of President Joe Biden in town on Friday and Saturday. Although few details of the visit have been released, TriMet said on Thursday, Oct. 13, that service for the MAX and bus will likely be delayed in downtown Portland starting at 6 a.m. Friday and continuing until 6 p.m. Saturday. Riders on the MAX Red Line should also plan for delays between Portland International Airport and Gateway Transit Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Trransit service is also expecting disruptions in East Portland as MAX trains, buses and other vehicles will reportedly be asked to stop for periods of time when Biden or his motorcade are nearby. For up-to-date details on delays, visit the TriMet website. Portland police previously said that major roads in the city and downtown Portland areas will be impacted in the late afternoon and evening hours by the president's visit. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
