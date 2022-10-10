ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cntraveler.com

Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment

More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Government
kptv.com

FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Downtown Portland#Police#Iranian
KGW

The Portlandia statue arrived in downtown Portland 37 years ago

PORTLAND, Ore. — Sitting three stories high on the Portland Building along Southwest 5th Avenue in downtown Portland is the well-known, but non-commercialized statue known as the Portlandia statue. It's a piece of art so big that it had to be shipped coast to coast in pieces when it...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: A Human Barricade on SE Powell, 82% Want More Corrupt Cops, and Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Trump

Good Afternoon, News: A Human Barricade on SE Powell, 82% Want. The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Portland’s Comparative Dearth of Police Officers

Last week, WW reported that Portland now has 1.2 police officers for every 1,000 people in the city (“Minimum Force,” Sept. 28). Using 2020 federal data, we crunched the numbers to see how Portland now fares compared with other large U.S. cities. The national average is 2.4 officers per 1,000, according to the FBI. The median among the top 50 largest cities is 1.8. Portland ranks 48th out of 50 cities in cops per capita. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Biden traffic delays expected Friday and Saturday

UPDATE: TriMet joins Portland police advising drivers to plan ahead but releases few details. TriMet is joining the Portland Police Bureau warning riders of "major disruptions" with the arrival of President Joe Biden in town on Friday and Saturday. Although few details of the visit have been released, TriMet said on Thursday, Oct. 13, that service for the MAX and bus will likely be delayed in downtown Portland starting at 6 a.m. Friday and continuing until 6 p.m. Saturday. Riders on the MAX Red Line should also plan for delays between Portland International Airport and Gateway Transit Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Trransit service is also expecting disruptions in East Portland as MAX trains, buses and other vehicles will reportedly be asked to stop for periods of time when Biden or his motorcade are nearby. For up-to-date details on delays, visit the TriMet website. Portland police previously said that major roads in the city and downtown Portland areas will be impacted in the late afternoon and evening hours by the president's visit. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy