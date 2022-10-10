Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Meta Quest Pro VR headset may, with Microsoft's help, be super productive
Microsoft is bringing some of its most popular remote working software to the metaverse, announcing during the recent Meta Connect 2022 event that it is entering a new productivity-focused VR and AR partnership. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Microsoft highlighted that as workplace environments evolve in the...
TechRadar
Logitech Lift review
Not only does the wireless Logitech Lift ergonomic mouse put our hand in a more natural, neutral position to prioritize well-being, but it also offers a lot of productivity-minded features – most of them available via the Options+ app – saving you time and frustration when working. Pros.
TechRadar
ScalaCube review
ScalaCube’s free Minecraft hosting stands out as excellent, and its premium plans bring a lot to the table for those who need something a little more powerful. ScalaCube (opens in new tab) has long been one of the best Minecraft server hosting (opens in new tab) options available. It offers a selection of products, including a neat free-forever server that enables you to test the platform.
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Has the Android king met its match?
Google has announced its latest flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro. If it’s to rule the Android roost, however, it’s going to have to contend with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung’s super-sized flagship is the current top dog (just take a look at our selection of the...
TechRadar
19 of the best laptop deals in the Prime Day sale at Amazon today
Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is officially underway. And, naturally, we're seeing a lot of laptop deals available, with many offering up to 50% in savings. Laptops are among the biggest sellers during massive sale events such as Prime Day and Black Friday, so it isn't surprising that we're seeing a lot of them now – with Amazon's second Prime sale event also being called Prime Day 2. You'll see a lot of bargains, not just on cheap models but also premium bestsellers.
TechRadar
Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals
Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
TechRadar
Netflix’s cheaper, ad-supported plan arrives – and it’s as bad as expected
Following Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos’ June confirmation that an ad-supported tier would be coming to the service, the company today released details on its new Basic with Ads subscription plan. Netflix Basic with Ads will cost $6.99 / £4.99 month when it launches November 3 in the US and...
TechRadar
Want a cheap fitness tracker? Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 before it’s gone
This is not the first time you hear this sentiment from me about the Fitbit Inspire 2, but it might well be the last. Now the Fitbit Inspire 3 is out and on shelves (and currently in our testing lab at the moment, as our writer puts it through its paces), the old Inspire 2, which currently tops our best cheap fitness tracker list, is being put out to pasture. It's been quietly removed from Fitbit’s website, and prices are lowering elsewhere to sell off remaining units.
TechRadar
Need a new laptop, monitor or PC? Dell’s sale has some cracking deals with up to £800 off
Dell offers a vast range of PC hardware, so whatever your needs might be in this department, the company’s online store sells some top-notch products, and at bargain prices right now, too. Maybe you are looking for a new laptop? Perhaps a convertible (2-in-1 portable), or a gaming notebook,...
TechRadar
Has Microsoft accidentally leaked what Windows 12 could look like?
Microsoft has allegedly showcased the next major version of Windows with a user interface that features a floating Taskbar alongside a translucent information bar at the top of a display. According to Zac Bowden at Windows Central (opens in new tab), the next major release of Windows is called 'Next...
TechRadar
InnoCN 27M2U Mini LED monitor review
InnoCN may not be a household name but the 27M2U carries all the hallmarks of a great product. Keen price, a headline feature (MiniLED) and a few other tricks like a pair of sensors and 90W power delivery. There are some rough edges - like the plastic finish - but they can be easily amended.
TechRadar
I found the world’s cheapest 4K monitor, but it’s absolutely not what you’d expect
Best 5K/8K monitors: Ultra high-resolution screens. Best monitors for video editing: Great for Adobe Premiere. Best monitors for photo editing: Adobe Photoshop bliss. Best monitors for home office: Productivity nirvana. Best monitors for graphics design: Perfect for Illustrator. The latest Amazon Prime Day sale is coming to an end in...
TechRadar
Microsoft’s new Surface Studio 2+ is a minor upgrade, despite four-year wait
Microsoft doesn’t consider the Surface Studio range to be a priority, which is probably why it waited nearly four years to launch a follow up to the Surface Studio 2 and didn’t see it fit to call it a Studio 3. Instead, the sequel is called the Studio 2+ (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
How to choose the perfect smart speaker for you
Choosing the right smart speaker is challenging. In a world of multiple assistants and more little grey fabric spheres than we like to count, it feels like everything is promising the world to you, in the form of a digital assistant. If you just want to know about the different...
TechRadar
Nvidia lists games that support DLSS 3 – and RTX 4090 buyers may be disappointed
Only a handful of games to begin with, and one big-name title – not Cyberpunk 2077, either. Nvidia’s RTX 4090 GPU has just hit the shelves, and Team Green has let us know which games will initially support the fresh take on its frame rate boosting tech, DLSS 3.
TechRadar
LG C2 vs A2 OLED TV: I tried both, and here’s the one you should buy
LG is a company that has closely aligned itself with OLED technology and is the primary maker of the OLED display panels used in TVs. As a result, when most people think of the flat-panel tech, the first name that pops to mind is LG, even though Sony, Panasonic, Vizio, Philips, and now Samsung all sell OLED sets.
TechRadar
Microsoft announces Designer, its AI rival app to Canva and Adobe - but why?
Microsoft took the wraps off its image editing suite at its Surface event, called Designer. It's mostly powered by DALL-E 2, an OpenAI technology that looks to try to take on Adobe and Canva, but Microsoft could be too late to the party with this. There's been an explosion in...
TechRadar
Windows 11 22H2 bug breaks Windows Hello security feature
Windows 11’s first big update (22H2) has run into further trouble, this time related to Windows Hello logins. As Bleeping Computer (opens in new tab) reports, Microsoft has confirmed that the Windows 11 22H2 update is being blocked from some PCs due to compatibility issues with the security feature, namely that the upgrade breaks Windows Hello. Apparently the gremlin in the works doesn’t just affect biometric logins – like the webcam using facial recognition – but also PIN entry.
TechRadar
Roku just entered the smart home game - with a lot of help from Wyze
Roku is expanding into a new frontier as the company revealed its upcoming line of smart home devices made in collaboration with Wyze. On the surface, it looks like the company merely repackaged Wyze products and slapped the Roku label on them. The hardware is indeed the same, but all the devices will be supported by Roku’s own proprietary software. In total, there will be multiple devices (opens in new tab) matching Wyze’s modest prices, a subscription service adding more features, and an accompanying mobile app where you can control everything. The devices are split into three main categories: cameras, lights, and wall plugs.
TechRadar
Hot or Not: The best (and worst) early Black Friday deals in Amazon's Prime Day sale
These are the Prime Day deals you should grab - and avoid - today. The second day of Amazon’s Prime Day October sale is underway today - and we’ve been pleasantly surprised by the quality of some of the deals so far: there have been some absolute bargains. We’re talking A-grade discounts on products people actually want. (That’s not always a guarantee on Prime Day.)
