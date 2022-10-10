ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Tennessee Secretary of State enters 'best interest' plea on DUI charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has entered a "best interest" plea for a DUI charge. Hargett was arrested in June on the charge after leaving the Bonnaroo festival in Coffee County. Following his arrest, Secretary Hargett stated "On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward."
