WTVC
Hamilton County Mayor chooses not to reappoint County Attorney Rheubin Taylor
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp told County Attorney Rheubin Taylor on Friday that he would not be reappointed as the County Attorney. Mayor Wamp says he will immediately begin a search to identify an appointment to bring before the County Commission. “I respect Mr. Taylor...
WTVC
Retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy to join Hamilton County Mayor's Office
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced that retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy will join his office. Roddy will serve as a special advisor to the Mayor, and the county's Chief of Staff, Claire McVay. Roddy spent 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department. He served...
WTVC
Tennessee Secretary of State enters 'best interest' plea on DUI charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has entered a "best interest" plea for a DUI charge. Hargett was arrested in June on the charge after leaving the Bonnaroo festival in Coffee County. Following his arrest, Secretary Hargett stated "On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward."
Secretary of State Tre Hargett accepts plea deal in DUI case
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett accepted a plea deal after he was charged with driving under the influence after attending the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Coffee County.
WTVC
Walker County firefighter with DUI in Hamilton County resigns Monday
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker County firefighter with a recent DUI in Hamilton County resigned Monday. PIO Joe Legge confirmed his resignation but says it's unclear if Kolbe Mosley resigned because of the DUI. Mosley was arrested for a DUI in Hamilton County on September 28th. An arrest...
WTVC
Former Lakesite City Mayor, Hamilton County EMS director passes away at 69
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Lakesite City Mayor and Hamilton County EMS Director has passed away. Kenneth Wilkerson died at his home in Lakesite Wednesday. Wilkerson worked as a Rescue Crew Chief in the US Air Force. He later worked for the Chattanooga Fire Department, police, and later...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Bradley County (Bradley County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night in Bradley County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the fatal accident.
WTVC
Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
WTVC
Meigs County 911 board chairman says they were unaware $1M dollars was misappropriated
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office says the former director of the Meigs County Emergency Communications District misappropriated at least $1,084,188.60. And the chairman of the Meigs County 911 board says members and county officials were unaware of what was happening. The Comptroller's Office report says the...
WTVC
Man shot on Rossville Boulevard Tuesday night, Chattanooga police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot on Rossville Boulevard Tuesday night, Chattanooga police say. CPD says it happened at the 4500 block of Rossville Blvd:. When officers arrived, CPD says they found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hip. They say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
Boyfriend accused of killing his 29-year-old girlfriend in Gilmer County, sheriff says
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A boyfriend has been accused and faces a murder charge in connection to his 29-year-old girlfriend's death, the Gilmer County Sheriff said Thursday. The sheriff said Wednesday morning deputies and EMS responded to a reported "medical emergency" at a home off of Tails Creek Road in Gilmer County.
Remember “Move Over Law” when Traveling; Two Chattanooga Officers Injured
Tennessee motorists are required by law to move over into the adjacent lane of traffic and slow down when approaching emergency vehicles, including recovery vehicles (tow trucks), highway maintenance vehicles, solid waste vehicles, or utility service vehicles. One driver in Chattanooga did not abide by the law early Thursday morning...
WTVC
Attorney talks legality of bar bouncer in video leaving man on side of road after fight
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We are working to learn more details on a fight at a Chattanooga bar between a bouncer and customer captured on video. An attorney representing the customer says the altercation should've stopped at the door. The security camera video, posted to YouTube, shows a bouncer at...
WTVC
Parent worries revitalizing Airport Inn may be safety issue for nearby Silverdale Academy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga is moving forward with their plan to revitalize the rundown Airport Inn Motel, but one parent worries this could be a safety issue for students at the nearby Silverdale Academy. The city plans on renovating the motel to be an outlet...
WTVC
Crash kills 66-year-old motorcyclist in Cleveland Thursday afternoon, say police
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a crash in front of the Hobby Lobby in Cleveland Thursday afternoon, according to Cleveland Police. The accident happened at about 5 p.m. on Stuart Road at the east entrance of the Hobby Lobby. Cleveland Police spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West...
15-year-old arrested for bomb threat made at Etowah High, police say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl now faces felony terroristic threat charges after the Cherokee Sheriff's Office arrested her Tuesday in connection with a bomb threat made at Etowah High School. On Sept. 28, Etowah High School administrators put the school into an “emergency evacuation” because of the...
WTVC
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 13
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. Disorder between adult brother and sister. Police arrived on scene and separated the parties. The brother agreed to leave the apartment for the time-being. 22-014173 – Fountain Ave – Identity Theft – The caller stated she posted...
WDEF
Lost dog after fatal crash on I 75
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County Sheriff’s officers are helping out in the search for a dog that may have been involved in a fatal wreck on I 75 last night. The crash happened around midnight on the interstate near Paul Huff Parkway. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports...
fox5atlanta.com
Dalton teens wanted after stealing car found safe, police say
DALTON, Ga. - Two Dalton teenagers, who police claim stole a family members’ car and crashed it in metro Atlanta are safe, police say. The Dalton Police Department said the girls were found safe overnight and have been returned home to Whitfield County to their families. Police did not say if they are facing charges.
