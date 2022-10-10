Read full article on original website
WKYC
'Hilariously' haunted yard in Parma: Check out these awesome Halloween decorations
Want to see something hilariously spooky and fun? Check out these Halloween decorations in the 3200 block of Russell Avenue in Parma.
See the coolest, spookiest Halloween displays around Northeast Ohio: Share your decoration photos
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Calling all Northeast Ohio Halloween lovers: We want to see photos of your spooky holiday displays. From 12-foot skeletons, flying witches, bone-chilling graveyards and ginormous spiders, Northeast Ohioans know how to impress when it comes to their decorations, and we want to feature all the festive fun around the region.
First Look: PetSuites Westlake brings luxury dog and cat day care and boarding to Northeast Ohio
WESTLAKE, Ohio — If you're looking for luxury accommodations for your four-legged friends, Westlake has a new spot in town offering just that. A brand new pet day care and boarding business called PetSuites has come to Sharon Drive, opening its doors on September 7 under the care of general manager Katherine Schneider.
Horror movie icons take over Sagamore Hills home for spooky Halloween decorations
Want to see something spooky? Check out these Halloween decorations at a home on North Boyden Road in Sagamore Hills.
Meet the shop cats of Greater Cleveland: Ready Pet GO!
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Shop -- or "Bodega" -- cats are a part of New York City's fabric. So beloved, they have inspired Instagram accounts, a book or two and even a Saturday Night Live skit featuring comedians John Mulaney, Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon. Here in Northeast Ohio, we...
Epic Halloween decorations in Bay Village showcase massive pirate ship
These Halloween decorations on Elmwood Road in Bay Village are simply amazing! The display includes a huge pirate ship.
Ohio School Finds Purse From The 1950s
A purse for a woman is literally essential. As men, we have deep pockets to carry everything in, and women either have shallow pockets or no pockets at all. This is why we have seen women adapt and start to carry almost their entire lives in their purses. Well, that's...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
AJ explains the proper way to put your garden to bed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — With temperatures dropping, it’s time to think about when and how to put your vegetable garden to bed. Fox 8’s Todd Meany visited the Fox 8 Garden where AJ Petitti explained the proper way to shut the garden down so it will be healthy and ready for next year. Petitti Garden Centers offers more tips on closing up the garden in fall.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Customer favorites include the delectable chicken and waffles (crispy panko-breaded chicken with a cornbread waffle topped with honey butter and syrup), shrimp and grits (sauteed shrimp with bacon, peppers, and onions in a cream sauce served on a bed of cheddar cheese grits), huevos rancheros (a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, fried eggs, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and ranchero sauce), and hot mess (a big pile of Yukon gold home fries that are topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, and a lot of sausage gravy). If you come here on Saturday or Sunday, check out the kielbasa hash, which has kielbasa, onions, potatoes, and poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce.
3 Questions: What’s new at the Akron Children’s Museum?
AKRON, Ohio — Traci Buckner joined the Akron Children’s Museum as Executive Director after 18 years of service in the Akron Public School system and most recently as program officer at GAR Foundation, the largest private charitable foundation in Akron. Buckner is the founding instructional leader of the National Inventors Hall of Fame School, Center for STEM Learning and most recently served as Director of Specialty Programs.
Just wait until you see these creepy Halloween decorations at a home in Cleveland
Check this out! This house in the 19600 block of Hipple Avenue in Cleveland features a creepy graveyard, haunted garage and lots more.
Studio West 117 Kicks Off Grand Opening Weekend on Friday, Oct. 21
Guests will have their first chance to explore Muze, Trellis and Eat Me Pizza
The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo is in Aurora on Oct. 15-16
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo and The OZ Film Festival at the Bertram Inn and Conference Center in Aurora this weekend, October 15-16. Tickets are $14 online before the show and $18 at the door. The event, which started in 2017, was on hiatus for the...
Take a “Tales of Terror” Walking Tour in Downtown Cleveland
For some reason, people like to be terrified at this time of year, maybe to make the first sight of themselves in last year’s winter coat a little less scary. Anyway, it’s time for Tours of Cleveland’s Tales of Terror Walking Tour, talking place Tuesday-Sunday @ 6pm, and Friday-Sunday @ 4pm Saturday October 15 through Monday October 31.
2 men found dead in Garfield Heights home
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two men were found dead in a Garfield Heights home on Sunday in an incident that police are investigating as a homicide. According to a report from the Garfield Heights Police Department, officers responded to a call to 13607 Christine Ave. regarding a call for a body found.
‘Smash and grabs’ reported in busy parking lots
Police in Northeast Ohio are warning about an increase in "smash and grab" incidents. And they say the crimes are even taking place in busy parking lots at all times of the day.
Guardians-Yankees, Blue Man Group, Mary J. Blige and Halloween festivities highlight things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s only a couple weeks until Halloween and this weekend’s calendar definitely has a bit more of a holiday vibe. Here’s 20 things happening around Northeast Ohio for you to check out this weekend and beyond. Mary J. Blige. Award-winning singer brings her Good...
SCSO Wants You to ‘Find Your Soul Mutt’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has a deal for you, if it’s time to adopt that newest best friend. Working with non-profits Pawsitive Ohio and Friends of the Stark Pound, dog lovers can adopt for half price, at $49. Of...
Ray’s Sausage celebrates 7 decades in business despite once hitting a hard PR patch
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ray’s Sausage has been an institution on Cleveland’s east side for decades, but about 10 years ago, a foul odor was thought to be coming from its sausage factory, It turns out the stench was coming from next door where serial killer Anthony Sowell buried the bodies of his 11 innocent victims.
Come to Kent for the Annual Cider Festival
Apple Cider is one of those edibles that’s indelibly associated with autumn, when the apple harvest is at its peak (It’s apparently a big secret that you can drink it any time of the year.) So that means it’s time for the 17th annual Cider Festival in Kent, hosted by Standing Rock Cultural Arts, the City of Kent and its downtown businesses at the Hometown Bank Plaza at the corner of Main and Water streets.
