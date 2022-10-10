ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYC

Meet the shop cats of Greater Cleveland: Ready Pet GO!

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Shop -- or "Bodega" -- cats are a part of New York City's fabric. So beloved, they have inspired Instagram accounts, a book or two and even a Saturday Night Live skit featuring comedians John Mulaney, Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon. Here in Northeast Ohio, we...
CLEVELAND, OH
103.3 WKFR

Ohio School Finds Purse From The 1950s

A purse for a woman is literally essential. As men, we have deep pockets to carry everything in, and women either have shallow pockets or no pockets at all. This is why we have seen women adapt and start to carry almost their entire lives in their purses. Well, that's...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

AJ explains the proper way to put your garden to bed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — With temperatures dropping, it’s time to think about when and how to put your vegetable garden to bed. Fox 8’s Todd Meany visited the Fox 8 Garden where AJ Petitti explained the proper way to shut the garden down so it will be healthy and ready for next year. Petitti Garden Centers offers more tips on closing up the garden in fall.
CLEVELAND, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Customer favorites include the delectable chicken and waffles (crispy panko-breaded chicken with a cornbread waffle topped with honey butter and syrup), shrimp and grits (sauteed shrimp with bacon, peppers, and onions in a cream sauce served on a bed of cheddar cheese grits), huevos rancheros (a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, fried eggs, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and ranchero sauce), and hot mess (a big pile of Yukon gold home fries that are topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, and a lot of sausage gravy). If you come here on Saturday or Sunday, check out the kielbasa hash, which has kielbasa, onions, potatoes, and poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

3 Questions: What’s new at the Akron Children’s Museum?

AKRON, Ohio — Traci Buckner joined the Akron Children’s Museum as Executive Director after 18 years of service in the Akron Public School system and most recently as program officer at GAR Foundation, the largest private charitable foundation in Akron. Buckner is the founding instructional leader of the National Inventors Hall of Fame School, Center for STEM Learning and most recently served as Director of Specialty Programs.
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Take a “Tales of Terror” Walking Tour in Downtown Cleveland

For some reason, people like to be terrified at this time of year, maybe to make the first sight of themselves in last year’s winter coat a little less scary. Anyway, it’s time for Tours of Cleveland’s Tales of Terror Walking Tour, talking place Tuesday-Sunday @ 6pm, and Friday-Sunday @ 4pm Saturday October 15 through Monday October 31.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

2 men found dead in Garfield Heights home

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two men were found dead in a Garfield Heights home on Sunday in an incident that police are investigating as a homicide. According to a report from the Garfield Heights Police Department, officers responded to a call to 13607 Christine Ave. regarding a call for a body found.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
whbc.com

SCSO Wants You to ‘Find Your Soul Mutt’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has a deal for you, if it’s time to adopt that newest best friend. Working with non-profits Pawsitive Ohio and Friends of the Stark Pound, dog lovers can adopt for half price, at $49. Of...
STARK COUNTY, OH
coolcleveland.com

Come to Kent for the Annual Cider Festival

Apple Cider is one of those edibles that’s indelibly associated with autumn, when the apple harvest is at its peak (It’s apparently a big secret that you can drink it any time of the year.) So that means it’s time for the 17th annual Cider Festival in Kent, hosted by Standing Rock Cultural Arts, the City of Kent and its downtown businesses at the Hometown Bank Plaza at the corner of Main and Water streets.
KENT, OH
