UTPB engineering students raise concerns to UTPB President
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Students at UTPB are concerned about the engineering department after learning that the electrical and chemical departments don’t offer a specific accreditations. Students and staff met to talk about having specific accreditations after graduation. Students became aware of this after a staff member told students...
10 Famous People Born or Raised in Midland/Odessa
If you have lived here all your life then you know this list, but if you are new to the area, here are some famous celebrities that were born or raised in Midland/Odessa. Former First Lady of the United States and former First Lady of Texas. Laura Welch Bush was born in Midland on November 4, 1946. She attended school in Midland at James Bowie Elementary, San Jacinto Junior High, and Robert E. Lee High School, now Legacy High School, where she graduated in 1964.
5th grader arrested at Jordan Elementary in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD police arrested a 5th grader after making a threat to bring a gun to school. Students reported the threat on Thursday, and upon investigating it, ECISD police arrested the boy on the Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Threat of Exhibition of Weapon on School Property or Bus.
Midland doctor experiences firsthand issues with medical immigration form
MIDLAND, Texas — The path to citizenship in the United States can already be a long process. Paperwork problems can easily create setbacks, but not all paperwork setbacks are at the fault of individuals applying. Dr. Shamsuddin Pepermintwala is trying to help out an elderly patient with dementia and...
5th grade student in Odessa charged with making a threat
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5th grade student from Barbara Jordan Elementary was arrested today after he allegedly threatened another student. According to a news release, students told staff members today that the boy threatened yesterday to bring a gun to school. Upon learning of the threat, Ector County ISD police immediately began investigating and eventually […]
Big Spring boy accused of making threat against Midland treatment center
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested a minor today after investigators said he made a threat against a Midland treatment facility. According to a news release, around 12:15 p.m. today, Big Spring PD was contacted about a juvenile who made threats that disrupted the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. Officers told […]
Midland ISD school board debate
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The November elections are less than a month away. Several local government positions are on the ballot including three districts for the Midland ISD school board. Tuesday night CBS7 attended the Basin PBS debate with all candidates for all three districts. They answered questions about their...
Big Spring police arrest juvenile for threats to Oceans Behavioral Unit
BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department arrested a young man for terroristic threats Thursday, after he made threats against the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. According to BSPD, at about 12:15 p.m., officers were made aware of a person in Big Spring who made threats that...
Awesome New Place To Try This Weekend! Spitz is here in Midland!
Are you ready to try SPITZ? They are now open in Midland, Texas! Spitz has been described as Fresh, Flavorful and of course Delicious!. • SPITZ MEDITERRANEAN STREET FOOD IS NOW OPEN AT 2101 W. Wadley In Midland!. Spitz Mediterranean Street Food is be located at 2101 W. Wadley Ave...
Juvenile arrested for making terroristic threats against Oceans Behavioral unit
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday afternoon Big Spring police were informed of threats made against the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. The Big Spring Police Department then contacted the Midland Police Department to inform them of the threats. MPD then responded to Oceans while the Big Spring Police Department...
Mom pleads guilty to kidnapping twin sons from Midland home last year
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Wisconsin mom was released from Midland County jail this afternoon after accepting a plea deal on a kidnapping charge involving her twin boys. 31-year-old Hilary Forrest was sentenced to 10 years of probation as part of that deal. Forrest was the subject of a nationwide Amber Alert last year; the Texas […]
UTPB police respond to unattended death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338. Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
MPD responds to armed robbery call at Garrett/Brown Park
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery at Garrett/Brown Park Wednesday. According to an MPD spokesperson, about 30 minutes after police responded to an armed robbery call, two suspects, one of them a juvenile, were found with the victims possessions and a weapon.
MPD officer placed on leave following arrest
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A police officer employed by the Midland Police Department was arrested October 8 in Tarrant County after he was accused of assaulting a member of his family, according to a news release. MPD said the family member was another adult male and did not specify what led up to the assault. The […]
MPD officer breaks down response to domestic violence calls
MIDLAND, Texas — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men experience some form of domestic violence from their partner. Police officers frequently respond to these calls that can be tough and extremely dangerous. "We do have several that we...
What Does West Texas Not Need More Of? Midland-Odessa Answers..
Driving through the streets of West Texas on a daily basis, you may scratch your head most days thinking OMG another this another that? As far as businesses, as far as things you see every few miles. I find myself regularly saying to myself, 'wow, we really didn't need another one of those.' So I decided to ask the question on B93's Facebook, 'what does West Texas not need more of?' And boy did you come through!
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
Slain teen to be honored at DV walk tomorrow
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The family of a teen killed earlier this year by a co-worker in a murder-suicide, is inviting the community to participate in a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk happening Friday morning. Family said the City will issue a proclamation on the teen’s behalf at the event. The walk is sponsored by the Midland Victim’s […]
Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick tours Midland natural gas plant
MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick visited natural gas company Ovitntiv at their field office Wednesday. Craddick was on site to observe weatherization efforts that will ensure their preparedness during future weather emergencies. Following Winter Storm Uri, the state's first natural gas infrastructure weatherization rule was adopted by the commission in August.
Midland police officer arrested on assault family violence charge
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a City of Midland spokesperson, a Midland police officer was arrested on Saturday on an assault family violence charge involving an adult male family member. The MPD officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The arrest of the...
