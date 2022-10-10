Driving through the streets of West Texas on a daily basis, you may scratch your head most days thinking OMG another this another that? As far as businesses, as far as things you see every few miles. I find myself regularly saying to myself, 'wow, we really didn't need another one of those.' So I decided to ask the question on B93's Facebook, 'what does West Texas not need more of?' And boy did you come through!

MIDLAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO