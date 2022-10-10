ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phys.org

Testing the theory that human's long developmental period is due to difficulty in learning complex foraging skills

Ilaria Pretelli and Sheina Lew-Levy from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and Erik Ringen from Emory University report evidence to support a theory that the reason human beings have such a long developmental period is that it takes a long time to learn complex foraging skills. The study is published in the journal Science Advances.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Analyzing a new material that promises faster, higher resolution displays

A new material is set to provide us with faster and higher resolution displays. Hokkaido University researchers explain what makes this material so special, opening the door to its application and further development. All displays consist of a lattice of tiny dots of light, called pixels, the brightness of which...
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Marine diatoms show high plasticity in adapting to fluctuating light conditions

A research team led by Prof. Wang Guangce from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) reported the molecular mechanism of marine diatoms in response to fluctuating light conditions. The study was published in Plant Physiology on Sept. 23. Cultivation of marine diatoms in the laboratory...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Physicists have developed a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features

Scientists from the Faculty of Physics at the University of Warsaw in cooperation with the Military University of Technology, the Italian CNR Nanotec, the British University of Southampton and the University of Iceland obtained a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features, constructed of perovskites and liquid crystals. Their research is published in the latest Science Advances.
PHYSICS

