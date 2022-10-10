ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Greg Tarver hopes to go from state senator to Shreveport mayor

"I look at the city of Shreveport, and I see nothing happening," said Tarver. "Our children are leaving the city of Shreveport. They're leaving because there is nothing in Shreveport. Go downtown yourself. Downtown looks like a ghost town." Greg Tarver hopes to go from state senator to Shreveport …
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Melvin Slack, Jr. is back to run again for mayor of Shreveport. Slack unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2014. In his latest bid for the office, he says his number one priority will be the streets. He says when you drive in Shreveport, you...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

4 Shreveport mayoral candidates release campaign funding info

The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Candidate profile: Shreveport mayoral hopeful Julius Romano

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Julius Romano is an Italian immigrant running for Shreveport’s mayor seat. Romano said he wants to fix Shreveport roads, water systems, and infrastructure. Crime is also one of his top priorities. “You give them pride; you give them work; you give them something to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Property standards sweep set for Thursday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continued Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep in City Council District A. Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards concentrated their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs and North Highland neighborhoods and were to flagg structures for demolition. Shreveport police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Murderer Pleads Guilty in Caddo Court

A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a February 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday, October 13, 2022, just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to Caddo District Court December 28, 2022, when he will be sentenced to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
myarklamiss.com

SFD investigating trucking company fire south of downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire involving a battery of oil tanks just south of downtown Shreveport late Friday morning. It took dozens of firefighters to battle the two-alarm fire on the commercial property near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in Bossier City. It happened about 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. The injured man’s been taken to Ochnser LSU Health in Shreveport, where he’s listed in critical condition. Police...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Second Tuesday night homicide victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the second man who was among three killed in four separate Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport, was shot several times on Patzman Street. He died at Ochsner LSU Health. His homicide is No. 42 in Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Mayoral candidates clash at business themed forum

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Some of the candidates for mayor clashed over who should get credit for the city landing the Amazon Fulfillment Center. At a mayoral election forum held by the North Shreveport Business Association, the first question was how to create economic development. Republican Tom Arceneaux sparked the differing views on the Amazon deal by saying the city should concentrate on helping develop small businesses.
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddoda.com

Woman pleads guilty to unauthorized use

A Shreveport woman who illegally borrowed an acquaintance’s car two years ago and wrecked it, pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just before her trial was to begin. Shadeciyon Milton, 25, pleaded guilty to the single charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

3 dead in 4 overnight shootings

The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport experiences 4 shootings in an hour

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Four separate shootings within an hour have led to multiple deaths in Shreveport. The first shooting happened about 8:26 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 on Jacob Street at Norton Street in Shreveport. That’s three blocks east of Oak Park Elementary/Middle School. The victim showed up...
SHREVEPORT, LA

