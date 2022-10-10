Read full article on original website
Greg Tarver hopes to go from state senator to Shreveport mayor
"I look at the city of Shreveport, and I see nothing happening," said Tarver. "Our children are leaving the city of Shreveport. They're leaving because there is nothing in Shreveport. Go downtown yourself. Downtown looks like a ghost town." Greg Tarver hopes to go from state senator to Shreveport …
Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Melvin Slack, Jr. is back to run again for mayor of Shreveport. Slack unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2014. In his latest bid for the office, he says his number one priority will be the streets. He says when you drive in Shreveport, you...
4 Shreveport mayoral candidates release campaign funding info
What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?
Profile Candidate: Sheila-Crosby Wimberly seeks Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sheila Crosby-Wimberly is a graduate of Caddo Parish Schools who comes from a family of educators and is running to represent students and families of District 12 on the Caddo Parish School Board. Throughout Wimberly’s campaign, she has urged voters to pay closer attention to...
Candidate profile: Shreveport mayoral hopeful Julius Romano
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Julius Romano is an Italian immigrant running for Shreveport’s mayor seat. Romano said he wants to fix Shreveport roads, water systems, and infrastructure. Crime is also one of his top priorities. “You give them pride; you give them work; you give them something to...
Veterans hospital rehires top official from secret wait list scandal
SHREVEPORT, La. -- "A slap in the face to veterans." That's what whistleblower Shea Wilkes calls the rehiring of the chief of staff from the secret wait list scandal at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center. Overton Brooks has brought Dr. Patrick McGauly back to the same position he held in...
Candidate profile: Adrian Perkins seeks second term as Shreveport mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is looking to serve another four years on the job. “Our administration, we still have work to do,” said Perkins when interviewed at his campaign headquarters on Jewella Avenue. Perkins is a Shreveport native who grew up in Cedar Grove,...
Property standards sweep set for Thursday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continued Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep in City Council District A. Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards concentrated their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs and North Highland neighborhoods and were to flagg structures for demolition. Shreveport police...
Shreveport Murderer Pleads Guilty in Caddo Court
A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a February 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday, October 13, 2022, just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to Caddo District Court December 28, 2022, when he will be sentenced to...
SFD investigating trucking company fire south of downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire involving a battery of oil tanks just south of downtown Shreveport late Friday morning. It took dozens of firefighters to battle the two-alarm fire on the commercial property near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in Bossier City. It happened about 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. The injured man’s been taken to Ochnser LSU Health in Shreveport, where he’s listed in critical condition. Police...
Follow the Money: Who Has the Most Cash in Shreveport Mayor’s Race?
Louisiana campaign finance reports are in and some of the numbers might surprise you. The deadline to report for the November 8 election was on October 11 and there is a clear leader in the battle to raise money in the Shreveport Mayor's race. Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver raised...
Second Tuesday night homicide victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the second man who was among three killed in four separate Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport, was shot several times on Patzman Street. He died at Ochsner LSU Health. His homicide is No. 42 in Shreveport...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
Mayoral candidates clash at business themed forum
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Some of the candidates for mayor clashed over who should get credit for the city landing the Amazon Fulfillment Center. At a mayoral election forum held by the North Shreveport Business Association, the first question was how to create economic development. Republican Tom Arceneaux sparked the differing views on the Amazon deal by saying the city should concentrate on helping develop small businesses.
Candidate profile: School board retiree Jon Glover seeks Dist. 10 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired Caddo Parish School Board employee Jon Glover says she is ready to come back to serve on the board as the representative of District 10 in South Shreveport if elected in November. Glover retired from the Caddo Parish School Board in August 2018 after...
Louisiana audit shows Shreveport mayor redirected city business to personal friend
(The Center Square) — A recent state audit shows Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spent more than $35,000 on travel between 2019 and 2021 without proper documentation and redirected the city's insurance policies to send business to a longtime friend. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack conducted an investigative audit for...
Woman pleads guilty to unauthorized use
A Shreveport woman who illegally borrowed an acquaintance’s car two years ago and wrecked it, pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just before her trial was to begin. Shadeciyon Milton, 25, pleaded guilty to the single charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, for...
3 dead in 4 overnight shootings
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Four separate shootings within an hour have led to multiple deaths in Shreveport.
Shreveport experiences 4 shootings in an hour
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Four separate shootings within an hour have led to multiple deaths in Shreveport. The first shooting happened about 8:26 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 on Jacob Street at Norton Street in Shreveport. That’s three blocks east of Oak Park Elementary/Middle School. The victim showed up...
