Scientists demonstrate that electricity may be obtainable from water with a high salt concentration
Devising renewable sources of energy is a key concern for scientists, political leaders and communities as the world comes to terms with the realities of climate change and the limits of the Earth's natural resources. In an exciting new development, scientists from the Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University have demonstrated that electricity may be obtainable from water with a high salt concentration, such as seawater.
Testing the theory that human's long developmental period is due to difficulty in learning complex foraging skills
Ilaria Pretelli and Sheina Lew-Levy from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and Erik Ringen from Emory University report evidence to support a theory that the reason human beings have such a long developmental period is that it takes a long time to learn complex foraging skills. The study is published in the journal Science Advances.
Deadly piston pump: How a colonization factor is secreted by bacterial type 4 pili
Bacterial infectious diseases are still a huge contributor to global disease burden and with antibiotic resistance on the rise worldwide there is an urgent need for novel treatment strategies against bacteria. One of the most devastating bacterial infections is Cholera, caused by the bacteria Vibrio cholerae, which has been in its seventh ongoing pandemic since 1961. Now, a research group led by Osaka University in Japan has shed light on a specific protein interaction that has the potential to be a novel target in Cholera treatment.
The complex Maxwell stress tensor theorem: A novel scenery underlying electromagnetic optical forces
Optical manipulation of matter by using the mechanical action of light is one of the vibrant subjects of micro and nanoscience. In 2018 the Nobel Prize in physics was awarded to Arthur Ashkin for the invention and development of optical tweezers. The Maxwell stress tensor (MST), which expresses the conservation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Genetically engineered bacteria make living materials for self-repairing walls and cleaning up pollution
With just an incubator and some broth, researchers can grow reusable filters made of bacteria to clean up polluted water, detect chemicals in the environment and protect surfaces from rust and mold. I am a synthetic biologist who studies engineered living materials—substances made from living cells that have a variety...
Stone projectile skills helped foragers occupy rainforests during southern Asia migration
Griffith University has played a key role in new research that shows hunter-gatherers used miniaturized stone tools and bone projectile points to consistently hunt a range of animals in the Sri Lankan rainforests over the past 45,000 years. Professor Michael Petraglia, Director of Griffith's Australian Research Center for Human Evolution...
Sea-level rise 'may cross two meters by 2100'
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) recommends raising the imaginary waterline demarcation for projects in the Asia Pacific region to two meters, instead of the existing one meter, to improve the resilience of structures against rising sea levels. An ADB report presented during the bank's annual board meeting (26-30 September) warns...
Many wildlife populations have seen significant decline since 1970: analysis
Populations of thousands of animal species from around the world have declined by an average of 69 percent since 1970, according to a new report. Researchers studied nearly 32,000 populations of 5,230 species from around the globe and found that on average, those populations declined by 69 percent between 1970 and 2018. The report does […]
Model suggests Indian Ocean Dipole changes are reducing wheat yields in Australia
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in China and Australia attributes reduced rainfall on Australian wheat fields to disruptions to the Indian Ocean Dipole due to climate change. The study is published in Nature Food. Prior research has shown that the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) has a major...
Direct production of olefins from syngas with ultrahigh carbon efficiency
Olefins are key building blocks to manufacture a wide range of value-added products such as polymers, lubricants, plasticizers, drugs, detergent and cosmetics. Syngas conversion serves as a competitive strategy to produce olefins from nonpetroleum resources. However, the goal to achieve desirable olefins selectivity with limited undesired C1 by-products remains challenging.
Protecting honey bees from deadly American foulbrood threat with new faster, cheaper test
American foulbrood (AFB) is an infectious disease of honey bee larvae that can have severe detrimental impacts on bee populations, including the destruction of hives, if unmanaged. Professor Travis Beddoe, head of the Agricultural BioSolutions Laboratory at La Trobe University, said the test could have implications both in Australia and...
Drug discovery method identifies naturally occurring metabolite that converts 'bad' fat to 'good' fat
"Metabolism" describes the body's chemical changes that create the necessary materials for growth and overall health. Metabolites are the substances made and used during these metabolic processes—or, as a new discovery out of Scripps Research and its drug development arm, Calibr, indicates, they could also be potent molecules for treating severe diseases.
Smart materials: Metal cations regulate thermoresponsive polymers
Often referred to as smart materials, temperature-responsive or thermoresponsive polymers are gaining attention for their ability to respond to external temperature changes, allowing for an extensive range of applications. Making this smart material even smarter by improving the flexibility of its response to temperature, Osaka Metropolitan University scientists have developed a novel polymer, the thermoresponsiveness of which can easily be regulated by changing the type and mixing ratio of ionic species. Their findings were published in Macromolecules.
Discovery of family of hormones may be key to increased crop yields
Crops often face harsh growing environments. Instead of using energy for growth, factors such as disease, extreme temperatures, and salty soils force plants to use it to respond to the resulting stress. This is known as the "growth-stress response trade-off". Now, a group of researchers from Nagoya University has discovered a previously unknown pathway that regulates whether a plant uses its resources for growth or stress tolerance. This discovery could enable the stress response to be controlled under agricultural conditions, increasing crop yields. They published the findings in the journal Science.
DNA from sediments offers insights into the use of plants by humans in the Paleolithic Age
Under the aegis of the University of Oslo, an international research team has extracted and analyzed plant DNA from the sediments of the Armenian "Aghitu-3" cave. About 40,000 to 25,000 years ago, the cave was used as a shelter by humans of the Upper Paleolithic. A detailed analysis of the DNA shows that the cave's inhabitants may have used numerous plant species for a variety of purposes, including for medicine, dye, or yarn.
Two hits to the mitochondria can cause severe anemia
Mitochondria may seem like small cogs in the complex machinery of the cell, but even little gears can drive big changes. Now, researchers from Japan have found that impairing mitochondria in two different ways can have a profound effect on blood cell development. This research provides new insights for Pearson syndrome, a rare mitochondrial disease for which few treatment options exist.
Young people in poorer places are often failed by banks. Here's what needs to change
As the global population grows, it has been estimated that by 2030 the world will need more than 600 million new jobs. Many of these will be required in developing countries, where young people already struggle to find work, pay is low, and working conditions are often poor. With few...
Creating stronger and more ductile microlattice materials with reduced unit sizes
Projection micro stereolithography (PμSL) has emerged as a powerful three-dimensional (3D) printing technique for manufacturing polymer structures with micron-scale high resolution at high printing speed, which enables the production of customized 3D microlattices with feature sizes down to several microns. However, the mechanical properties of as-printed polymers were not systemically studied at the relevant length scales, especially when the feature sizes step into micron/sub-micron level, limiting its reliable performance prediction in micro/nanolattice and other metamaterial applications.
An experimental device for generating temperature gradients on a microtiter plate
When it comes to biological studies of living cells, temperature is a fundamental parameter that can be challenging when attempting to test different temperature conditions concurrently. This is especially true when testing the effects of different temperatures on a single microtiter plate. Solving this temperature control issue could unlock new possibilities in studying cellular growth.
Physicists reach qubit computing breakthrough
Researchers from Arizona State University and Zhejiang University in China, along with two theorists from the United Kingdom, have been able to demonstrate for the first time that large numbers of quantum bits, or qubits, can be tuned to interact with each other while maintaining coherence for an unprecedentedly long time, in a programmable, solid state superconducting processor.
