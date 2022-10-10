ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The weekend is nearly here, and there are plenty of things going on in Grand Rapids to fill up your schedule. Whether you’re looking for a fun night getting drinks downtown, or a family-friendly afternoon with the kids, we’ve got five ideas for things you can do around the city this weekend.
My Magic GR

Grand Rapids Landmarks Lighting Up in Color on Thursday

Thursday, October 13th, 2022 is National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. This is a national campaign to bring awareness of the devastation caused by metastatic breast cancer. More than 200 landmarks across the United States, along with some in Canada and Ireland, will be lighting up with teal, green, and...
My Magic GR

Try Some Great Food — Restaurant Week GR Returns in November

Mark your calendar for Friday, November 4th through Saturday, November 12th, 2022. Restaurant Week Grand Rapids is back again for another year and has a few changes. This is always a great time to explore Michigan's Best Food City while earning rewards through the Restaurant Week GR digital pass. It is also a great time to try some restaurants you have not have tried around the Grand Rapids area.
grmag.com

Breakfast chain to open Breton Village location

A Grand Rapids breakfast chain is opening its third location next month. Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group said Tuesday, Oct. 11, it will open its third Morning Belle in the city at 1962 Breton Road SE in Breton Village. The new location joins Morning Belle locations at 434 Bridge St....
My Magic GR

Are Grand Rapids Workers Vastly Underpaid?

Grand Rapids trails other major cities in Michigan almost 3-1 in one important category: high salaries. When It Comes To Making Six Figures, GR Falls Short. A new study analyzing the salaries of residents living in affordable cities around the US shows that Grand Rapids trails most Michigan cities in one key category: workers who make over $100,000 per year.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Health system launches new option for open-heart surgery

A team of surgeons is celebrating the opening of a second cardiovascular surgery clinic in Grand Rapids. The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan, a joint operating agreement between Trinity Health Muskegon, Trinity Health Saint Mary’s and University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West), now will have a new option for advanced cardiovascular care in Grand Rapids thanks to a state-of-the-art operating room at UMH-West.
My Magic GR

Need Wood? City of Grand Rapids Giving Away Free Logs

Want to stock up on firewood before the temperature drops and the snowflakes start flying? The City of Grand Rapids is giving away free logs!. The City of Grand Rapids Forestry Division is hosting a log giveaway Nov. 4 and 5, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the City’s yard waste drop off site (2001 Butterworth St. SW).
Grand Rapids Business Journal

battlecreekmi.gov

Battle Creek celebrates Restaurant Week Oct. 10-14

If you are a foodie, or simply enjoy a good meal, this week’s Battle Creek Restaurant Week is for you!. Participating restaurants – more than 20 – will highlight a variety of menus, from casual to fine dining. Visit the event website for a restaurant listing, menus, and deals, at battlecreekrestaurantweek.com.
