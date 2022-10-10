ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Fairborn schools make sports, band more budget-friendly

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjzOc_0iTGP86400

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn schools are making “pay to participate” activities more accessible to the community by cutting the fees in half.

West Carrollton scrap yard fire continues

According to Fairborn City Schools, The board of education voted to cut the fees for high school and middle school sports and band in half for students. The board hopes that making these activities more accessible will boost participation after numbers fell during COVID-19.

“District leadership hopes that this will help to relieve some of the financial burden on our families during these tough economic times,” said Superintendent Gene Lolli.

What Biden’s federal marijuana pardon means for Ohio

The new fees are listed below:

Fairborn High School

  • $75 per sport
  • $150 individual cap
  • $225 family cap per school year

Baker Middle School

  • $50 per sport
  • $100 individual cap
  • $150 family cap per school year
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Teachers union delivers food to Dayton elementary students

Leaders and members of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees today delivered meals and snacks to 2,600 elementary students at six Dayton schools. The food was part of the union’s Making a Difference program, which it said has helped feed 22,000 Ohio students and raised more than $175,000 since its start in 2014.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Top Ohio school board tables resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education has voted to send a resolution that would have rejected proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students to executive committee. Ohio’s top school board voted 12-7 to send a resolution to executive committee on Wednesday that opponents said would have harmed LGBTQ+ youth in the state. Board […]
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

City Barbeque to open Kettering location next month

City Barbeque is getting closer to opening its new restaurant in Kettering at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. “We cannot wait to serve and create happiness in another Dayton Neighborhood,” said Kelsey Schottmiller, City Barbeque’s regional marketing manager for Indianapolis, Dayton, Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington.
KETTERING, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
West Carrollton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Fairborn, OH
Sports
Fairborn, OH
Education
City
Fairborn, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Harden leads on field, in classroom

XENIA — In less than two years, Maurice Harden has turned the Xenia football team into a southwest Ohio power that ranked highly in the state. At 8-0, the Buccaneers are the number two team in the Division II, Region 8 computer rankings, which determine playoff teams and matchups, and No. 4 in the Associated Press Division II state poll.
XENIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#School Sports#Linus K12#Board Of Education#Fairborn High School#Fairborn City Schools#Baker Middle School#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Hilton opens the largest hotel in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
COLUMBUS, OH
birchrestaurant.com

9 Best Restaurants in Kettering, OH

It can be overwhelming to get to know a new city. There are so many things to do and places to see in any town, and you will want to figure out where your favorite spots are right away. It is important to have go-to places to hang out wherever...
KETTERING, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Oct. 13-16

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in search for an event to mark on your calendar, check out this list of events going on around the area this weekend, Oct. 13 – 16. Thursday, Oct. 13 Ghost Walk on Main – 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Benham’s Grove, 166 N. Main St., Centerville. Watch […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat

POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
POWELL, OH
ysnlive.com

SPRINGFIELD SENIORS HAVE VICTORIOUS NIGHT

NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Senior nights are a part of every season. Programs take the time to honor players that have given 4 years to their program. Springfield had 6 seniors to honor on Wednesday night. They honored them with a sweep over Struthers. Baelyn Brungard led the Tigers offense with...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Bread trailing activity charge on your card? Here’s the Ohio connection

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple customers with a specific credit card have questions about a certain charge greeting them in October, and it has ties to a central Ohio company. Google Trends showed a large spike on Thursday morning of people that searched for answers about “Bread trailing activity” in Columbus. Customers commenting on YouTube […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Xenia seniors take care of West Carrollton

XENIA —The players honored on Senior Night were the ones to set the tone for Xenia as it closed out its regular season schedule at home and continued to pave its way into the record books every week. The Buccaneers scored on all seven of its first half possessions...
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Fun fall fashion show, dinner happening Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fun fall fashion event will be taking place in Dayton on Sunday. According to a release, Theze Dealz – A Thrifty Boutique is holding a fall fashion review show on Sunday, October 16 at 6 p.m. at 3183 W. Siebenthaler Ave., located in the Northwest Shopping Center in Dayton, just […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Celebrating Spooky Season with the Fairborn Halloween Festival

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Boo! Paul Newman with the Fairborn Halloween Festival joined us to share information about the upcoming annual Fairborn Halloween Festival!. The festival started 11 years ago and it has grown more and more every year. The first year of the event saw 40 vendors and now there are over 100!
FAIRBORN, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City homecoming court announced

The Tipp City High School (TCHS) homecoming court includes, Jillian Magato front row from left to right, Emily Richardson, Georgia Luneke, Megan Landis, Lauren Swihart, Lizzie Miller, and Ryan Hartke, back row from left to right, Carson Mayer, Jeffrey Martin, Cael Liette, Josh Dietz and Payton Bey. The homecoming parade...
TIPP CITY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

30K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy