Kansas City, MO

Man concerned about mail service along Kansas City street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walk down the sidewalk along a portion of East Eighth Street in Kansas City's historic northeast neighborhood and you are bound to run into a burned-out car full of trash. Just across the street along the sidewalk, the trash problem is not much better. "(It's)...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sunshine returns this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunshine and blustery this afternoon. High 73. Clear, chilly and very windy Thursday with an elevated fire danger. High of 66. Mostly sunny and very wind Friday with an elevated fire danger. High 71. Mostly cloudy Saturday. High 66. Sunny and breezy Sunday. High 65.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Windy but sunny days ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC is windy Thursday and Friday with an elevated fire danger. Dry conditions are to blame for the increased fire risk. A frost or freeze is possible for a few mornings next week. Wednesday night, things are mostly clear with lows in the mid-40s. Highs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Much-needed storms coming early Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tuesday morning storms are over but will be replaced by another chance for rain and storms early Wednesday. Some of these could have some heavy downpours producing up to three-quarters of an inch of some much-needed rain. The low Wednesday will be in the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Olathe Fire Department adds extra staffers because of red flag warning

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Fire Department has increased their staffing because of a red flag warning thanks to the windy conditions in our area. A red flag warning means the weather conditions increase the risk of fire danger. "There’s plenty of stuff out there that can burn. A...
OLATHE, KS
Kansas City School District considers plan to close 10 schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With too many buildings and not enough students to fill them,Kansas City Public Schools administrators are considering a plan to close 10 of the district's schools. The idea behind the Blueprint 2030 plan would be to consolidate resources to give students a better academic and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
With food and energy costs up, Kansas Citians are looking for assistance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The impact of the economy is being felt throughout the Kansas City metro. The cost of power is on the list of things that continue to cost more. The days of getting a gallon of gas for the change in your pocket feel long gone. After today’s report on inflation, living that cheap isn’t coming back anytime soon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Abandoned apartment complex in KCK catches fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department is investigating what led to a large fire at an abandoned apartment complex Wednesday morning. Chief Scott Schaunaman said the call initially came in around 10:30 a.m. regarding flames seen coming from the old Mill Street Apartment Complex. Crews...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KC police: Missing 13-year-old boy found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a runaway teenager in need of medical treatment has been found safe. Police said Javontez Wilcox, 13, was last seen Wednesday at 8 a.m. leaving his home near 117th Terrace and Food Lane. Police said the teen suffers from a medical...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCK Fire Department confirms two deaths in Tuesday mobile home fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department has confirmed a fatal fire that occurred Tuesday afternoon. KCKFD says two people are dead after flames engulfed a mobile home. Early notifications to firefighters gave reports of two people being stuck inside. Crews reported heavy smoke & fire when they arrived at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Foundation honors late Avila baseball coach with youth camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new foundation honors the legacy of a former Avila baseball coach who died of COVID-19 last year. Daryl Cronk died in December 2021, just days after becoming ill. "He loved to teach. He loved to coach. He loved to mentor," said Kristyn Spiller. When...
KANSAS CITY, MO

