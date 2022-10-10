Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Man concerned about mail service along Kansas City street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walk down the sidewalk along a portion of East Eighth Street in Kansas City's historic northeast neighborhood and you are bound to run into a burned-out car full of trash. Just across the street along the sidewalk, the trash problem is not much better. "(It's)...
KMBC.com
Sunshine returns this afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunshine and blustery this afternoon. High 73. Clear, chilly and very windy Thursday with an elevated fire danger. High of 66. Mostly sunny and very wind Friday with an elevated fire danger. High 71. Mostly cloudy Saturday. High 66. Sunny and breezy Sunday. High 65.
KMBC.com
'Once in a lifetime': KU Health System doctors perform surgery on gorilla at Kansas City Zoo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Zoo mourns the loss of one of its gorillas, KMBC 9 is getting an exclusive inside look at the surgery last year that helped extend his life. The University of Kansas Health System shared video from inside the operating room with KMBC 9, showing how their doctors and nurses answered the call.
KMBC.com
Oct. 14, 2022 Editorial: Drivers beware as deer rutting season begins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oh, deer. Metal mangled and airbags deployed. Check out the damage done when an SUV hit a deer crossing Highway 69 in Overland Park. Luckily, the driver was OK. But that isn't always the case. Nationally, 200 people die every year from vehicle collisions with...
KMBC.com
Windy but sunny days ahead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC is windy Thursday and Friday with an elevated fire danger. Dry conditions are to blame for the increased fire risk. A frost or freeze is possible for a few mornings next week. Wednesday night, things are mostly clear with lows in the mid-40s. Highs...
KMBC.com
Much-needed storms coming early Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tuesday morning storms are over but will be replaced by another chance for rain and storms early Wednesday. Some of these could have some heavy downpours producing up to three-quarters of an inch of some much-needed rain. The low Wednesday will be in the...
KMBC.com
Olathe Fire Department adds extra staffers because of red flag warning
OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Fire Department has increased their staffing because of a red flag warning thanks to the windy conditions in our area. A red flag warning means the weather conditions increase the risk of fire danger. "There’s plenty of stuff out there that can burn. A...
KMBC.com
Drink up Kansas City! Yuengling brewery is coming to Missouri and Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a reason to cheer in Kansas City this Wednesday. Yuengling Brewery is finally bringing its beer to Missouri and Kansas. The self-proclaimed oldest brewery in the United States announced on Twitter that it would begin sending its lager to Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma. This...
KMBC.com
Kansas City School District considers plan to close 10 schools
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With too many buildings and not enough students to fill them,Kansas City Public Schools administrators are considering a plan to close 10 of the district's schools. The idea behind the Blueprint 2030 plan would be to consolidate resources to give students a better academic and...
KMBC.com
With food and energy costs up, Kansas Citians are looking for assistance
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The impact of the economy is being felt throughout the Kansas City metro. The cost of power is on the list of things that continue to cost more. The days of getting a gallon of gas for the change in your pocket feel long gone. After today’s report on inflation, living that cheap isn’t coming back anytime soon.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police issue Silver Alert for 66-year-old man with dementia
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old man with dementia. Authorities said Jesus Rodriguez-Fiallo was last seen Wednesday about 1:30 p.m. leaving the 9800 block of Overhill Road. He was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, a black jacket, and...
KMBC.com
Plane lands safely at KCI after engine problems force it to divert from flightpath
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Passengers are safe and sound in Kansas City after an unwelcome surprise forced their plane to land after taking off for Atlanta. Unknown engine problems forced a flight off its path and back to the Kansas City International Airport for an unplanned landing Wednesday evening.
KMBC.com
Abandoned apartment complex in KCK catches fire
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department is investigating what led to a large fire at an abandoned apartment complex Wednesday morning. Chief Scott Schaunaman said the call initially came in around 10:30 a.m. regarding flames seen coming from the old Mill Street Apartment Complex. Crews...
KMBC.com
Shots fired at officers during pursuit through Independence and Kansas City, police say
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police said multiple people are in custody in several different locations after a police chase through parts of Independence and Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday. During that pursuit, which involved at least three different agencies, shots were fired at officers, police said. Independence Police said the...
KMBC.com
Bishop Miege remembers legendary girls basketball coach Terry English
ROELAND PARK, Kan. — Legendary Bishop Miege girls basketball head coach Terry English has died at the age of 72. English coached at the school for over 40 years. "He was a true pioneer for girls basketball," said Rick Zych, friend and head coach of Miege Boys Basketball. With...
KMBC.com
KC police: Missing 13-year-old boy found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a runaway teenager in need of medical treatment has been found safe. Police said Javontez Wilcox, 13, was last seen Wednesday at 8 a.m. leaving his home near 117th Terrace and Food Lane. Police said the teen suffers from a medical...
KMBC.com
Pilot recovering in the hospital after crashing his plane in Miami County, Kansas.
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — Tonight a pilot is recovering in the hospital after crashing his plane in Miami County, Kansas. He suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt. The co-owner of the plane says it's likely a total loss. The single-engine aircraft is back at its hangar tonight.
KMBC.com
KCK Fire Department confirms two deaths in Tuesday mobile home fire
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department has confirmed a fatal fire that occurred Tuesday afternoon. KCKFD says two people are dead after flames engulfed a mobile home. Early notifications to firefighters gave reports of two people being stuck inside. Crews reported heavy smoke & fire when they arrived at the scene.
KMBC.com
Foundation honors late Avila baseball coach with youth camp
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new foundation honors the legacy of a former Avila baseball coach who died of COVID-19 last year. Daryl Cronk died in December 2021, just days after becoming ill. "He loved to teach. He loved to coach. He loved to mentor," said Kristyn Spiller. When...
KMBC.com
KCPD says man shot Thursday morning near 81st, the Paseo has died from his injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said a man who was shot Thursday morning near 81st Street and the Paseo has died from his injuries. Police said they were called about 7:30 a.m. to the area on a report of a shooting and found the man down near a business.
