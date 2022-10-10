Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Top Three Flights To Take From Myrtle Beach International Airport This FallKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
myhorrynews.com
'I need my saltwater fishing.' Locals are still fishing despite Hurricane Ian pier damages
Three piers in Horry County underwent significant damage when Hurricane Ian came to the Carolina coasts late last month as a Category 1 storm. The damages, however, are not discouraging local fishermen from casting lines. “It’s been slow since the storm. Nobody has really been catching anything,” fisherman Joe Williams...
Farm and Dairy
We went to Myrtle Beach with the Shumways
Michael and Maribeth Shumway, of Clarington, Pennsylvania, took Farm and Dairy along on their summer vacation to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Submitted photo)
The Post and Courier
Cherry Grove Beach restaurant owners still reeling from Hurricane Ian
CHERRY GROVE BEACH — The owners of a Cherry Grove Beach restaurant are still picking up the pieces more than a week after Hurricane Ian’s storm surge forced nearly two feet of water through their rented Sea Mountain Highway space. The Hot Dog Works, located in the Cherry...
wfxb.com
From Boat Shows to Chicken Bog and Farmers Markets… Here are the Details on Some Great Local Events
The Annual Loris Bog-Off kicks off tomorrow morning at 9:00am. The festival began all the way back in 1980 as a chicken bog cooking contest and has evolved with craft vendors, music and kids activities. the 33rd Annual Wooden Boat Show will be down in Georgetown tomorrow and Sunday. Enjoy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
72-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old was killed Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach, died from his injuries in the crash, Bellamy said. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of River Oaks […]
Myrtle Beach encourages residents, businesses to bring sand to the beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The City of Myrtle Beach has an interesting request for locals -- bring excess sand back to the beach. WMBF reports the request comes after Hurricane Ian wiped out dunes along Ocean Boulevard on Sept. 30. High winds and intense storm surges pushed sand dunes...
Mr. Sub, a staple in downtown Myrtle Beach, will reopen
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The marquee lights above the Mr. Sub sandwich shop in Myrtle Beach will light up once again. When Mr. Sub’s owners retired in March after 43 years on the Grand Strand, hundreds of customers lined up around the block to get one last taste of the staple restaurant. They thought […]
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland Morning
If you find yourself always ordering your standard choices in a bland breakfast routine, drop in to Johnny D's in Myrtle Beach for an array of unusual options sure to rattle an otherwise routine morning. And don't be fooled by the sign outside that promotes the waffles and bakery because there's a seemingly endless array of breakfast and lunch options on the menu to satisfy virtually any craving.
Myrtle Beach housing market shifts slightly
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Data shows that Myrtle Beach homes have risen in price and that the area has increased in population. The median list price for single-family homes in Myrtle Beach is $241,877, according to data. The housing market has shifted from a seller’s market to more of a neutral market, meaning buyers […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Greek Festival back in full swing after 2 years of drive-through events
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of drive-through events. The 31st annual Myrtle Beach Greek Festival returns to its full glory after the pandemic forced it to be drive-through for the last two years. The festival takes place...
Black woman in South Carolina upset after parking space number is only one painted black by HOA
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW) — A Black woman in Myrtle Beach says she had an “uneasy feeling” after her HOA painted the unit numbers for designated parking spaces and hers was the only one that was black. Viola, who did not want her last name or the property mentioned for safety purposes, said TLC HOA Consultants […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Conway proposed alcohol consumption zone will be ‘good for business,’ restaurant says
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council is considering a plan to allow people to carry alcoholic drinks in open containers downtown and along the riverwalk dubbed the “Alcohol Consumption Zone.” The proposal is early in the early stages of potentially becoming reality, but Bonfire, a restaurant inside the proposed zone along the riverwalk, fully […]
wfxb.com
Investing in Today’s Economy with Brad Tunnell of Palmetto Wealth Planning
Brad Tunnell of Palmetto Wealth Planning discusses things to consider when investing in today’s economy. Tunnell has 25 years of experience in financial planning. His office located on 21st Avenue in Myrtle Beach. For more information visit PalmettoWealthPlanning.com.
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach details weekend road closures ahead of mini-marathons, race
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Various roads in Myrtle Beach will be partially closed or reduced to a single lane this weekend while three runs take place. The Myrtle Beach Mini-Marathon, Coastal 5k and Doggie Dash are all this Saturday and Sunday. Saturday, October 15. The 5K Race starts at...
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
WMBF
5 car crash sends 1 to hospital; beachbound lanes closed on 501 at Myrtle Ridge Dr.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is on the way to the hospital after a five-car crash on Highway 501 in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said all lanes of beachbound traffic are closed at Myrtle Ridge Drive due to the crash. Crews were dispatched to the area...
kiss951.com
Homeless Veterans In South Carolina Getting Their Own Tiny Houses
Some homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, will soon be getting roofs over their heads thanks to a new initiative. WPDE-TV reports that the Veterans Welcome Home & Resource Center is building a community of 25 tiny houses to help alleviate veteran homelessness in the Myrtle Beach area. Each...
WMBF
The Loris Bog Off is heading back to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Loris Bog-Off Festival happens each year on the third Saturday in October in downtown Loris. The event is a day packed with entertainment, vendors, food, and fun for all ages. The festival began in 1980 as a chicken bog cooking contest and has evolved...
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely add to your list and visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly tasty food.
Comments / 0