Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Mr. Sub, a staple in downtown Myrtle Beach, will reopen

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The marquee lights above the Mr. Sub sandwich shop in Myrtle Beach will light up once again.  When Mr. Sub’s owners retired in March after 43 years on the Grand Strand, hundreds of customers lined up around the block to get one last taste of the staple restaurant. They thought […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC
DeanLand

Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland Morning

If you find yourself always ordering your standard choices in a bland breakfast routine, drop in to Johnny D's in Myrtle Beach for an array of unusual options sure to rattle an otherwise routine morning. And don't be fooled by the sign outside that promotes the waffles and bakery because there's a seemingly endless array of breakfast and lunch options on the menu to satisfy virtually any craving.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach housing market shifts slightly

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Data shows that Myrtle Beach homes have risen in price and that the area has increased in population. The median list price for single-family homes in Myrtle Beach is $241,877, according to data. The housing market has shifted from a seller’s market to more of a neutral market, meaning buyers […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend

Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
HORRY COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

Homeless Veterans In South Carolina Getting Their Own Tiny Houses

Some homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, will soon be getting roofs over their heads thanks to a new initiative. WPDE-TV reports that the Veterans Welcome Home & Resource Center is building a community of 25 tiny houses to help alleviate veteran homelessness in the Myrtle Beach area. Each...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

The Loris Bog Off is heading back to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Loris Bog-Off Festival happens each year on the third Saturday in October in downtown Loris. The event is a day packed with entertainment, vendors, food, and fun for all ages. The festival began in 1980 as a chicken bog cooking contest and has evolved...
LORIS, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely add to your list and visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly tasty food.
