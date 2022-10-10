Read full article on original website
Related
corneliustoday.com
Weekender Oct. 13-16: Laketoberfest, Balloonfest, HEARTS Harvest and live music
Here’s highlights of what is going on around Lake Norman in October. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; scroll down and you’ll find it. Noon-4 pm | Tuesday-Friday. 10am – 2pm | Saturday. Local artists’ work on display at Mooresville Arts Depot, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville.
lknconnectcommunity.com
This Weekend: LKNConnect’s Weekend Planner – October 13th -October-16th
Looks like a great fall weekend coming up for Lake Norman. Community Events include local celebrations, scary adventures, art walks, Oktoberfest street festival, outdoor concerts, LaketoberFests, an apple festival, a hot air balloon event & a Renaissance festival – and that’s just for starters. Add great entertainment, lots of live music, outstanding restaurants and plenty of Lake Norman Shopping.
City of Charlotte overlooked qualified businesses, awarded $400,000 in work to uncertified talent coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Overlooked small business owners are questioning a "game-changing" set of paydays the City of Charlotte awarded to a relatively new talent coach during the pandemic without giving others an equal shot. In response to WCNC Charlotte's reporting, the mayor is now asking the city manager to get involved.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 10
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:. Skybrook Golf Clubhouse, 14720 Northgreen Drive – 97.5. Cornelius. Jack’s Corner Tap, 8301 Magnolia Estates Drive – 97 Tenders, 18341 Statesville Road – 92 Circle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville fall happenings include fun for good causes and music
MOORESVILLE – The first weekend that felt like fall in Mooresville was filled with festive and meaningful activities. On Friday, Oct. 7, at what became – due to Hurricane Ian rescheduling – the penultimate event in the Mooresville Performing Arts Summer Concert Series, an overflow crowd surrounded the Liberty Park amphitheater for a show by The Stranger, a Billy Joel tribute band.
WBTV
Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis City Council and Fortius Capital Partners celebrated the groundbreaking of Lakeshore Corporate Park on Thursday. The corporate park will be located on a 55-acre site at Lane Street near the Interstate 85 Exit 63 interchange and has excellent access to Charlotte and Greensboro. The...
North Carolina car restorer chosen for national TV appearance
Street Scenes Automotive in west Charlotte has roots tracing back to 2004.
country1037fm.com
11 North Carolina Breweries Racked Up Medals At National Beer Festival
Eleven North Carolina breweries and two in South Carolina took home big awards at the Great American Beer Festival. Local suds makers from big operations to small breweries took part all over the United States of America. We got more of our fair share of trophies for good beer y’all!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Downed power lines close portion of Rea Road at I-485 in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Downed power lines have closed part of Rea Road right at Interstate 485 in south Charlotte early Thursday morning. A WBTV crew on the scene said the downed power lines have closed both lanes of Rea Road between the I-485 on and off ramps. The...
There are still 900 openings for free pre-K in Mecklenburg County
Pre-kindergarten is one of the ways Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and county leaders hope to boost learning. This year there are still about 900 pre-K openings, most of them in schools that serve low-income families. The lesson at Nana’s Place in northeast Charlotte revolves around a familiar tale. “Run, run as...
4 NC cities, including Charlotte, named among best places to drive in the US
CHARLOTTE — It may or may not be hard to believe, but multiple cities in North Carolina have been named the best places to drive in the United States. According to a new report this week from WalletHub, three NC cities were ranked in the top five places to drive based on driver behaviors and local infrastructure.
15-year-old taken to hospital after shooting in south Charlotte, Channel 9 learned
CHARLOTTE — A teen was taken to a hospital Thursday night after a shooting in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told the Eastover Resident’s Association, who then sent a letter to homeowners. Police responded around 8 p.m. to two scenes around the same time -- one at the corner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakenormanpublications.com
Laketoberfest ushers in 10 years of brews and live music
CORNELIUS – The 10th anniversary of Laketoberfest Music and Brew Festival will not only welcome a crowd of thousands to a local park, but will represent consecutive weeks of Cornelius special events in the height of festival season. From 3-9 p.m., Laketoberfest brings live music, local beer and wine,...
Black-owned business shutters, citing disputes with neighbors and landlord
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular minority-owned business in west Charlotte has closed its doors, claiming ongoing disputes with its landlord and neighbors as the reason. The Good Life at Enderly Park in Wesley Park released the following statement on its Instagram account, saying:. “Due to recent disputes with our...
focusnewspaper.com
Immerse Yourself In History At Hart Square Village, 10/22
Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to its 37th Annual Living History Festival on October 22, 2022. Experience life as it would have been in the early 1800’s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, and the pioneer lifestyle in North Carolina.
4 police departments in Gaston County search for chiefs
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four police agencies in Gaston County are searching for chiefs. Gastonia, Belmont, Mount Holly and the Gastonia Police Department are experiencing retirements and leadership transitions. In the video at the top of this webpage, learn more about the rare turnovers in the county. VIDEO: Gastonia...
WBTV
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
iredellfreenews.com
2022 Carolina BalloonFest: Parking Information
During the weekend, FREE parking for all patrons is located at the Park & Ride, at the Iredell County Fairgrounds, located at 630 N. Main St, Troutman, NC 28166. FREE, rotating Charter Bus shuttle services to BalloonFest all weekend. FRIDAY October 15 ♦ opens from 2 PM until The End...
Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
Comments / 0