Cornelius, NC

lknconnectcommunity.com

This Weekend: LKNConnect’s Weekend Planner – October 13th -October-16th

Looks like a great fall weekend coming up for Lake Norman. Community Events include local celebrations, scary adventures, art walks, Oktoberfest street festival, outdoor concerts, LaketoberFests, an apple festival, a hot air balloon event & a Renaissance festival – and that’s just for starters. Add great entertainment, lots of live music, outstanding restaurants and plenty of Lake Norman Shopping.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 10

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:. Skybrook Golf Clubhouse, 14720 Northgreen Drive – 97.5. Cornelius. Jack’s Corner Tap, 8301 Magnolia Estates Drive – 97 Tenders, 18341 Statesville Road – 92 Circle...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville fall happenings include fun for good causes and music

MOORESVILLE – The first weekend that felt like fall in Mooresville was filled with festive and meaningful activities. On Friday, Oct. 7, at what became – due to Hurricane Ian rescheduling – the penultimate event in the Mooresville Performing Arts Summer Concert Series, an overflow crowd surrounded the Liberty Park amphitheater for a show by The Stranger, a Billy Joel tribute band.
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Laketoberfest ushers in 10 years of brews and live music

CORNELIUS – The 10th anniversary of Laketoberfest Music and Brew Festival will not only welcome a crowd of thousands to a local park, but will represent consecutive weeks of Cornelius special events in the height of festival season. From 3-9 p.m., Laketoberfest brings live music, local beer and wine,...
CORNELIUS, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Immerse Yourself In History At Hart Square Village, 10/22

Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to its 37th Annual Living History Festival on October 22, 2022. Experience life as it would have been in the early 1800’s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, and the pioneer lifestyle in North Carolina.
VALE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

4 police departments in Gaston County search for chiefs

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four police agencies in Gaston County are searching for chiefs. Gastonia, Belmont, Mount Holly and the Gastonia Police Department are experiencing retirements and leadership transitions. In the video at the top of this webpage, learn more about the rare turnovers in the county. VIDEO: Gastonia...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
iredellfreenews.com

2022 Carolina BalloonFest: Parking Information

During the weekend, FREE parking for all patrons is located at the Park & Ride, at the Iredell County Fairgrounds, located at 630 N. Main St, Troutman, NC 28166. FREE, rotating Charter Bus shuttle services to BalloonFest all weekend. ​FRIDAY October 15 ♦ opens from 2 PM until The End...
TROUTMAN, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
YORK, SC

