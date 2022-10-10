Read full article on original website
When Should We Expect the First Snowfall in Presque Isle, Maine?
The question this time of year is - when will we get our first snowfall? It’s one we all ask because it marks a significant start to winter. It’s obviously hard to narrow it down to the exact date, and it’s not the same time for different areas, but we can base our best guess on previous years.
Political Ads Part 2
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -WAGM Newsbreak On The Web features online news, stories and features pertaining to Aroostook County Maine and Western New Brunswick. Budgeting for...
Facing labor shortage and shrinking population, Presque Isle looks to attract refugee families
One morning at the Irving sawmill in Ashland late last month, hundreds of logs were moving through a mechanical sorting machine the size of a high school swimming pool, tumbling into enormous metal hoppers before being whisked away on a conveyor belt to be processed. The mill produces around 500,000...
Central Aroostook Ambulance Receives CPR Devices
BLAINE, Maine (WAGM) - The Central Aroostook Ambulance Service has new lifesaving technology thanks to a combination of municipal support and American Rescue Plan funding. The Ambulance service recently acquired two Lucas devices which help administer CPR to patients with greater consistency and effectiveness than a first responder could do manually. John Cummings, Paramedic at Central Aroostook Ambulance Service says, given the staffing shortages of today, this device is a well needed set of extra hands.
Handlebar Saloon Opens Up on Market Square in Houlton, Maine
A new business called the Handlebar Saloon has opened up on Market Square in Houlton. By the looks of their Facebook posts, business is good and people from around the area are coming in to check it out. The best way to describe the new location is using their own...
WAGM Newsbreak on the Web: 10.13.2022
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -WAGM Newsbreak On The Web features online news, stories and features pertaining to Aroostook County Maine and Western New Brunswick. monday soccer highlights. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT. NewsSource 8 at 6. WAGM Newsbreak on the Web: 10.11.2022.
NewsSource 8 at 6 - VOD - clipped version
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -WAGM Newsbreak On The Web features online news, stories and features pertaining to Aroostook County Maine and Western New Brunswick. PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -WAGM Newsbreak On The Web features online news, stories and features pertaining to Aroostook County Maine and Western New Brunswick.
Disability Rights Maine Working to Make Every Vote Count This Election
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Election day is less than a month away and one organization is working to ensure that everyone has a voice. Disability Rights Maine was at the Presque Isle Public Library Wednesday talking about disabled voters rights, providing information to those interested and helping people register to vote. Mary Green, an Advocate with Disability Rights Maine says nearly 62% of all eligible voters took part in the 2020 election and ensuring those with disabilities are aware of their right to vote is one of their top priorities.
A Magical Grieving Process Is Unfolding In This Small Maine Town
This piece has been written, and rewritten several times. I felt it is best to lead the article with a few words from the parents of Libby Grass. With permission I am sharing a few words from a beautifully written post. “I want to thank our friends!! Without you helping...
Widespread Heavy Rain Expected Throughout the Day with Gusty Winds
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Friday. It was a cloudy day yesterday, but we did continue on with mild temperatures into the mid to upper 60s across the region. We have been tracking a strong cold front all week impacting the Midwest and know it has made it’s way into New England. That is what is bringing us the heavy rain for some of us in far western portions of the county. Most of us will be dealing with the heavy rain throughout the afternoon.
Mostly Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Expected Tomorrow with Clouds Increasing Thursday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. Stepping outside today we saw a slightly warmer day compared to yesterday. This was thanks to mostly sunny skies seen throughout the day, as well as southwesterly winds remaining on the light side, but working to bring warmer air into the region. I think we’ll continue to see this warming trend tomorrow, with more sunshine expected, but we’ll likely level off in terms of temperatures as cloud cover looks to move in for the end of the work week.
Woman Pleads Guilty to Possession of 92 lbs of Meth & Four Handguns in Presque Isle, Maine
A 41-year-old woman entered a guilty plea on Thursday for possession of more than 500 grams of meth with the intent to distribute. She also pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances. The guilty pleas were made in the U.S. District Court in Bangor,...
Mild Day Ahead With Sunshine Continuing But Clouds Will Increase Into the Overnight Hours
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we continued a sunny stretch of weather with highs into the mid to upper 50s. I expect temperatures to warm today and continue our dry and sunny stretch of weather. Unfortunately this will be the last day for that as clouds to look to increase ahead of our next system stemming from a cold front off to our west. Once that does arrive we will be looking at some heavy rain throughout the day on Friday and that will continue in the form of some scattered activity on Saturday morning.
Body of probable drowning victim recovered in the St John River
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The body of a victim of a probable drowning was recovered Friday morning in the St John River. The Maine Warden Service assisted in the recovery. According to LT. Tom Ward of The Warden Service, a call was received Thursday night around 8:45 PM, that two people had attempted to walk across the St John River from New Brunswick to St John Plantation.
