Caribou, ME

101.9 The Rock

When Should We Expect the First Snowfall in Presque Isle, Maine?

The question this time of year is - when will we get our first snowfall? It’s one we all ask because it marks a significant start to winter. It’s obviously hard to narrow it down to the exact date, and it’s not the same time for different areas, but we can base our best guess on previous years.
wagmtv.com

Political Ads Part 2

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -WAGM Newsbreak On The Web features online news, stories and features pertaining to Aroostook County Maine and Western New Brunswick. Budgeting for...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Central Aroostook Ambulance Receives CPR Devices

BLAINE, Maine (WAGM) - The Central Aroostook Ambulance Service has new lifesaving technology thanks to a combination of municipal support and American Rescue Plan funding. The Ambulance service recently acquired two Lucas devices which help administer CPR to patients with greater consistency and effectiveness than a first responder could do manually. John Cummings, Paramedic at Central Aroostook Ambulance Service says, given the staffing shortages of today, this device is a well needed set of extra hands.
BLAINE, ME
wagmtv.com

WAGM Newsbreak on the Web: 10.13.2022

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -WAGM Newsbreak On The Web features online news, stories and features pertaining to Aroostook County Maine and Western New Brunswick. monday soccer highlights. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT. NewsSource 8 at 6. WAGM Newsbreak on the Web: 10.11.2022. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

NewsSource 8 at 6 - VOD - clipped version

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -WAGM Newsbreak On The Web features online news, stories and features pertaining to Aroostook County Maine and Western New Brunswick.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Disability Rights Maine Working to Make Every Vote Count This Election

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Election day is less than a month away and one organization is working to ensure that everyone has a voice. Disability Rights Maine was at the Presque Isle Public Library Wednesday talking about disabled voters rights, providing information to those interested and helping people register to vote. Mary Green, an Advocate with Disability Rights Maine says nearly 62% of all eligible voters took part in the 2020 election and ensuring those with disabilities are aware of their right to vote is one of their top priorities.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Widespread Heavy Rain Expected Throughout the Day with Gusty Winds

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Friday. It was a cloudy day yesterday, but we did continue on with mild temperatures into the mid to upper 60s across the region. We have been tracking a strong cold front all week impacting the Midwest and know it has made it’s way into New England. That is what is bringing us the heavy rain for some of us in far western portions of the county. Most of us will be dealing with the heavy rain throughout the afternoon.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Mostly Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Expected Tomorrow with Clouds Increasing Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. Stepping outside today we saw a slightly warmer day compared to yesterday. This was thanks to mostly sunny skies seen throughout the day, as well as southwesterly winds remaining on the light side, but working to bring warmer air into the region. I think we’ll continue to see this warming trend tomorrow, with more sunshine expected, but we’ll likely level off in terms of temperatures as cloud cover looks to move in for the end of the work week.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Mild Day Ahead With Sunshine Continuing But Clouds Will Increase Into the Overnight Hours

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we continued a sunny stretch of weather with highs into the mid to upper 50s. I expect temperatures to warm today and continue our dry and sunny stretch of weather. Unfortunately this will be the last day for that as clouds to look to increase ahead of our next system stemming from a cold front off to our west. Once that does arrive we will be looking at some heavy rain throughout the day on Friday and that will continue in the form of some scattered activity on Saturday morning.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Body of probable drowning victim recovered in the St John River

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The body of a victim of a probable drowning was recovered Friday morning in the St John River. The Maine Warden Service assisted in the recovery. According to LT. Tom Ward of The Warden Service, a call was received Thursday night around 8:45 PM, that two people had attempted to walk across the St John River from New Brunswick to St John Plantation.
FORT KENT, ME

