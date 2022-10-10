PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we continued a sunny stretch of weather with highs into the mid to upper 50s. I expect temperatures to warm today and continue our dry and sunny stretch of weather. Unfortunately this will be the last day for that as clouds to look to increase ahead of our next system stemming from a cold front off to our west. Once that does arrive we will be looking at some heavy rain throughout the day on Friday and that will continue in the form of some scattered activity on Saturday morning.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO