Michigan State

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of running dog fighting ring, using Facebook to promote it

DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of running a dog fighting ring in Metro Detroit and using Facebook to promote it, authorities announced. Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge, is accused of running an organized dog fighting ring, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He allegedly used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, and to communicate about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.

Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
WAAY-TV

Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government so she could keep receiving health benefits

An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
Michigan Advance

‘It’s just a full-throttle attack on elections and on democracy in Michigan’

Election deniers, the legislation they are proposing and their efforts to dismantle Michigan’s voting systems ahead of the midterm elections, are being highlighted as the top threats to democracy in Michigan. That’s from an analysis by the Washington, D.C.-based Defend Democracy Project, which surveyed grassroots organizers, legal analysts and academic experts to identify what they […] The post ‘It’s just a full-throttle attack on elections and on democracy in Michigan’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Gets Extra $183 Million From Feds For Weatherization Program

As the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raise awareness during Weatherization Month, MDHHS is receiving a large increase in federal funding for home weatherization. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden created a $3.5 billion stimulus for the Weatherization Assistance Program...
CBS Detroit

Judge rules in favor of Michigan's wage policy

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan judge ruled on Tuesday in favor of the state in a lawsuit challenging Michigan's wage policy.Judge Douglas Shapiro of the Michigan Court of Claims agreed with Attorney General Dana Nessel that the Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB) did not violate the law when it implemented its policy.  A lawsuit filed back in July against the state of Michigan asked the court to demand DTMB not require wages for state contracts in excess of $50,000. The Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan (ABC) claimed the state could not require the wage rate of its contractors because of the repeal of Michigan's prevailing wage law in 2018.According to a press release, the court denied ABC's motion and agreed that DTMB did not violate the separation of powers when it set the prevailing wage policy. The court also agreed that DTMB was not required to follow the formal rulemaking process of the Administrative Procedures Act of 1969 (APA) when implementing the prevailing wage policy because the policy fits within an exception to the APA's rulemaking requirements.ABC's claim of appeal is due with the Michigan Court of Appeals by Oct. 31. 
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

