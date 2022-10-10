ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSAZ

Man facing murder charges following deadly shooting

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday after a shooting that killed another man. According to West Virginia State Police, Cory Donahue, 30 of Branchland, West Virginia, is accused of firing a single shot from a long gun, hitting Richard Vance, 34 of Branchland.
WSAZ

Man found guilty of killing, dismembering woman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of murdering and dismembering a woman in September 2017 has been found guilty Friday evening, our crew at the Cabell County Courthouse said. Argie Jeffers had taken the stand in his own defense earlier in the day. Jeffers stands convicted of killing Carrie...
WSAZ

Troopers investigating deadly shooting in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Lincoln County. Lincoln County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened in the Branchland area. Troopers confirm a person has died. We’re working to get more information, including where and when...
WSAZ

Man charged with allegedly firing shot out of car window

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with allegedly firing a gun out of a car window in Quincy Thursday morning, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Travis Sigman was arrested on Greenbrier Street in Charleston and charged with wanton endangerment.
WSAZ

Trial continues against man accused of killing, dismembering woman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering and dismembering a woman in Huntington continued Wednesday. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017. The judge and jury in the trial against Jeffers heard from more witnesses on Thursday, including...
Lootpress

Bridgeport woman arrested for domestic battery

BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Bridgeport woman is facing Domestic Battery charges following an incident last Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 Boone County Deputies responded to the Washington Heights area in response to reports of a domestic situation. Following a...
meigsindypress.com

Athens Woman in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity in Rutland

RUTLAND, Ohio – One person is in custody after a traffic stop led to the discovery of alleged drugs in Rutland. According to the Village of Rutland Police Department, on October 12, 2022 at 8:45 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle leaving Family Dollar with an inoperable license plate light.
WSAZ

Halloween decorations stolen from home two nights in a row

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman’s effort to contribute to the Halloween spirit in her neighborhood has taken a hit after she says her home was targeted by a thief two nights in a row. Michele Brown loves going all out every October. “I have four grandkids that come...
WOWK 13 News

Woman killed in Putnam County crash identified

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash in Putnam County on Wednesday. According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 36-year-old Rachael Karson died in a single-vehicle crash that happened around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Road and McClane Pike in the Red House area of Putnam […]
WSAZ

Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man in Kanawha County was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg. Dispatchers say the man was on his way to the hospital when he pulled off at a gas station in Witcher Creek and called 911 just before 6 Tuesday morning.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Waverly man killed in crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in the Mifflin Township area of Pike County. Troopers said John W. Seymour, 75, of Waverly, was driving west on State Route 124 when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The accident happened...
WSAZ

Man arrested on felony drug warrants

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man with multiple felony drug warrants was arrested after an investigation in the Crum area, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Tuesday. Haskell “Shawn” Orsbon, 45, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Cuffed Task Force and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
WSAZ

One dead following crash in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the person killed Wednesday during an accident in the Red House community. Sheriff Eggleton says Racheal Karson, 36, of Hurricane died in the crash that happened Charleston Road and McLane Pike. According to the...
mountain-topmedia.com

More charges for prison guards, after third assault alleged

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Three prison guards already under indictment on charges related to the assault of inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy and a resulting coverup now face new charges after a third victim was identified. Samuel Patrick, 41, of West Van Lear; Clinton Paul, 40, of Ironton, Ohio;...
WSAZ

I-64 crash slows eastbound traffic; injuries reported

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash with reported injuries is slowing traffic Wednesday night on Interstate 64 East in the Cross Lanes area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported before 9:30 p.m. near the exit to the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort. The fast and middle...
thelevisalazer.com

DRUG SUSPECT ARRESTED AT CRUM, W.VA ON FIVE FELONY WARRANTS

Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a suspect with multiple warrants was arrested by the USMS Cuffed Task Force and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Thompson stated that Haskell ‘Shawn’ Orsbon had five felony drug warrants issued after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit in Crum.
Williamson Daily News

Four arrested on child neglect charges

DINGESS — Four individuals were recently arrested in connection to a child neglect case in Dingess, according to criminal complaints from Mingo County Magistrate Court. According to one of the complaints, a trooper from the West Virginia State Police made contact Sept. 23 with Dewey York, 63 of Dingess, in reference to information York had on a separate investigation.
