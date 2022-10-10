ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycbs4.com

GPD needs help identifying witness in Circle K shooting

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help identifying a witness. GPD says that the individual pictured spoke to the victim right before the shooting which happened on Oct.8th at a Circle K located on 1515 N Main St. If you have any information, GPD is encouraging you to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found dead of gunshot wound on sidewalk of Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to a scene Wednesday afternoon on Doeboy Street after a call about someone who was lying on a sidewalk. According to Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit, police responded to the neighborhood at 4 p.m. They found the body of a man in his late 20s who had been shot at least once.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake City, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lake City, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Shooting#Lcpd
WCJB

Gainesville man threatens to stab woman holding a baby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to stab a woman holding an infant. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jonathon Mitchem, 32, on Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault. Deputies say Mitchem got into an argument with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Homicide investigation ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the scene of a person who had been shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO believes the victim may have been shot at one location,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Suspect arrested for 2017 murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Tuesday for a murder that happened in 2017. JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a reported shooting on 10000 block of Shelby Creek Road South on Aug. 1, 2017. An adult male was found and appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Residents of Mandarin apartment complex questioning notice referencing inspections with JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some people living at a Mandarin apartment complex are questioning a notice that they recently received. Management left notes on doors telling some residents of the Pickwick Flats Apartments that they would be inspecting units along with Jacksonville sheriff’s officers on Wednesday. There were no search warrants or any other notifications.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy