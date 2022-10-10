Read full article on original website
Westside High placed on lockdown after police search for armed man in the area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Westside High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning due to police activity in the area, Duval County Public Schools said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers were searching at a mobile home park near the school after getting reports of an armed man in the area.
GPD needs help identifying witness in Circle K shooting
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help identifying a witness. GPD says that the individual pictured spoke to the victim right before the shooting which happened on Oct.8th at a Circle K located on 1515 N Main St. If you have any information, GPD is encouraging you to...
JSO looking for man allegedly connected to shooting on Lane Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man believed to be connected to a shooting incident last month on the Westside. Police say the incident happened Sept. 1 in the 400 block of Lane Avenue South. Detectives obtained the attached photos of the suspect and are seeking assistance from the community in identifying him.
Man found dead of gunshot wound on sidewalk of Jacksonville neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to a scene Wednesday afternoon on Doeboy Street after a call about someone who was lying on a sidewalk. According to Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit, police responded to the neighborhood at 4 p.m. They found the body of a man in his late 20s who had been shot at least once.
JSO: Man killed in unknown shooting in Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported undetermined death in the Moncrief area at Doeboy Street and Anderson Road. JSO reports that around 4:00 p.m. officers arrived at the 6600 block of Doeboy Street to find a person lying on the sidewalk. The person...
Police investigating Officer-involved crash on Roosevelt Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Officer-involved crash at Roosevelt Blvd. and Yacht Club Rd. Multiple Officer vehicles can be spotted, with damage spotted on several. Two crashed police cruisers were spotted at the scene with one inside a neighborhood fence. A crashed black...
Police: Clay Country man arrested for shooting into a car during road rage incident, injuring passengers
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A Clay County man was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting or throwing a missile into a dwelling or vehicle and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Six teenagers face criminal charges for three separate fights at Williston Middle-High School
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Six teenagers face criminal charges after Levy County sheriff’s deputies say they had to break up three separate fights at Williston Middle-High School. The fights happened last Wednesday. Deputies say six students between the ages of 13 and 17 are being charged with disruption of...
Gainesville man threatens to stab woman holding a baby
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to stab a woman holding an infant. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jonathon Mitchem, 32, on Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault. Deputies say Mitchem got into an argument with the...
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
JSO: Homicide investigation ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the scene of a person who had been shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO believes the victim may have been shot at one location,...
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies say
A man from Hastings, Florida, was arrested Tuesday along Blanding Boulevard in attempted catalytic converter theft.Getty Images. A man from Hastings, Florida was arrested in Orange Park Tuesday on two charges of burglary, one charge of loitering and one charge of possessing burglary tools.
Suspect arrested for 2017 murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Tuesday for a murder that happened in 2017. JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a reported shooting on 10000 block of Shelby Creek Road South on Aug. 1, 2017. An adult male was found and appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Blue Beast Brutality: Black Florida Man Has Eye Ripped Out By Police K-9 Dog During Traffic Stop
Florida Black man Terrell Bradley man has eye eaten by K-9 dog after fleeing traffic stop and bumping into police officer
Video shows pickup truck driver firing gun in Murray Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video shared with News4JAX shows the driver of a white pickup truck pulling up to a red light at an intersection in Jacksonville’s Murray Hill neighborhood and firing a gun out the window. The person who shared the video said it happened shortly after 1:30...
“I’ve got to get out of here”: Gainesville residents react to six shootings in six days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Gainesville Police Department are investigating six shootings within the past six days. “It’s one thing for them to be out here killing each other, but it’s another thing when one of these stray bullets hits one of these babies,” said Barbara Flanders.
‘He’s lucky to be alive’: Woman recalls helping man shot in apparent road rage incident in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A woman witnessed an apparent road rage incident last week in Clay County, she told News4JAX on Tuesday. It happened Friday evening on Blanding Boulevard near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue. Jerry McEver said that he was shot and that the other person in the...
One dead after crash in St. Johns County involving pedestrian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead following a crash involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened on State Road 207 just east of Interstate 95. FHP says the pedestrian pronounced dead at a nearby...
Woman dead after hit while walking across Atlantic Blvd, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman is dead after she was hit trying to cross Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night. STORY: JSO investigates triple shooting at local motel that saw nearly 500 calls for service in one year. According to detectives, at approximately 10...
Residents of Mandarin apartment complex questioning notice referencing inspections with JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some people living at a Mandarin apartment complex are questioning a notice that they recently received. Management left notes on doors telling some residents of the Pickwick Flats Apartments that they would be inspecting units along with Jacksonville sheriff’s officers on Wednesday. There were no search warrants or any other notifications.
