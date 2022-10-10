Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
APS hopes to bring students back into the classroom by showing off new unique programs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools, like many across the country, are seeing a steady drop in enrollment. That leads to a drop in funding. Now the district is trying to lure those kids back by showing them the special programs APS schools have to offer. “I think the most important thing that we’d like families […]
Albuquerque woman wins U.S. Army Drill Sgt. of the Year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who joined the army to stay out of trouble is accomplishing big things. In less than a decade of service, Sgt. Krista Osbourne has already earned a title only four other women have won before her. Eight years ago, she joined the army trying to decide on her next step […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico Gubernatorial Debate: Homelessness
The next topic is regarding the rising homeless population in Albuquerque. Lujan Grisham first says its important to have affordable housing and states millions have been used to fix the issue. Ronchetti says the population for homeless has grown out of control and that mental health resources need to be...
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe City Council Approves Downtown Affordable Housing Project
City Council approves plan for five affordable downtown units. The Santa Fe City Council this week approved the donation of a city-owned downtown lot that will be converted into five low-priced housing units. According to a news release, the donation is the first of what the city intends to be a series of donations of under-used properties for green infill-housing projects. Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity headed the development team that scored the highest on the city’s proposal request for this project, and will be partnering with B.PUBLIC Prefab (read SFR’s profile of the company from earlier this year), using sweat equity per Habitat for Humanity and contemporary modular components per B.Public. Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Kurt Krahn estimates the homes will cost approximately $225,000 to construct, and have monthly housing payments of $600 to $800 (a nearby home that sold earlier this month appears to have been listed for $700,000). “We’re thrilled to be supporting Habitat Santa Fe in this development,” B.PUBLIC CEO and co-founder Edie Dilman said in a statement. “For years, they have been building to high standards. By building with our pre-insulated structural walls, the community will see the shell of this project complete in a matter of days. Our craftsman-built prefab is designed for 100-plus years of comfort and 80-90% energy savings.” The city’s Historic Design Review Board will need to approve the final design and development plan for the project, which is in a historic district on Alto Street. Also on the green building tip, the city will hold a ribbon-cutting at 2:30 pm today for a new solar carport at the Southside Santa Fe Public Library, the latest in a series of city-wide solar projects.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRQE News 13
1st Care of New Mexico provides care services throughout the state
The First Care of New Mexico LLC provides reliable non-medical home care services throughout Belen, Los Lunas, Albuquerque, and the Rio Rancho areas. Whether you need daily assistance with meal preparation, light housekeeping, bathing, dressing, and so much more, they can help you out. If you’re looking to become a...
Albuquerque city councilors re-introduce ranked-choice voting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are once again deciding on ranked-choice voting. Councilors Isaac Benton and Tammy Fiebelkorn introduced the legislation. The idea behind ranked-choice voting is to avoid costly run-off elections by allowing an automatic run-off based on how voters rank the candidates. Since 2013, the city has spent more than $2.4 million on […]
Funding approved to restore Albuquerque cemetery
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOAT 7
Albuquerque property owner and APD feud on Twitter about enforcement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Doug Peterson is the president of Peterson Property LLC. “We are downtown's largest property owner. We are Albuquerque through and through. So it's frustrating right now. But we're going to stick with it. We make sure to have cameras on all of our properties now,” Peterson said.
Santa Fe residents express concerns over Christus St. Vincent expansion
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than an hour of debate of residents expressing concerns over a new cancer center expansion at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center city councilors voted 8-1, passing the amended expansion. Officials with the medical center say the 80,880-square-foot expansion of the hospital’s south-central corridor is a necessity amid growing […]
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County, City of Albuquerque host Fentanyl Awareness Summit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico has been dealing with a drug problem, and a lot of that is centered around fentanyl. Over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “What we are hearing from so many folks is people don’t know enough. And people don’t know that fentanyl is out there and impacting so much, and one pill can kill,” said Adriann Barboa, county commission chair with Bernalillo County.
newmexiconewsport.com
How will the next New Mexico governor reduce crime?
Joe Sanchez knows the streets. The ex-convict served five years in the Penitentiary of New Mexico for a violent crime. He was released in 2018 and now works for the City of Albuquerque. “There is tons of crime in ‘Burque. It’s just strange,” Sanchez said. “Home break-ins, fights, b*llsh*t, guns,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Albuquerque man arrested for September shooting at nightclub
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man for a shooting at a North Valley nightclub. Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Valdez is accused of shooting at Leo’s nightclub near 12th and Candelaria last month. According to a criminal complaint, a video from inside the club shows three women fighting and a man trying to break it up. Valdez was […]
sandovalsignpost.com
Sandoval Signpost gets new owner
The Sandoval Signpost, the local paper of record for Placitas and southern Sandoval County, has been sold to the CTRL+P Publishing Group, a publishing company owned by Pat Davis. The publishing group also owns The Corrales Comment and The Paper. The Sandoval Signpost was published by Barb and Ty Belknap...
Medical clinic expresses concern over Albuquerque’s growing homeless population
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a common sight across the city, homeless people setting up encampments and taking up residence wherever they see fit. Cottonwood Family Medicine Nurse practitioner and Owner, Katie Boylan says the growing problem outside her door is preventing clients from receiving the medical care they need. “They are just making a huge […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Get a taste of the Spaghetti & Westerns Festival, screen the Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival, view Native jewelry, dance over to the Zoot Suit Pachanga & Car Show, and dig into the New Mexico Archaeology Fair. 1 Go West(ern). Northern New Mexico and southern Colorado combine forces to celebrate...
As pilots age, Albuquerque’s ballooning future at crossroads
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bryce Risley is putting everything he has into documenting and preserving the world-famous culture of Albuquerque ballooning that captivated him as a child. Risley holds a double master’s degree in marine science, but since returning to his home state after graduate school, he’s switched his...
A new low-income housing development is coming to Santa Fe next spring
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new low-income housing development is coming to Santa Fe next spring. This comes after the city council approved the donation of a city-owned lot, during Wednesday’s meeting. Right now, it is just weeds in the empty lot but in a couple of months, five families will get to call this […]
Albuquerque bar owner competes in Netflix competition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of an Albuquerque bar is competing on a Netflix show about cocktails. Drinkmasters is a competition-reality show similar to Top Chef. Twelve mixologists from all over the country and Canada will be competing for a $100,000 prize and the title of “Drinkmaster.” In each episode, they are given a challenge and […]
KRQE News 13
Group launches petition against Elena Gallegos Open Space development
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a petition drive to put a stop to the city’s plans to build in the Elena Gallegos Open Space in the foothills. The city wants to build an Education Center, but the idea has had its critics since day one. “The beauty...
New Mexico In-Depth
Rio Rancho, NM
779
Followers
225
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT
New Mexico In Depth is a member-supported, digital first, nonpartisan news organization. We were founded in 2012 as a response to ongoing downsizing among traditional news organizations.http://nmindepth.com
Comments / 5