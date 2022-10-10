Read full article on original website
Related
31-year-old Dorchester man arrested on drug, gun charges
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department announced that a Dorchester man was arraigned on several charges after an executed search warrant on his home. Anthony Mucci, 31, was arrested after the Boston Drug Control Unit found a loaded firearm, ammunition, a tactical body armor vest, heat sealers, plastic baggies, and $28,500 in cash in after searching Mucci’s home.
NECN
FBI Conducting Investigation in Brighton
The FBI says they are in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Friday morning as part of an ongoing federal investigation. "We're in Brighton conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation," the agency said in a statement. The FBI said they were declining further comment to protect the integrity of their investigation.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts monk arrested in alleged $3.6 million government aid fraud scheme
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man and woman were arrested today in connection with their alleged submission of fraudulent applications for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for several purported non-profit religious organizations and related businesses they controlled. Brian Andrew Bushell, 47, and Tracey M.A. Stockton, 64,...
Boston police school crossing guard David Spiers accused of raping children
A Boston police school crossing guard was arrested by Boston detectives on Tuesday and charged in connection with the rape of multiple children. David Spiers, Boston Police School Traffic Supervisor (crossing guard), was arrested and charged with two counts of rape of a child, and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ANOTHER Major Bust In Western Massachusetts–Over 27,000 Bags Of Drugs Seized
What the HELL is going on in Western Massachusetts lately? Obviously, I realize that drugs are a problem all over the globe, but it just seems like there have been A LOT of drug busts recently in our end of the Bay State. Yesterday, we reported on the Holyoke bust...
WCVB
76-year-old Massachusetts man accused of approaching young girls at bus stop
HAVERHILL, Mass. — A 76-year-old Massachusetts sex offender is charged with enticement, accused of approaching young girls who were waiting at a school bus stop Wednesday morning, police said. Haverhill police say John Perrault was driving his wife's car when he approached the girls who were waiting at the...
Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child
BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.
BPD Alert: Kidnapping at 700 Comm. Ave.
Boston Police are investigating a report of a kidnapping that was reported to have occurred at 700 Commonwealth Ave., Boston at about 1:10PM. The investigation is in preliminary stages and active. Attached is an image of a possible suspect motor vehicle. Details to follow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
“A misunderstanding:” 8-year-old child found safe after reported kidnapping, police say
BOSTON — Police in Boston said the 8-year-old Asian boy and van were located safe after investigating this as a possible kidnapping on Thursday afternoon. Police called this incident a ‘misunderstanding.’. “Thank you to the individuals who saw something and said something,” Boston police said in a tweet....
Over 20,000 Bags Of Heroin Recently Seized In Western Massachusetts Town!
All I can say, Berkshire County, is there are drug busts and then there are DRUG BUSTS! Thanks to a major multi-agency drug investigation, approximately $250,000 worth of drugs were taken off our streets. According to a media statement from Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni following a press conference...
ABC6.com
No good deed goes unpunished: Providence man assaulted after offering to pay for laundry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — What was supposed to be a good deed, turned into a nightmare for one Providence resident. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday at Freeway Laundry on Broadway. Christian Miller told ABC6 news he was doing his laundry on Sunday when he overheard a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
Woman found guilty in trial for 2018 South Boston crash that killed a toddler
Charlene Casey has been found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide in the death of Colin McGrath, the jury found Wednesday. Casey now faces up to 2.5 years in the a house of correction for the charge, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The late Colin McGrath’s mother held her...
Police Arrest 76-Year-Old Man, Charging Him With Trying to Lure Away Students at Bus Stop
A 76-year-old Haverhill man is under arrest and charged with allegedly trying to lure into his car students waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning. Following an investigation, police said John Perrault of Haverhill was charged with enticement and driving with a revoked license after police received report of an older man approaching female students at their bus stop near Brookline Avenue and Main Street.
Man who kidnapped, murdered Boston woman sentenced to life in prison
BOSTON, Mass. – The Providence man who kidnapped and murdered a Boston woman three years ago was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. Louis Coleman, 36, was sentenced in federal court in Boston, months after he was found guilty of kidnapping resulting in the death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man sentenced to life in prison in kidnapping and death of 23-year-old Boston woman
BOSTON – A Rhode Island man was sentenced Tuesday concerning the death of a Massachusetts woman. 36-year-old Louis D. Coleman of Providence was sentenced by Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to mandatory life in prison without parole concerning the kidnapping and killing of 23-year-old Jassy Correia of Boston. Coleman...
ABC6.com
Mother says her 6-year-old overdosed on medication given by Woonsocket school nurse
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket mother said her 6-year-old is recovering Wednesday after he overdosed on his ADHD medication that he was given by a school nurse. Gianna Read said every morning after eating breakfast, her son Giovanni routinely takes his medicine called Quillivant XR, with a nurse at Harris Elementary School.
fallriverreporter.com
FBI offering up to $20,000 to help capture suspect in 41-year-old Bristol County murder with New Hampshire ties
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in a 41-year-old murder that took place in Bristol County. Now 79-year-old Andrew Peter Dabbs’ is wanted by FBI Boston, Norton Police, and Massachusetts State Police for the alleged murder of his 20-year-old girlfriend Robin Shea 41 years ago this month.
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
WSBS
Pittsfield, MA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wsbs.com
Comments / 0