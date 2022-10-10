ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

31-year-old Dorchester man arrested on drug, gun charges

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department announced that a Dorchester man was arraigned on several charges after an executed search warrant on his home. Anthony Mucci, 31, was arrested after the Boston Drug Control Unit found a loaded firearm, ammunition, a tactical body armor vest, heat sealers, plastic baggies, and $28,500 in cash in after searching Mucci’s home.
NECN

FBI Conducting Investigation in Brighton

The FBI says they are in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Friday morning as part of an ongoing federal investigation. "We're in Brighton conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation," the agency said in a statement. The FBI said they were declining further comment to protect the integrity of their investigation.
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts monk arrested in alleged $3.6 million government aid fraud scheme

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man and woman were arrested today in connection with their alleged submission of fraudulent applications for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for several purported non-profit religious organizations and related businesses they controlled. Brian Andrew Bushell, 47, and Tracey M.A. Stockton, 64,...
CBS Boston

Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child

BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.
Caught in Southie

BPD Alert: Kidnapping at 700 Comm. Ave.

Boston Police are investigating a report of a kidnapping that was reported to have occurred at 700 Commonwealth Ave., Boston at about 1:10PM. The investigation is in preliminary stages and active. Attached is an image of a possible suspect motor vehicle. Details to follow.
WSBS

Over 20,000 Bags Of Heroin Recently Seized In Western Massachusetts Town!

All I can say, Berkshire County, is there are drug busts and then there are DRUG BUSTS! Thanks to a major multi-agency drug investigation, approximately $250,000 worth of drugs were taken off our streets. According to a media statement from Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni following a press conference...
WTNH

Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
WHAV

Police Arrest 76-Year-Old Man, Charging Him With Trying to Lure Away Students at Bus Stop

A 76-year-old Haverhill man is under arrest and charged with allegedly trying to lure into his car students waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning. Following an investigation, police said John Perrault of Haverhill was charged with enticement and driving with a revoked license after police received report of an older man approaching female students at their bus stop near Brookline Avenue and Main Street.
fallriverreporter.com

FBI offering up to $20,000 to help capture suspect in 41-year-old Bristol County murder with New Hampshire ties

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in a 41-year-old murder that took place in Bristol County. Now 79-year-old Andrew Peter Dabbs’ is wanted by FBI Boston, Norton Police, and Massachusetts State Police for the alleged murder of his 20-year-old girlfriend Robin Shea 41 years ago this month.
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue

In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
WSBS

WSBS

