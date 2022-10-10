ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, VT

newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-89 in Middlesex

MIDDLESEX — A 27-year-old man from Waterbury was cited for DUI following a crash in Middlesex on Sunday. The single-vehicle crash took place in the median of I-89 at around 1:30 a.m. The driver was identified as Nathan Cone. Cone was showing signs of impairment and was processed for...
MIDDLESEX, VT
WCAX

Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder

A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver facing numerous charges after DUI in Newbury

NEWBURY — A 45-year-old man from Hardwick was arrested for DUI following an incident in Newbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an intoxicated man in a vehicle at the P&H Truck Stop at around 2:15 p.m. Police say they identified the man as Jerad Milgrim, and through...
NEWBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Stop in Burke leads to DUI and VCOR charges

BURKE — A 35-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested following an incident in Burke yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on Lynburke Road at around 10:35 p.m. While conducting the traffic stop, police say they observed several signs of impairment from the...
LYNDON, VT
WCAX

7 arrested in Bennington drug raid

BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Route 7 paving set to begin this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning this weekend, drivers can expect paving crews to be out along Route 7 during the overnight hours. Crews will be paving side roads and driveways starting Sunday night. From Sunday through Thursday, crews will be out between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: South Burlington woman charged with assault

CAMBRIDGE — A 38-year-old woman from South Burlington was arrested following an incident in Cambridge yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault at home on Deer Crossing Lane at around 7:00 p.m. Responding troopers conducted an investigation on the scene that concluded with Jillian Schultz being...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police respond to Burlington High School threat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a heightened police presence at Burlington High School Friday after a reported threat. BHS Principal Lauren McBride sent a message to the community Friday morning regarding a potential threat that has since been proven unsubstantiated. She says she believes the school is safe but that out of an abundance of caution police officers will be in and around the school Friday.
BURLINGTON, VT
miltonindependent.com

Milton police log: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

I89 / Exit 17 N, Colchester-10:06 p.m. Sgt. LaFountain responded to I89 to assist a Vermont State Police Trooper who was performing Standard Field Sobriety Tests for a driver that was suspected of operating while impaired. Sgt. LaFountain stood by with the Trooper until another Officer from VSP arrived on the scene.
MILTON, VT
WCAX

Police: Speeding car hits cow, leaves 1 dead in Sheldon

BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Catalytic converters stolen from Mitsubishi dealership in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in St. Johnsbury on Thursday. Authorities were notified that multiple catalytic converters were cut from vehicles at the Mitsubishi dealership on Memorial Drive. At this time state police are looking for assistance from the public in locating the individuals...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Five people arrested in Plattsburgh narcotics drug bust

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will be showing off the city's new homeless pod community to the public Wednesday afternoon. Cannabis retailers struggling to keep shelves stocked. Updated: 3 hours ago. Retail cannabis has now been available for consumers in Vermont since the beginning of the month.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh Police shut down mobile meth lab in cemetery

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Police shut down a mobile drug lab after receiving a complaint about a moving violation. Officials said they received a report about a person trying to exit through the back of a moving pickup truck on Saturday night. Officers were able to pull the vehicle...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Police seize around 1400 bags of fentanyl in drug bust

Plattsburgh, NY — Five people were arrested following a major drug bust in the City of Plattsburgh on Monday. Police say there was an ongoing investigation into narcotic sales, which led to police obtaining a search warrant for a residence on Sandalwood Way. During the execution of the search warrant, around 1,398 bags containing fentanyl was seized as well as 58 grams of fentanyl already packaged for sale, 6 grams of crack cocaine, and $3,765 in cash.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

