Paso Robles, CA

PRPD Investigating Saturday Night Stabbing

By Paso Robles Press
 4 days ago
One victim was found in the alleyway of 13th and Pine Street

PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, Oct. 8 at approximately 11:56 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) received a call reporting several people fighting in the 1300 block of Spring Street.

The reporting party also claimed there was possibly a male who had been stabbed during the altercation. When officers arrived, there was several people running from the location, but no victim at the scene. Officers did locate a blood trail leading east on 13th Street and began following the trail. PRPD received another call reporting the victim of the stabbing was in the alleyway off 13th Street and Pine St. Officers located a 22-year-old male lying in the alleyway with a single stab wound to his leg. The male was visiting from out of the area.

The victim was very intoxicated and was unable to provide information to PRPD Officers regarding who assaulted him or what had occurred. The victim was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. Officers are still investigating and obtaining video surveillance of the area that could help with suspect identification.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

