Herald Community Newspapers
Homecoming a big hit, capped with a win
The Long Beach High School annual Homecoming was fully back after limited festivities the last two years because of the covid pandemic. This year, there was a parade, a football game, a show by cheerleaders and a sale of tee shirts and other items. The football team led off the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Is varsity video gaming next?
As schools have come back full swing in a post-pandemic world, the eSports Club at Wantagh High School is growing in popularity — perhaps one of the only activities that actually benefited from Covid-19. The term “eSports” means organized competitive video gaming, with a wide scope of these types...
Herald Community Newspapers
East Norwich family offers gift of karate to honor a black belt
Richard Treacy, of East Norwich, began his journey in martial arts when he was 5 years old, in the Oyster Bay-East Norwich PAL martial arts program. He earned a black belt in karate when he was 18. By then, the sport had changed his life, his father, Stephen said. Richard was always intuitive and sensitive — something of a peacemaker — and karate gave him a quiet confidence and an unyielding vigilance when it came to protecting others. If someone was bullied or ignored, Richard was there for them.
Herald Community Newspapers
West Hempstead hosts annual street fair
The stretch of Nassau Boulevard running alongside Hall’s Pond Park was abuzz with market stalls on Sunday as the West Hempstead Community Support Association held its annual fall street fair. Maureen Greenberg, the president of the community group, acted as lead organizer for the fair. “We get the permits...
Herald Community Newspapers
Actor from Wantagh reflects on career
Wantagh native Chris Cardona has made it big by combining his two passions in his life — being a professional actor and a former pro fight trainer. Cardona said his introduction to his two passions came from his father, Anthony. “My father had two loves — film and boxing,”...
Herald Community Newspapers
The Great Give Back returns to the East Meadow Library
We’re here to serve the public. What better way to keep doing that than going beyond our traditional services?”. Drop-off hours Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s that time of year where the East Meadow Public Library goes above and beyond its original duties and helps out as a part of the Great Give Back.
Herald Community Newspapers
Two-way service for Elmont-UBS Arena station
The Elmont-UBS Arena Station — the first new Long Island Rail Road station in almost 50 years — could now accommodate both eastbound and westbound trains on days the UBS Arena will hold events. The new station will begin full-time, year-round service by the end of the year,...
Herald Community Newspapers
Joel Meirowitz, a former Glen Cove judge and ‘waterman’ dies at 75
The whale ensnared in a net at Robert Moses State Park had just been released by lifeguards when Joel Meirowitz, also a lifeguard there, arrived with his son, Sam, and stepson, Noah Coons. The three immediately climbed into a lifeguard boat so they could swim with the whale. The boys,...
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont High welcomes back its principal
The Elmont community rejoiced after the announcement that beloved Principal Kevin Dougherty, who had been placed on an unexplained leave of absence from Elmont Memorial High School at the start of the school year, was reinstated to his position, effective Oct. 11. Dougherty was placed on administrative leave for reasons...
Herald Community Newspapers
Raising young leaders in Elmont
Six students from Elmont Memorial High School and five from Sewanhaka High School have been selected for a unique business program taking place each Saturday in October. The Gift of Giving Foundation, a nonprofit organization, created the Elmont Student Ambassadors Program, teaming up with local businesses to provide students with financial tools and the communication and customer service skills needed to run a business.
Herald Community Newspapers
Kruczko is a Merit Award winner for art
Many talented students have gone through the Seaford Public Schools system and attained great success in life. Seaford High School senior Jessica Kruczko, who has recently won a prestigious art award, may turn out to be one of them. Kruczko was selected as a Merit Award winner in the Long...
Herald Community Newspapers
Franklin Square gears up for 2nd Fall Fair
Autumn is definitely in the air, and that must mean the annual Fall Fair, sponsored by the Franklin Square Chamber of Commerce, is drawing near. The fair, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Rath Park, will feature a live DJ, entertainment, and games for the kids, as well as food provided by local restaurants.
Herald Community Newspapers
Ragamuffins march through Franklin Square
Dozens of children took to the streets in costume at the Franklin Square annual Ragamuffin Parade last Saturday in anticipation of Halloween. The ragamuffin parade is an annual tradition in Franklin Square where local youngsters get on their Halloween costumes and march alongside the Carey High School homecoming parade as community members line the route and cheer them on. The event is co-sponsored by The Community League of Garden City South, which serves Franklin Square, and the Garden City South West Hempstead VFW Post 325.
Herald Community Newspapers
Sports organizations raise money for a cure
Every single Lynbrook sports organization gathered together for the first time at Greis Park to raise money for breast cancer awareness. Brian Lanzello, head of the Lynbrook Titans football and cheer teams organized the event—Lynbrook Sports for a Cure—on Saturday, October 8. He talked to the head of each organization such as the football, cheer, baseball, lacrosse, soccer, kickline, hockey, basketball, and wrestling teams to get them all involved in this fundraiser. Participants of this event received t-shirts and were allowed to partake in any of the activities after paying the admission fee of $20.
Herald Community Newspapers
Third rail shifts train times, and raises concerns
It took nearly four years, but construction of the $2.5 billion third track project connecting the Long Island Rail Road with Manhattan’s new Grand Central Madison station is complete, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The new 9.8-mile track runs from Floral Park to Hicksville, and transit officials say...
Herald Community Newspapers
School parents show they give a hoot
Lynbrook Moms and Dads Club recently introduced their feisty new Owl mascot design prior to the homecoming parade and football game on Saturday, Oct. 15. The previous costume had served the Lynbrook High School community for more than 22 years. Thanks to the purchase and donation of this new costume,...
Herald Community Newspapers
Town of Hempstead police awards
The Town of Hempstead held its Police Service Awards, where Supervisor Don Clavin and the Town Board honored some of the township’s exceptional police officers. Detective Robert Sullivan was among those honored for his astute police work in tracking down a culprit who robbed a cab driver at gunpoint using DNA from cigarette butts.
Herald Community Newspapers
Lawrence High School Class of 1972 celebrates 50 years
Lawrence High School’s Class of 1972 reunited to commemorate its 50th anniversary with a party in the Atrium of Sunny Atlantic Beach Club in Atlantic Beach on Oct. 8. Friends got reacquainted over drinks, dinner and dessert during the four-hour reunion. Committee members Gary Carlton, Ken Davis, Mona (Mandel)...
Herald Community Newspapers
Village mourns former justice
Frank E. Yannelli, of Rockville Centre, died on Oct. 3, at age 85. He was a husband, a father and a community leader who served as village justice for 25 years. Mayor Francis Murray said that Yannelli was beloved by the community for his kindness and generosity. “He was respected by his peers and the legal community for his fairness and knowledge of the law and was a fixture in the courtrooms of our county and village,” Murray said. “He will be truly missed. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”
Herald Community Newspapers
RVC schools collaborate with Northwell
Mental health plays an essential role in students’ social and emotional growth, affecting the way they think, act, feel, make decisions, handle stress, and relate to their peers. That’s why the Rockville Centre School District is once again partnering with Northwell Health on a mental health program, which aims...
