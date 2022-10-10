College prospects introduced to schools at Wednesday event at Greensville County High School

Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County High School to remain 2A in 2023-24 realignment
Minor changes are in store for the Tri-Rivers District during the next realignment in 2023-24. The eight-member schools remain unchanged, but Brunswick is dropping to the 1A level, and Southampton is moving to 2A after four years in the 3A ranks. Greensville County will continue as a 2A school for...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Eastern Star 137 donates gift cards to Emporia-Greensville teachers
Each year, the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 137 -- a.k.a., the “Pride of Emporia” organization -- makes a charitable donation to the Greensville County Public School system. This year, Chapter 137 chose to give back to the teachers who make it run in the first place, by donating six $50 gift cards.
fox5dc.com
Virginia high school evacuated after chemistry class ‘incident’
RICHMOND, Va. - A Virginia high school released students early Wednesday after the building was evacuated due to what officials described as an "incident" inside a chemistry classroom. The unspecified incident happened at Dinwiddie High School and was confined to a chemistry class, Dinwiddie County Public Schools wrote in a...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Is he running in 2023? Emporia native Hermie Sadler is focused on upcoming midterm elections
There is growing speculation in and around Emporia and Greensville County that business owner Hermie Sadler is planning a run for Senate in Virginia's new 17th District. Emporia and Greensville County fall within the boundaries of the new District. Sadler, a lifelong Emporia resident, hosted a meet and greet for...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Acing Saturday’s Tennis Jamboree in Emporia
On Saturday, the youth slowly trickled onto the Community Youth Center, Limited tennis courts. They were on hand to learn the fundamentals of the sport from certified professional instructors Marvin Tyler, Edward Gilmore, and other volunteers. “I’ve practiced playing tennis, but I’m out here to learn how to do a...
Three students, 1 teacher taken to hospital after chemistry class ‘incident’ at Dinwiddie High School
According to Dinwiddie County Public Schools, an "incident" confined to a chemistry classroom at Dinwiddie High School caused an evacuation on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Northampton DSS worker earns state award
JACKSON – Tasha Alston, an employee of Northampton County’s Department of Social Services (DSS), has garnered some statewide recognition for her hard work. Alston was selected as the 2022 North Carolina Child Support Services Manager of the Year, which was announced at the annual conference held in August in Cherokee, NC.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
O’Connor settling in as Emporia’s 12th Postmaster
Emporia Postmaster Ryan O’Connor came to the city in February to reorganize the post office. His commute from Chesterfield is a little longer than he would like it to be, but the commute will soon be shorter when he moves to Alberta. “My wife is coming to Emporia to...
Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related double shooting
An Old Dominion University student and business owner is sharing her story of overcoming domestic violence in a book titled, "I WILL Survive."
As chaos erupted at their kids' school, these dispatchers stayed calm
The long wait to find out if their children were okay was a difficult time for parents. This time was made even harder on dispatchers who sent emergency crews to their children's school.
thenewsprogress.com
The South Central Fair begins this week!
The South Central Fair opens tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11 and runs through Saturday, Octobe…
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville holds 19th annual charity golf tournament
Beautiful blue skies greeted Emporia Country Club for the day of the 19th annual YMCA Charity Golf Tournament. Dozens of players came together for an afternoon of companionship and competition — all for a good cause. Eighteen teams of four were in this year’s tournament, taking part in 18...
Chesterfield gardener offering $300 reward for return of ‘giant’ Virginia State Fair blue-ribbon-winning squash
It has been less than a week since Lydia Nichols arrived at the Virginia State Fair, giddy, ready to pick up her giant blue-ribbon-winning gourd. However, upon arrival, she found that it had gone missing right from the tent.
Virginia Business
Lowe’s to open distribution facility in Suffolk
North Carolina-based home improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos Inc. will establish a coastal holding facility in the city of Suffolk, adding 100 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. Lowe’s had more than $96 billion in sales in fiscal 2021 and it operates or services nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware...
Suspect in Martin Co. double murder located, in hospital after shooting self
Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning told WNCT's Courtney Cortright that Daquan Lamar Smith, 24, was located inside his home on Poplar Point Road, not far from where Wednesday night's shooting happened.
WITN
One person killed in drive-by shooting in Bertie County
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One person was killed while the search is on for a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Bertie County. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley tells WITN that the shooting happened on Highway 11 North just past the J.J. Monk Harrington bridge on Highway 11. Holley says...
WITN
Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road. Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Couple shares love for Lawrenceville United Methodist Church
LAWRENCEVILLE – The members and supporters of Lawrenceville United Methodist Church, 310 West Church Street, are celebrating 175 years of ministry to Brunswick County and surrounding area. I was asked to talk with Mabel Brewer, 94, and Wilbur Brewer, 96, to share what Lawrenceville United Methodist Church means to them and to also share a little of the church’s history. Anne Burke, who is the organist and pianist and long time member, helped organize the interview and joined us for the conversation.
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say they are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. While on the way, officers learned someone was shot and injured.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Suffolk, VA
Getting used to a new area can be overwhelming and daunting. If you’ve left behind everything you know and love, you are probably struggling with figuring out what to do with your free time. Are you looking for a place to decompress after a long day at work? Or...
