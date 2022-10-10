ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV Fanatic

Watch Chucky Online: Season 2 Episode 2

The kids arrived at their new home on Chucky Season 2 Episode 2 and were faced with more heartache when the bodies started piling up. Meanwhile, Lexy met her new roommate and it was obvious they would be at odds. Elsewhere, Tiffany prepared Nica for the arrival of Glen and...
TV Fanatic

Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter & James Bond Star, Dead at 72

Robbie Coltrane, best known for his roles in Harry Potter, James Bond, and the UK drama series Cracker, has died. Deadline reports that he passed away in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. The outlet reports that Coltrane had been in ill health over the last two years.
TV Fanatic

Happy Valley: First Look at the Third and Final Season

We've known for a while now that Happy Valley will return for a third and final season on AMC+ and Acorn TV. We now have our first look, courtesy of some photos. In this final season of the multi-BAFTA award-winning BBC drama created by one of the UK’s most celebrated and critically acclaimed screenwriters, Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack), Sarah Lancashire (Julia) returns to her iconic role of Sergeant Catherine Cawood for six new episodes.
TV Fanatic

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 6 Review: Together

Did they just Thelma and Louise that bitch, or what??. The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 6 was one of the most disturbing hours to date because the wheels are starting to come off the wagon, and the more it pulls, the higher the stakes. June Osborn's constant meddling has...
TV Fanatic

FBI Season 5 Episode 4 Review: Victim

OA got an informative lesson on what the victim of a crime goes through. After being mugged initially, it affected his performance throughout FBI Season 5 Episode 4. Like many victims, OA wanted to put the mugging behind him and move on, thinking that would make the experience disappear. Shouldn't...
TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2 Review: Wasn't Expecting That

We're still cooking with gas, and it was a fun hour from start to finish. The interns continue to be the saving grace of the series, and Meredith and Nick making up was also a highlight of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2. It was another solid hour, from crazy...
TV Fanatic

Chucky Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The Sinners Are Much More Fun

Shifting the action to where the Lakeshore Strangler grew up was a stroke of genius. Chucky Season 2 Episode 2 picked up with Jake, Devon, and Lexy trying to come to terms with their past, all while knowing that Chucky could pop up at any moment. It's hard to understand...
TV Fanatic

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 4 Review: Heal Thyself

Sometimes the people most in need of care are the ones who consistently provide it. It's undeniably been a rough season for the series, but New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 4 had shades of what the series used to be and what made it so great, thus making it feel familiar.
TV Fanatic

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 4 Review: The Steps We Cannot Take

SVU detectives experience the most horrific side of human nature. Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 4 demonstrated this through a bizarre case involving a series of kidnappings that left several young women traumatized. In the end, the survivors were free to try to put the pieces of their...
TV Fanatic

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 4

Marcel is late because of traffic. Archer tells him a new high speed subway has caused problems. Also Blake is taking a job in Boston and is not coming back to Med. Marcel wants to talk to her but she won't answer her phone. He says he'll be back in an hour as he has to go talk to her.
TV Fanatic

House of the Dragon Episode 9 Photos: Bedlam in King's Landing

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon Season 1 is poised to be the most dramatic. House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9 picks up after King Viserys I's death. We're not sure, but check out the official photos. Catch the action as it unfolds Sunday at 9...
TV Fanatic

Big Sky Season 3 Episode 4 Review: Carrion Comfort

This hour would have fit in perfectly about three weeks from now when Halloween rolls around. Big Sky Season 3 Episode 4 was spooky in a way that Big Sky typically isn't. It's dramatic, heartbreaking, cruel, and violent, but it's not usually one to throw in a legitimate jumpscare. But...
BuzzFeed

Michael Jackson Removed "Dirty Diana" From His London Concert Out Of Respect For Princess Diana, And 19 Other Truly Fascinating Facts I Stumbled Upon This Week

When Nike was developing its Cortez shoe in 1967, they wanted to name it the Aztec in honor of the 1968 Olympics, which were being held in Mexico. The issue? Adidas already had a sneaker called the Azteca Gold, and were prepared to sue Nike. Instead, Nike pivoted to naming the shoe the Cortez, after the Spanish conquistador who conquered the Aztecs.
