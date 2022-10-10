Read full article on original website
The Cleaning Lady Round Table: Fiona Meets Arman and Thony & Armon Save the Day
Fiona finally met Arman and saw for herself that Arman and Thony were a force to be reckoned with. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 4, Thony had to call Arman to clean up Fiona's mess, despite Fiona's protests. TV Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Whitney Evans, and Laura Nowak discuss...
Watch Chucky Online: Season 2 Episode 2
The kids arrived at their new home on Chucky Season 2 Episode 2 and were faced with more heartache when the bodies started piling up. Meanwhile, Lexy met her new roommate and it was obvious they would be at odds. Elsewhere, Tiffany prepared Nica for the arrival of Glen and...
Quantum Leap's Caitlin Bassett Reveals How Trust Helped Her Take On Her Biggest Role Yet
NBC's rookie hit Quantum Leap is a series with history and a fresh-faced cast. With a back order of six episodes already secured, it has capitalized on the nostalgia of the original 1990s Scott Bakula/Dean Stockwell-anchored series while successfully introducing a new team to support Raymond Lee's leaper, Dr. Ben Song.
Fanatic Feed: Percy Jackson Casts The Flash's Jessica Parker Kennedy, Game of Thrones Vet Joins Dune Series, & More!
Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, October 13, 2022. Disney+ is rounding out the cast of its Percy Jackson and the Olympians series with three new additions. Adam Copeland (WWE Hall of Famer), Jessica Parker Kennedy (The Flash), and Susan Cryer (Silicon...
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter & James Bond Star, Dead at 72
Robbie Coltrane, best known for his roles in Harry Potter, James Bond, and the UK drama series Cracker, has died. Deadline reports that he passed away in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. The outlet reports that Coltrane had been in ill health over the last two years.
Happy Valley: First Look at the Third and Final Season
We've known for a while now that Happy Valley will return for a third and final season on AMC+ and Acorn TV. We now have our first look, courtesy of some photos. In this final season of the multi-BAFTA award-winning BBC drama created by one of the UK’s most celebrated and critically acclaimed screenwriters, Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack), Sarah Lancashire (Julia) returns to her iconic role of Sergeant Catherine Cawood for six new episodes.
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 6 Review: Together
Did they just Thelma and Louise that bitch, or what??. The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 6 was one of the most disturbing hours to date because the wheels are starting to come off the wagon, and the more it pulls, the higher the stakes. June Osborn's constant meddling has...
Welcome to Flatch is Small-Town Life's Answer to the Office. Here's Why You Should Watch
Just starting its second season, Welcome to Flatch is the perfect example of a show fit for those after dinner-blues. It's quick and witty and will make you heavily consider moving to Ohio in search of a life outside the city. FOX's somewhat new mockumentary isn't anything tv hasn't seen...
FBI Season 5 Episode 4 Review: Victim
OA got an informative lesson on what the victim of a crime goes through. After being mugged initially, it affected his performance throughout FBI Season 5 Episode 4. Like many victims, OA wanted to put the mugging behind him and move on, thinking that would make the experience disappear. Shouldn't...
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2 Review: Wasn't Expecting That
We're still cooking with gas, and it was a fun hour from start to finish. The interns continue to be the saving grace of the series, and Meredith and Nick making up was also a highlight of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2. It was another solid hour, from crazy...
Chucky Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The Sinners Are Much More Fun
Shifting the action to where the Lakeshore Strangler grew up was a stroke of genius. Chucky Season 2 Episode 2 picked up with Jake, Devon, and Lexy trying to come to terms with their past, all while knowing that Chucky could pop up at any moment. It's hard to understand...
New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 4 Review: Heal Thyself
Sometimes the people most in need of care are the ones who consistently provide it. It's undeniably been a rough season for the series, but New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 4 had shades of what the series used to be and what made it so great, thus making it feel familiar.
Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 4 Review: The Steps We Cannot Take
SVU detectives experience the most horrific side of human nature. Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 4 demonstrated this through a bizarre case involving a series of kidnappings that left several young women traumatized. In the end, the survivors were free to try to put the pieces of their...
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 4 Review: Spirit In The Sky
The bodies are piling up. Organized crime cases always end up like this, with as many deaths as a Shakespearean tragedy. The closer Stabler and Bell get to the truth, the more people end up dead. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 4 featured a bloody suicide and...
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 4
Marcel is late because of traffic. Archer tells him a new high speed subway has caused problems. Also Blake is taking a job in Boston and is not coming back to Med. Marcel wants to talk to her but she won't answer her phone. He says he'll be back in an hour as he has to go talk to her.
Grey's Anatomy Round Table: Did The New Interns and Soft Reboot Revitalize The Series?!
Did Grey's Anatomy manage to reboot itself after 19 years?. That seems to be the case from the very first moments of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1. And we're all pretty excited about it and what the rest of the season has in store. Join Meaghan Frey, Joshua Johnson,...
House of the Dragon Episode 9 Photos: Bedlam in King's Landing
The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon Season 1 is poised to be the most dramatic. House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9 picks up after King Viserys I's death. We're not sure, but check out the official photos. Catch the action as it unfolds Sunday at 9...
Law & Order: SVU Schedules Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode, but Rollins Will Return on Spinoff
Ever since it was announced Kelli Giddish would be leaving Law & Order: SVU, there has been one giant question:. Now, we have an answer about which episode will include the farewell. Give Me My Remote reports that Rollins will exit during Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 9.
Big Sky Season 3 Episode 4 Review: Carrion Comfort
This hour would have fit in perfectly about three weeks from now when Halloween rolls around. Big Sky Season 3 Episode 4 was spooky in a way that Big Sky typically isn't. It's dramatic, heartbreaking, cruel, and violent, but it's not usually one to throw in a legitimate jumpscare. But...
