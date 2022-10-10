ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Comments / 1

Related
voiceofoc.org

Santana: Orange County Residents Could Really Tilt November’s Election

Orange County residents will soon find themselves caught up in the middle of an intense fight for control of Congress. It’s become a recurring theme across in recent years as the county’s once dominant Republican voting base turns increasingly purple with changing demographics and voter registration rates cutting against the GOP brand.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Costa Mesa, CA
Society
State
California State
Costa Mesa, CA
Education
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Local
California Education
KTLA

Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports

Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Man suspected of using skateboard as deadly weapon

Two adults got into a fight Sunday afternoon at one of the William S. Hart Baseball and Softball fields in Valencia that resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of using a skateboard as a deadly weapon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occ#Emotion#Islam#Photography#Protest#Iranian#Orange Coast College
2urbangirls.com

Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application

Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Santa Clarita Radio

Failed Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Valid Signatures Were Cast Out

The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Committee found nearly 40 percent of the signatures deemed invalid from their petition may have been wrongfully cast out by the Los Angeles County Registrar. On Monday, the Recall DA George Gascón Committee claimed after a month-long review of invalidated signatures, they found...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista

LOS ANGELES - An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on October 3 around 7 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was dining inside Taco Bell. The suspect then stabbed the elderly man in the wheelchair in the neck and shoulder and ran off from the scene, LAPD said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Car hits wall, driver rescued

After a vehicle crashed into an industrial building near the Westminster-Garden Grove city border, a person was trapped inside the automobile, but was soon rescued. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a call was received at 2:30 p.m. Thursday that a black sedan had smashed into the wall of a building in the 7600 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, pinning the driver in the auto.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
KTLA

Long Beach man sentenced for ‘executing’ Guatemalan immigrant

A Long Beach man convicted of murdering a Guatemalan immigrant after following him home and attempting to rob him has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Brandon Deandre Norwood was convicted of second-degree murder back in May, but has additional previous felony convictions recognized by California’s Three Strikes law. On March 3, […]
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy