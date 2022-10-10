Read full article on original website
Behind the bombshells: How the LA Times used secret recordings to expose racism at the highest levels of city government
Last Thursday, at precisely 5:29pm Pacific Time, a mysterious Twitter account with the handle @LAunionLaundry posted secretly taped audio of now-former Los Angeles County Federation of Labor chief Ron Herrera. The account tagged two reporters at the Los Angeles Times, as well as the newspaper's politics account.
voiceofoc.org
Santana: Orange County Residents Could Really Tilt November’s Election
Orange County residents will soon find themselves caught up in the middle of an intense fight for control of Congress. It’s become a recurring theme across in recent years as the county’s once dominant Republican voting base turns increasingly purple with changing demographics and voter registration rates cutting against the GOP brand.
Steel conduit manufacturer to close Long Beach plant, lay off 145 workers
Zekelman Industries blames the Biden administration's alleged inaction on trade with Mexico as a cause for the closure. Earlier this year, the company lost a lawsuit it filed against the federal government over that perceived inaction. The post Steel conduit manufacturer to close Long Beach plant, lay off 145 workers appeared first on Long Beach Post.
wufe967.com
Mom and baby hit by teen driver flee LA, Gascon's policies: 'Good citizens are being punished'
The California mother who was hit by a car while walking her baby in a stroller last summer said she has left Los Angeles because the policies of liberal Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon made her fear for her family’s safety. “The state of L.A. is very...
Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports
Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun
He was described as 'sweating profusely.'
mynewsla.com
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as a...
signalscv.com
Man suspected of using skateboard as deadly weapon
Two adults got into a fight Sunday afternoon at one of the William S. Hart Baseball and Softball fields in Valencia that resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of using a skateboard as a deadly weapon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According...
Profanity, graphic drawings tagged onto campaign signs in Huntington Beach
Campaign signs hung up along Yorktown Avenue in Huntington Beach were defaced with vulgar words, profanity and graphic drawings.
knock-la.com
In yet another ethics violation, councilmember and controller candidate Koretz apparently knowingly violated city laws.
In 2017, a former senior employee of Councilmember Paul Koretz, Shawn Bayliss, lobbied Koretz for favors while seemingly prohibited from doing so by city ethics laws. Koretz potentially violated Section 706 of the LA City Charter when he aided and abetted Bayliss in these apparently illegal lobbying activities. Bayliss worked...
smobserved.com
Gas is $7 a Gallon in California. So Why is Gov. Gavin Newsom Ahead by 20 Points in the Polls?
Gasoline sells for around $6.99 a gallon in my neighborhood in Santa Monica. Filling my stupid Chevy Cruze with gas is now around $80. Gas is so expensive in California, mostly due to regulation that isn't necessary any more, or never was. Meanwhile, an election looms. President Joe Biden is...
2urbangirls.com
Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application
Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
Santa Clarita Radio
Failed Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Valid Signatures Were Cast Out
The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Committee found nearly 40 percent of the signatures deemed invalid from their petition may have been wrongfully cast out by the Los Angeles County Registrar. On Monday, the Recall DA George Gascón Committee claimed after a month-long review of invalidated signatures, they found...
foxla.com
Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista
LOS ANGELES - An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on October 3 around 7 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was dining inside Taco Bell. The suspect then stabbed the elderly man in the wheelchair in the neck and shoulder and ran off from the scene, LAPD said.
orangecountytribune.com
Car hits wall, driver rescued
After a vehicle crashed into an industrial building near the Westminster-Garden Grove city border, a person was trapped inside the automobile, but was soon rescued. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a call was received at 2:30 p.m. Thursday that a black sedan had smashed into the wall of a building in the 7600 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, pinning the driver in the auto.
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
LA community mourns death of 2 shop workers killed while trying to stop crimes in their stores
Steven Reyes, a Highland Park liquor store worker, died after he tried to stop a group of teenagers from stealing beer. Du Young Lee was fatally stabbed while he was confronting two teens who were trying to shoplift wigs.
Long Beach man sentenced for ‘executing’ Guatemalan immigrant
A Long Beach man convicted of murdering a Guatemalan immigrant after following him home and attempting to rob him has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Brandon Deandre Norwood was convicted of second-degree murder back in May, but has additional previous felony convictions recognized by California’s Three Strikes law. On March 3, […]
Woman Killed in Traffic Collision in Westminster
A 72-year-old woman pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck today in Westminster.
Huntington Beach City Council candidate says she's being targeted by vandals ahead of election
A Huntington Beach City Council candidate is speaking out after her campaign signs and home were vandalized in the weeks leading up to the election.
