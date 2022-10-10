Read full article on original website
Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines
The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
Antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine not associated with time of day of vaccination
A study in Japan finds antibody response to the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine does not vary depending on the time of day when the dose was received. Many physiological and behavioral functions including the immune system exhibit circadian rhythms. Several studies have investigated if the immune response to COVID-19 vaccines varies depending on the time of day when the dose was received, but results were dependent on type of vaccine, participants' age and sex. Now, a study conducted by scientists at Hokkaido University and colleagues in Japan has found no association between antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine and time of day of vaccination. They do add to the body of literature that could ultimately guide vaccination optimization. The findings were published in the Journal of Biological Rhythms.
Study tests the impact of digital vaping prevention ads on US adolescents
A randomized, controlled study with over 1,500 US teen participants from across the nation tested the effectiveness of digital vaping prevention ads. Researchers from UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center discovered that Real Cost ads lowered the extent to which teens were open to vaping. The vaping prevention video ads, produced by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), also lowered openness to cigarette smoking.
The potential influence of pre-existing parasitic infections on COVID-19 morbidity
A study recently published in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases has explored the association between the prevalence of pre-existing parasitic diseases and outcomes of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) at the national level. The study reveals that countries with a high malaria prevalence have a lower incidence of COVID-19. Background. The COVID-19...
What is the effect of COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant and postpartum women infected with different SARS-CoV-2 variants?
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) generally affects women less severely than men, with a significant exception during pregnancy, which is considered a high-risk factor for more severe illness. A recent study posted to the preprint server medRxiv* explores the impact of vaccination against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
Estimating the all-cause excess mortalities due to COVID-19
In a recent study published in the Journal of Development Economics, researchers estimated all-cause excess death rates due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Due to a lack of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) diagnostic testing, official figures on COVID-19 deaths undercount deaths. Death registries are utilized...
Researchers receive £9.8m to tackle the rising challenge of non-communicable diseases in West Africa
Researchers from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine are teaming up with the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons to tackle the rising challenge of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in West Africa. Across the world, NCDs - which include conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer - kill...
Population-level cohort study evaluates efficacy and safety of all COVID-19 vaccines used in Denmark
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the long-term efficacy, safety, and durability of all severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccines used in Denmark. Background. Denmark plans to administer the fourth dose of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines to selected population segments. Further,...
Over-the-counter aspirin effective in preventing blood clots following surgery to repair bone fractures
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
Amplification of venous thromboembolism risk by COVID-19 among malignancy patients
In a recent review published in Thrombosis Research, researchers reported the mechanisms involved in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) coagulopathy and the significance of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections for cancer patients concerning outcomes, thromboembolic complication risks and consequences of management strategies. Studies have reported that cancer patients...
Molnupiravir and nirmatrelvir-ritonavir treatments are effective in reducing mortality among high-risk COVID-19 patients
Since the beginning of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, scientists have worked relentlessly to understand different aspects of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The results of these studies have led to the identification of several therapeutics for treating patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection. For example, the utilization...
HIV patients with moderate immune suppression at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection
People with HIV who have moderate immune suppression appear to be at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection after vaccination, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. These findings suggest that this group should be considered for additional vaccine dosages...
Review on Panax ginseng therapeutic efficacy for COVID-19-associated neurological diseases
In a recent review published in the Journal of Ginseng Research, researchers discussed the therapeutic potential of Panax ginseng for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019)-induced neurological diseases. Background. SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2) infections may cause a myriad of clinical manifestations involving multiple organ systems, including the nervous system (NS). NLRP3...
What is the association between interferon genes and complement regulatory protein expressions in SARS-CoV-2 infections?
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the expression of complement regulatory proteins (CRPs) in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) to identify potential dysregulated CRP patterns and investigate whether they contribute to COVID-19 pathogenesis. Background. Studies have reported complement activation in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients...
Innovative approaches needed to improve flu vaccine effectiveness, experts say
While influenza has taken a backseat to COVID-19 over the last 2.5 years, flu season is here again and, with a significant reduction in social distancing, masking and other COVID-prevention measures, we’ll likely see many more cases of the flu this year, experts say. The best prevention against flu...
Researchers develop an HERV-enveloped recombinant baculoviral DNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers developed a human endogenous retrovirus (HERV)-enveloped recombinant baculoviral deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) vaccine to target the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Delta variant, and tested its cross-protection efficacy using mice models. Background. The SARS-CoV-2 outbreak was declared a...
Second patient receives landmark fetal surgery and stem cell procedure
At Michelle Johnson's 20-week ultrasound, she received the distressing news that her developing baby was diagnosed with myelomeningocele, also known as spina bifida. Spina bifida occurs when spinal tissue fails to fuse properly during the early stages of pregnancy, leading to a range of lifelong cognitive, mobility, urinary and bowel disabilities. It affects 1,500 to 2,000 children in the U.S. every year.
U.S. youth continue to be enticed and hooked by expanding variety of e-cigarettes, study shows
A study released today from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 2.55 million U.S. middle and high school students reported current (past 30-day) e-cigarette use in 2022, which includes 14.1% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students. Nearly 85% of those youth used flavored e-cigarettes and more than half used disposable e-cigarettes.
The health status and exercise capacity of COVID-19 survivors one year after hospital discharge
A wide range of clinical symptoms, asymptomatic, mild, and severe, have been linked to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. SARS-CoV-2 is the causal agent of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Background. The prognosis of acute disease was linked with the intensive care unit (ICU) care...
