Man stopped and beaten inside his car, Okaloosa Co. Sheriff reports
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — According to a Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Dennis Arias-Rodriguez is charged with burglary with aggravated assault. On Wednesday, Oct.12 a victim told OCSO two men in a red car cut him off while driving down Playground Road in Fort Walton Beach. According to the report, the men […]
Deputies: Crestview 16-year-old had razor blade for after-school fight with girl
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 16-year-old student at Crestview High School is charged with two felonies. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says investigation revealed that Tyler Mahler armed himself with a razor blade "in preparation for a planned off-campus fight" after school Friday. Deputies say the intended victim was a...
DeFuniak Springs man sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for meth distribution
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was sentenced to serve a minimum of 15 years in federal prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in Walton County. Joseph Flecher Lee Jr., 47, of DeFuniak Springs, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of ammunition...
Child driver leads to arrest of Crestview man: OCSO
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A nine-year-old child allegedly seen driving a car in Crestview ended in the arrest of a man who is accused of being a passenger in the vehicle, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Alexander Berrios, 22,...
TRAFFIC STOPS LEAD TO THE SEIZURE OF OVER 60 GRAMS OF FENTANYL AND HEROIN
Over 60 grams of fentanyl and heroin are taken off the streets following two separate traffic stops by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. On September 21st, Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and VICE/Narcotics investigators conducted a traffic stop on a white sedan near the intersection of Persimmon Street and Cedar Avenue in Choctaw Beach. During the traffic stop, the driver, Jonathon Scott Hataway, 28, was found to be in possession of 27 grams of marijuana and 57 grams of fentanyl.
Charges dropped in Santa Rosa County against Spanevelo in Cassie Carli case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The charges in Santa Rosa County against Cassie Carli's ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo have been dropped. Spanevelo was set to go to trial next week on two charges in her disappearance earlier this year -- tampering with evidence (felony) and obstructing a criminal investigation (misdemeanor). Now,...
Troopers investigating crash that killed 56-year-old Pensacola man as homicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 56-year-old Pensacola man died Thursday morning after he was hit by a car 10 days ago. The Florida Highway Patrol says 56-year-old Charles Evans was riding his motorized bicycle when he was hit on Hollywood Avenue and Lee Street in Escambia County. Now troopers are...
Pair spotted pulling on car door handles in Escambia Co., teen arrested
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen after a vehicle was almost burglarized off the 5300 block of Charter Drive. Deputies arrested a 15-year-old after the victim spotted two people in his driveway. The pair were spotted walking up to the victim’s vehicle, pulling on its door handles, according […]
Man hit while riding motorized bike in Pensacola dies from injuries
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 56-year-old Pensacola man hit while riding a motorized bike earlier this month has died from his injuries. The crash happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Lee Street in Pensacola. The man was initially hospitalized with serious injuries. He died Thursday morning...
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Ernest Ward Middle School after threat cleared
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A lockdown is lifted at Ernest Ward Middle School in Escambia County Friday morning after deputies cleared a threat. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office was called to the school around 8:30 a.m. and deputies investigated the threat. The school was initially placed on a code red...
'Help us move forward': Escambia County Sheriff discusses gun violence roundtable
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons will meet with 12 other city, county and state leaders during a gun violence roundtable being held next next week. They'll talk about efforts different agencies are making to address violent crime, and what other solutions the community wants to see.
Father, son ‘seriously injured’ in ATV crash: Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A father and son are in the hospital with “serious injuries” after their ATV hit a pole in the ground causing the two to be ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 33-year-old father and 11-year-old son from Pensacola […]
Former Florida church youth director sentenced to prison
A former church youth director is going to prison after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
Lawsuit: Walton County employee fired after rejecting commissioner's romantic advances
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Walton County employee is suing the County Board of Commissioners over wrongful termination and sexual harassment allegations. Heather Maxwell, the former Assistant County Attorney, filed the lawsuit last Thursday against the Walton County Board of Commissioners -- including commissioners Michael Barker and Danny Glidewell individually.
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach looks to empty shelter ahead of renovations
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Panhandle Animal Welfare Society in Fort Walton Beach is asking for help clearing out their shelter's kennels before next Wednesday. The non-profit is preparing for a major renovation of the kennels and before official construction can begin, they need to empty the kennels currently being occupied.
Prosecutors: Accused Gulf Coast Walmart arson plotters earned money through fraud, shoplifting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five people charged with plotting to set fires to Walmart stores along the Gulf Coast engaged in “sophisticated shoplifting schemes” and financial fraud to pay their living expenses in Lillian, according to new allegations in federal court. The U.S. Attorney’s Office made the allegations...
4-year-old battling Leukemia invites community to birthday party in Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The parents of a child battling Leukemia is asking the Northwest Florida community to come together to make one of her wishes come true. 4-year-old Phinley was diagnosed with Leukemia last year, and was not able to have a birthday party to celebrate. Phinley's parents are now asking the community to make her wish of having a birthday party "with lots of people" a reality.
Pickup truck, tractor-trailer head on crash in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old is dealing with “serious injuries” after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on State Road 20 early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The head-on crash happened on State Road 20 just west of Strickland Road on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at around […]
Boat left sinking in Destin Harbor removed
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County government stepped in to help after a boat was left sinking in Destin Harbor for 5 months. The boat took on the water just weeks before Memorial Day in May of 2022. City of Destin staff and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tied markers and buoys to […]
Escambia Co. EMS responds to middle school after students ingest gummies
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several Ferry Pass Middle School students were evaluated by EMS personnel Wednesday afternoon after they claimed to have symptoms after ingesting gummies. The call came in at 12:32 p.m. and one student was taken to a hospital, according to Escambia County EMS. WKRG News 5 received this statement from a spokesperson […]
