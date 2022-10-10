Read full article on original website
Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis convened a round table discussion in Cape Coral Wednesday to assess the lingering damage from the Category 4 Hurricane Ian, saying that he was “here to listen” to the concerns and suggestions of the business community. Those business owners provided a considerable list of concerns. Robbie Roepstorff, president of Edison National Bank, […] The post Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
fox35orlando.com
Dozens of looting arrests made in Lee County made since Hurricane Ian landfall
Five men have been arrested in Southwest Florida for stealing from a home in Fort Myers Beach, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Neighbors flagged down deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office who assisted in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County after they thought something looked suspicious. The suspects allegedly had a "work" van with a magnetic sign with branding for a fake company, deputies said. All five of the suspects are said to be from Orlando.
NBC 2
Collier County continuing to develop plans with mass trash removal
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County Waste Management is strategizing on how to proceed after more than 200,000 cubic yards of vegetation and demolition waste have been collected and placed in a satellite landfill following Hurricane Ian’s clean up. “Collier County residents, we are trying to get it...
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
This house sits on 35th street in Lehigh Acres
So Lee County building inspectors are overlooking all issues of safeguards to make certain lee county building companies are building to withstand a category 5 hurricane. These pictures are not the exception but the norm and building officials are forever looking the other way, why?. Lee county leaders are aware...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored
Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
vermontcatholic.org
Ian is affecting jobs, housing for many in Florida, not just coastal area
With the full picture of the widespread fallout and damages Hurricane Ian brought to southwest Florida still coming into focus, the Miami region looks on with a collective sigh of relief: What if that had hit here?. From Naples, just two hours west of Fort Lauderdale across Interstate 75, up...
Governor awards $2 million from Florida Disaster Fund to first responders
Governor Ron DeSantis is in Punta Gorda at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office to announce $2 million from Florida Disaster Fund to first responders.
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water points of distribution
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water Points of Distribution (PODs) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
fox35orlando.com
Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows
The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
businessobserverfl.com
Naples law firm reels in new partner
After more than a decade practicing law on the east coast of Florida, Brooke Benzio has joined a Naples firm, being named partner at the Naples office of Quarles & Brady. Benzio was most recently a shareholder at GrayRobinson P.A. She worked at firms in Vero Beach and Port St. Lucie prior to a 10-month stint at GrayRobinson, according to her LinkedIn profile. At Quarles & Brady, Benzio will be a partner in the Estate, Trust & Wealth Preservation Practice Group.
click orlando
5 Osceola County men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County deputies arrested five Osceola County men Wednesday, accused of looting in Fort Myers after the area and its residents faced Hurricane Ian. Deputies said the men were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard, near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of...
californianewswire.com
Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’
CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, it left devastation in its wake, killing at least 102 and creating economic havoc. As few as 9.4 percent of those living in some devastated areas are covered by flood insurance. Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been providing disaster relief since the storm passed through the region and their work is far from over.
DeSantis announces temporary bridge access to Sanibel Island as causeway repairs begin
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers.
Hurricane relief job fair in Fort Myers
A local non-profit and church are working together to host a hurricane relief job fair for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers industrial building sells for $4.9 million
Leah Rae Ligh, as trustee for the Wade, Shannon and WS Trusts and Daniel B. Light, purchased a 26,090 industrial building at 5570 Enterprise Parkway in Fort Myers from Interface Collaborative Group LLC for $4,962,000. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, and Alec Burke of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyer, and Shawn Stoneburner and Gary Tasman of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
WZVN-TV
Medical examiner released names of 27 people killed by Hurricane Ian in SWFL
On Thursday, the medical examiner released the names of 27 of the 88 people in Southwest Florida who died in Hurricane Ians wrath. There are many more names and faces on the memorial wall at Centennial Park in Downtown Fort Myers that weren’t listed in this report as well.
LCEC provide update on power restoration efforts with Cape Coral City Leaders
Power restoration efforts continue tonight in Cape Coral as hundreds of customers remain left in the dark.
Collier County mandatory curfew in effect until further notice
Collier County has announced a mandatory curfew for certain areas while the county begins recovering from Hurricane Ian
WINKNEWS.com
Estero apartment complex accused of price-gouging after Ian
It’s illegal to ridiculously raise the price of necessary goods like food, water, gas and rent during a state of emergency. One woman believes a local apartment complex is price gouging her and other members of the community. The woman said in a matter of days the unit she...
