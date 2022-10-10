ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis convened a round table discussion in Cape Coral Wednesday to assess the lingering damage from the Category 4 Hurricane Ian, saying that he was “here to listen” to the concerns and suggestions of the business community. Those business owners provided a considerable list of concerns. Robbie Roepstorff, president of Edison National Bank, […] The post Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CAPE CORAL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dozens of looting arrests made in Lee County made since Hurricane Ian landfall

Five men have been arrested in Southwest Florida for stealing from a home in Fort Myers Beach, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Neighbors flagged down deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office who assisted in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County after they thought something looked suspicious. The suspects allegedly had a "work" van with a magnetic sign with branding for a fake company, deputies said. All five of the suspects are said to be from Orlando.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Collier County continuing to develop plans with mass trash removal

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County Waste Management is strategizing on how to proceed after more than 200,000 cubic yards of vegetation and demolition waste have been collected and placed in a satellite landfill following Hurricane Ian’s clean up. “Collier County residents, we are trying to get it...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Naples, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Business
City
Tampa, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Lee, FL
Lee County, FL
Business
Cape Coral, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Lehigh Acres Gazette

This house sits on 35th street in Lehigh Acres

So Lee County building inspectors are overlooking all issues of safeguards to make certain lee county building companies are building to withstand a category 5 hurricane. These pictures are not the exception but the norm and building officials are forever looking the other way, why?. Lee county leaders are aware...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored

Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Agency#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Post Ian#Hurricane Ian
fox35orlando.com

Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows

The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Naples law firm reels in new partner

After more than a decade practicing law on the east coast of Florida, Brooke Benzio has joined a Naples firm, being named partner at the Naples office of Quarles & Brady. Benzio was most recently a shareholder at GrayRobinson P.A. She worked at firms in Vero Beach and Port St. Lucie prior to a 10-month stint at GrayRobinson, according to her LinkedIn profile. At Quarles & Brady, Benzio will be a partner in the Estate, Trust & Wealth Preservation Practice Group.
NAPLES, FL
click orlando

5 Osceola County men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County deputies arrested five Osceola County men Wednesday, accused of looting in Fort Myers after the area and its residents faced Hurricane Ian. Deputies said the men were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard, near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
californianewswire.com

Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, it left devastation in its wake, killing at least 102 and creating economic havoc. As few as 9.4 percent of those living in some devastated areas are covered by flood insurance. Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been providing disaster relief since the storm passed through the region and their work is far from over.
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers industrial building sells for $4.9 million

Leah Rae Ligh, as trustee for the Wade, Shannon and WS Trusts and Daniel B. Light, purchased a 26,090 industrial building at 5570 Enterprise Parkway in Fort Myers from Interface Collaborative Group LLC for $4,962,000. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, and Alec Burke of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyer, and Shawn Stoneburner and Gary Tasman of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Estero apartment complex accused of price-gouging after Ian

It’s illegal to ridiculously raise the price of necessary goods like food, water, gas and rent during a state of emergency. One woman believes a local apartment complex is price gouging her and other members of the community. The woman said in a matter of days the unit she...
ESTERO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy