Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Norfolk residents lose power after vehicle hits pole

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 300 Norfolk residents lost power early Friday morning as the result of a vehicle crash. According to Norfolk dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hampton Boulevard in the North Meadow Brook neighborhood. A Dominion Energy representative told...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man dies after walking into hospital: Portsmouth police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 30, 2022. UPDATE: PPD said 40-year-old Calvin Coston died from his injuries Wednesday. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital on Tuesday night.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

