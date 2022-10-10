Read full article on original website
Cause of Virginia Beach house fire under investigation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An investigation is underway into what started a fire at a home in Virginia Beach. It happened around 5:25 p.m. on Barten Court, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. When crews got to the scene, they found flames coming from the front door and foyer of a two-story home.
2 arrested after marijuana sale turns into attempted robbery, shooting in Virginia Beach
Two men have been arrested after a marijuana sale turned into an attempted robbery and shooting that injured one person.
Norfolk residents lose power after vehicle hits pole
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 300 Norfolk residents lost power early Friday morning as the result of a vehicle crash. According to Norfolk dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hampton Boulevard in the North Meadow Brook neighborhood. A Dominion Energy representative told...
Why police shut down Petersburg affordable housing event
A housing event at an apartment complex in Petersburg Thursday morning was shut down by police and firefighters.
‘Serious crash’ closes portion of Dam Neck Rd in Virginia Beach
Police are asking motorists to avoid a portion of Damn Neck Road in Virginia Beach following a "serious crash" Tuesday evening.
Life-saving app back online in Virginia Beach
Pulsepoint alerts users nearby if someone is in need of CPR assistance. Learn more tonight at 6.
Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center to close Oct. 15
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center is set to close on October 15 for scheduled maintenance. In an announcement Tuesday evening, the landfill, located at 1989 Jake Sears Road, was set to close early on October 12 due to emergency equipment issues.
Lowe’s to establish coastal holding facility in Suffolk
According to a news release, this new holding facility will create 100 new jobs for the city.
Newport News PD: teenager hit by ambulance while crossing Jefferson Avenue
A teenage girl was hit by an ambulance while trying to cross the street Thursday afternoon in Newport News. It happened at Jefferson Avenue and Harpersville Road just before 12:15 p.m.
Newport News man sentenced to 41 months for making threats toward elected officials
A man from Newport News has been sentenced to 41 months for making threats to state and federal elected officials
Looking to the future: Norfolk considers four construction plans for city’s oldest high school
Norfolk may soon decide the future of its oldest high school. The brick and concrete edifice that is Maury High School has stood for more than 100 years. On Wednesday, the second of two meetings took place to decide if it should stay or go.
Crews respond to residential fire on Woodfin Rd. in Newport News
According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, crews responded to a reported house fire around 9:48 p.m. in the 700 block of Woodfin Road.
Virginia Beach police arrested 2 men suspected of shooting near Tidewater Community College
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police arrested two men and charged them with shooting a man in Virginia Beach. The city's police department said the shooting happened during an attempted robbery on Oct. 7, which was last Friday. Police officers rushed to the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive around 3:45...
Woman injured, children unharmed following shooting on N. King St. in Hampton
According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North King Street.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Police safely locate previously missing 14-year-old girl in Newport News
Newport News Police Department was asking for help locating a missing endangered juvenile, but as of 7:30 a.m. she has been found safe.
Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related double shooting
An Old Dominion University student and business owner is sharing her story of overcoming domestic violence in a book titled, "I WILL Survive."
Inmate at Virginia Beach Correctional Center dies at hospital
An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died at a local hospital Sunday evening.
Man dies after walking into hospital: Portsmouth police
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 30, 2022. UPDATE: PPD said 40-year-old Calvin Coston died from his injuries Wednesday. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital on Tuesday night.
Newport News Police Department to hold all-day hiring event
The Newport News Police Department said it's holding its first all-day hiring event on Oct. 22. According to the event flyer, applications and tests can be completed on the same day.
