capecod.com
Two-vehicle crash on Route 25 before Bourne Bridge slows traffic
BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 25 in Bourne sometime after 7:30 PM. The crash happened eastbound about a mile before the Bourne Bridge. One vehicle spun out and debris was strewn across the highway. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Scattered power outages after gusty winds, downpours move through
CAPE COD – Gusty winds up to 52 MPH in Truro combined with downpours that have resulted in 1 to 1.5 inches of rain across the Cape have caused scattered power outages. Barnstable was hardest hit with over 4,000 Eversource customers out at the height of the storm. Over 500 customers were out in Bourne and just over 400 in Dennis. Utility crews are working to restore service.
capecod.com
Man seriously injured in fall from ladder in Bourne
BOURNE – A man was seriously injured after falling an undermined height from a ladder in Bourne sometime before 4:30 PM Wednesday. The incident happened in the 300 block of Barlows Landing Road. The victim was flown by MedFlight helicopter to a trauma center with what were believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Barnstable Fire responds to two crashes Sunday afternoon
BARNSTABLE – Just after 5:30 Sunday afternoon a vehicle overturned on Communications Way off of Independence Drive in Barnstable. The driver had apparently fled the scene and police were attempting to locate him. A short time later a vehicle went off the road at Independence. Drive and Mary Dunn...
capecod.com
Video report: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Harwich
HARWICH – Around 2 PM Monday a man working at a home building site on Orleans Road (Route 39) between the rotary and Holmes Road was reportedly crossing the road when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna van. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening by Harwich Fire and Rescue. Route 39 was closed while Harwich Police conducted crash reconstruction.
capecod.com
Video: Bourne Police detective retires after 29 years on the job
BOURNE – Wednesday, Detective David Wilson walked out of the department for the last time as the Bourne Police Court Prosecutor, stepping into the well earned world of retirement after 29 years of dedicated and distinguished service to the department and Town of Bourne. David started with the department...
Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
capecod.com
Orleans Special Town Meeting to Address Fertilizer Home Rule
ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans is holding a special town meeting at 6 p.m. on October 17 that will include topics such as home fertilizers. A warrant on the article aims to address where and how fertilizer may be utilized in the town. If passed, it would prohibit the use of fertilizer on properties, with the exceptions of growing fruits and vegetables.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Wareham (MA)
Once touting itself as “The Gateway to Cape Cod”, the seaside town of Wareham is much more than a stepping stone. First off, there are 54 miles of shoreline here on Buzzards bay, along a heavily indented coast where public beaches are bathed by gentle, warm waters in summer.
UPDATE: Child in critical condition following hazmat incident at Cape Cod YMCA
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A child is in critical condition following a hazmat incident that took place at a Cape Cod YMCA, Friday, Boston 25 News has learned. “Barnstable Police were notified at 2:30 PM of a suspected chemical reaction in the pool area that led to seven children experiencing symptoms of illness, including coughing and vomiting,” a release issued by the Massachusetts State Police reads.
nbcboston.com
‘Beloved Driver' Dies in Accident at Brockton Waste Management Company
A man died when he was hit by a truck at a waste management company in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, authorities said. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office identified the man as Natalio Daveiga, 57, and said foul play wasn't suspected. The company, Graham Waste Services called what happened "a tragic accident."
capecod.com
Falmouth Reviews AutoCamp’s Sewer Progress
FALMOUTH – Officials with AutoCamp Cape Cod, a luxury campground in Falmouth, went before the town’s Board of Health to share an update on fixing sewer issues at the facility. The board determined that one of the campground’s two leaching fields had failed in July. The Falmouth...
capecod.com
Barnstable County Seeks Volunteers for Regional Shelters
HYANNIS – After the severe damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida, Barnstable County has announced a partnership with the American Red Cross to recruit more volunteers for regional shelters. The local shelters are used to provide basic needs during weather events. Those interested in volunteering are invited to...
fallriverreporter.com
Two 25-year-olds killed, two others seriously injured, after three vehicle MA highway crash involving ride-share
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash involving a tow truck and an SUV on Interstate 93 north in Boston last night that resulted in the death of both rear seat passengers in the SUV. The operator of the SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, suffered serious injuries. According to...
State Police Say 25-Year-Old North Andover Woman and Another Die After Rear End Crash on I-93
Two 25-year-old women—one from North Andover and another from New York—were both killed after the car they were riding in was struck in the rear by a Kenworth tow truck Saturday night on Interstate 93 in Boston. Massachusetts State Police said Sunday Urashi Madani, of North Andover, and...
capecod.com
Chatham Maintains Water Conservation Measures Despite Rainfall
CHATHAM – Chatham officials say that the town’s water conservation restrictions will remain in place for a while longer despite recent rainfall reducing the severity of the region’s drought. Cape Cod recently moved down a level on the state’s metric for drought, dropping from Level 3 –...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man killed by truck in “tragic accident” at place of employment
A Massachusetts man has died after an accident while at work over the weekend. According to NECN and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, 57-year-old Natalio Daveiga died after he was hit by a truck at Graham Waste Services in Brockton on Saturday morning. The incident took place just...
WCVB
House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts
DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
fallriverreporter.com
One dead, two arrested in early morning shooting outside of bar in Fall River
One person has been killed after an early morning shooting outside of a bar in Fall River. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, Fall River Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors are actively investigating a homicide which occurred early Sunday morning in Fall River.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Taunton, MA
The picturesque Massachusetts city of Taunton is a melting pot of ethnicities. This means you have a diverse selection of cuisines at your fingertips. There are literally dozens of dining establishments for even the most discerning palate. Whether you enjoy brick-house pizza joints, elegant restaurants, or even food trucks, it’s all there.
