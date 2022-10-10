Read full article on original website
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Lucky Dogs, Beer, and Live Music This Weekend at Mill River Park in Stamford
Before it gets too cold, we need to squeeze in as much outside time as we possibly can and while we are at it, how about a little fundraiser for a good cause?. When I lived in Kansas, I adopted a pit-bull mix named "Kermit" and he was one of the most amazing dogs I have been around. He is a success story behind a "no-kill" shelter in Southeast Kansas called ACARF, Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.
NewsTimes
The Norwalk area is expanding with new stores and restaurants. Here are 6 of them.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwalk has seen several new restaurant and business openings in the area since the start of the summer. From sports complexes to family-owned Italian restaurants, the Norwalk scene is expanding. Here are six new business that have opened in the Norwalk area since June 2022.
These Are Top 10 Pizzerias In Westchester Area, According To Yelp Rankings
A ranking has detailed the best pizzerias in and around Westchester County. Yelp released a ranking in the top-rated pizzerias in the region based on the reviews the eateries received. According to the report, the following pizzerias were some of the highest rated in the area:. 1. Grigg Street Pizza.
Register Citizen
Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse
MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
Register Citizen
Greenwich Senior Center receives $2.5 million bequest from late resident's will
GREENWICH — The work to renovate the Greenwich Senior Center is getting a multimillion-dollar boost thanks to a bequest from a town resident. Mary Louise Wallace died in January 2021 at the age of 82. A former teacher in Bethel, Wallace had requested that the bulk of her estate be used to assist Greenwich seniors, especially those who were income constrained but wanted to remain as town residents.
Register Citizen
Three Blue State Coffee locations close in New Haven
New Haven coffee staple, Blue State Coffee, is closing three of its four locations in the Elm City. According to Yale Daily News, the college newspaper of Yale University, Connecticut coffee chain Common Grounds has bought the three shuttered locations. The storefronts on York Street, Wall Street and Congress Avenue...
westchestermagazine.com
Two New and Unexpected Spots for Brunch in Westchester
Greca’s Greek-style brunch pizza makes it one of our top spots for brunch. All photos by Michelle Gillan Larkin. Mexican and Greek cuisine may not be your first thought when it comes to brunch, but it should be, especially in Westchester. If you’re anything like your fellow brekkie lovers...
ctbites.com
Strega Restaurant Owners Open Strega Market In Milford
Chef Danilo Mongillo continues to bring his vision of Italy to Milford with the newly opened Strega Market. On the same block as the Strega restaurant he opened after the pandemic had closed his original location in Branford, the Market showcases the same sauces and ingredients used just two doors down, as well as sought-after tastes of home for Italian expats, like Mongillo himself.
New Restaurants, Store Expansion at Walt Whitman Shops
A new restaurant has opened at Walt Whitman Shops, with two more on the way. Carpaccio’s has been operating since the end of September, but hasn’t had its official grand opening yet. The Italian restaurant is a part of the Limani Hospitality Group. In addition, Read More ...
Nyberg: Soul Tasty brings Southern comfort food to Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Jean Gabriel, Jr.’s cooking roots trace back to childhood. As the third of four boys, and with parents who worked both jobs, he learned his way around a kitchen early. Now, Gabriel is the executive chef at Soul Tasty, a soul food restaurant in Stamford. “We bring smiles to people’s faces,” […]
New Bagel Shop Opens In Sleepy Hollow
Those in Westchester County now have a new spot to grab a bagel. Horseman Bagels, located in Sleepy Hollow at 276 North Broadway, opened for business on Saturday, Oct. 1. The new shop features a variety of bagels and cream cheese spreads, and also sells muffins, donuts, croissants, and cold-cut sandwiches, owner Saeed Faghihi said.
Register Citizen
Reluctant New Haven Alder Claudia Herrera takes over, aims to give Ward 9 a voice
NEW HAVEN — Claudia Herrera may be a reluctant Ward 9 alder, and she sees herself as a temporary solution, but she couldn't bear to leave her Fair Haven neighborhood and her East Rock-Fair Haven ward without a voice. "If we don't have a voice, who's going to look...
sheltonherald.com
Calendar Close-up: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer brings blues to Westport
Westport’s place in rock ‘n’ roll history is firm. In the 1960s and ‘70s, bands like the Doors, Animals, Cream, Yardbirds and Rascals played at Staples High School. Those are actual Hall of Fame groups. As if that’s not enough, a video of Aerosmith’s Steve Tyler...
inklingsnews.com
The Hamlet at Saugatuck presents plan, vision for future Westport development
The vision for The Hamlet at Saugatuck, located at the Saugatuck Rivers in Westport, was introduced as a proposal for new construction, where people can shop, connect and dine. The Hamlet at Saugatuck will also offer the opportunity to showcase gardens, locally inspired architecture, gourmet markets with waterfront dining and access to waterways. It is proposed to open in 2026. The Hamlet claims it will support local businesses and organizations in the Westport community. ROAN Ventures will help build this project.
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Downed Tree Blocks Road
2022-10-13@10:00pm–#Shelton CT — A downed tree blocks the road at Booth Hill and Hurd Road taking wires with it. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport secretly moves Columbus statue, again
BRIDGEPORT — Just as abruptly as Mayor Joe Ganim had a 60-year-old statue of Christopher Columbus removed from Seaside Park over two years ago and placed in an old horse barn there, his administration last week relocated the bronze monument to the Circulo Sportivo Italian American Club. Where the...
Milford man launches mobile school for making New Haven-style pizza
Every Monday night, Zabski holds classes at a pizzeria in New Haven, where he teaches people how to make the dough and the sauce, assemble the pizza, then bake and launch it.
A Mini ‘World’s Biggest Toy Store’ Has Returned to Danbury
Even at 53 years of age, the words Toys "R" Us makes me smile, and want to go check out the Star Wars toy aisle. Well Danbury, we can again. It may be a lot smaller with a lot less product, and it may be located inside Macy's, but Toys "R" Us is officially resurrected. As of right now, you can shop at Toys "R" Us inside Macy's locations across the US, online, and in Connecticut at Macy's in Danbury Fair, Westfarms, Post Mall, Trumbull Mall, Buckland Hills, and Stamford.
NewsTimes
Derby online framing player moving to bigger campus in Trumbull
A Derby success story is relocating to Trumbull next year, with hundreds of corporations using the growing company to frame pictures for offices, along with thousands of artists and photographers for their works. Frame It Easy is leasing 65,000 square feet of space in the Trumbull Corporate Park East campus,...
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
