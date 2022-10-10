ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

Related
uams.edu

Arkansas House and Senate Public Health Committees Hold Meeting at UAMS

Oct. 14, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) hosted the Arkansas Senate and House Committees on Public Health, Welfare and Labor for a public meeting Oct. 3. The joint committee meeting saw presentations on key UAMS priorities, as well as an opportunity for legislators to meet College of Medicine students.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

James Hayes takes it up 2000 degrees

We turn things up a bit (by 2000°) with James Hayes of Pine Bluff, owner of James Hayes Art Glass Company. James Hayes was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He owns and operates the James Hayes Art Glass Company in Pine Bluff. After receiving an art degree from Hendrix College in Conway Arkansas in 1988, he searched for a new medium to express his artistic talent. Three months later he discovered glassblowing at the Arkansas Arts Center Museum School. He has studied glassblowing in Murano, Italy; Paris, France; the Glass Furnace in Istanbul; Urban Glass Brooklyn, New York; New Town Plaza in Hong Kong; and the Pilchuck Glass School near Seattle, Washington.
PINE BLUFF, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Webb – White Oketunbi Engagement

The families of Anna Webb and Dennis White Oketunbi are excited to announce their engagement. Anna and Dennis met through a powerful message of faith that Dennis shared online. Anna is a Sales Enablement Director and Dennis is a powerful faith leader and minister of the Gospel. Anna has a Degree in Communications from Arkansas Tech University and Dennis has a Degree in Sociology from Osun State University in Nigeria.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
Little Rock, AR
Health
State
Arkansas State
City
Searcy, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
FOX 16 News

Kevin Gates concertgoers concerned about violence

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thursday, many gather at the Simmons Bank Arena to see Multi-platinum rap artist, Kevin Gates in action.  “Kevin Gates, turn up!” “We love him. got my shirt on!” “That’s my husband.”  Excitement pours from fans who say they’ve waited awhile for this moment. One says she bought her tickets in […]
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winthrop University#Health Professions#Translational Research#Medical Services#General Health#Spine#Harding University
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
EL DORADO, AR
KATV

KATV Coach of the Year 2022

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Contest: KATV / Coach of the Year 2022. Station Address: KATV, 401 Main Street, Little Rock, AR 72201. Contest Area: Arkansas Counties: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Bradley, Calhoun, Chicot, Clark, Cleburne, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Perry, Phillips, Pike, Polk Pope, Prairie, Pulaski, St. Francis, Saline, Searcy, Sevier, Sharp, Stone, Union, Van Buren, White, Woodruff, and Yell.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
KARK 4 News

Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday. A crowd was on hand as construction began for a Whataburger franchise started on the west side of Little Rock. The work is expected to be complete in 2023. The Chenal Parkway location is set […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers

The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Local dispensary sales 26 pounds of medical marijuana in September

CADDO VALLEY — Local medical marijuana sales totaled 26.12 pounds in September, roughly the same figure a month prior, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Statewide, medical marijuana patients spent $23.9 million in September at the 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,571 pounds. Natural Relief Dispensary in...
ARKANSAS STATE
ucanews.live

Prosecuting attorney talks criminal justice in Conway

The Prosecuting Attorney for Arkansas’s 20th Judicial District, Carol Crews, spoke to students about the role the prosecutor’s office plays in the criminal justice system on Oct. 4 in McCastlain Hall. Arkansas’s 20th Judicial District includes Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties. In 2018, Crews became the...
CONWAY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy