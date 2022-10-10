Read full article on original website
uams.edu
UAMS Invests Ronald D. Robertson, M.D., in the Gilbert S. “Gil” Campbell, M.D., Ph.D. Chair in Surgical Leadership and Innovation
Oct. 12, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Medicine invested Ronald D. Robertson, M.D., professor and chair of the Department of Surgery, in the Gilbert S. “Gil” Campbell, M.D., Ph.D. Chair in Surgical Leadership and Innovation during an Oct. 5 ceremony.
uams.edu
Arkansas House and Senate Public Health Committees Hold Meeting at UAMS
Oct. 14, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) hosted the Arkansas Senate and House Committees on Public Health, Welfare and Labor for a public meeting Oct. 3. The joint committee meeting saw presentations on key UAMS priorities, as well as an opportunity for legislators to meet College of Medicine students.
KARK
James Hayes takes it up 2000 degrees
We turn things up a bit (by 2000°) with James Hayes of Pine Bluff, owner of James Hayes Art Glass Company. James Hayes was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He owns and operates the James Hayes Art Glass Company in Pine Bluff. After receiving an art degree from Hendrix College in Conway Arkansas in 1988, he searched for a new medium to express his artistic talent. Three months later he discovered glassblowing at the Arkansas Arts Center Museum School. He has studied glassblowing in Murano, Italy; Paris, France; the Glass Furnace in Istanbul; Urban Glass Brooklyn, New York; New Town Plaza in Hong Kong; and the Pilchuck Glass School near Seattle, Washington.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Webb – White Oketunbi Engagement
The families of Anna Webb and Dennis White Oketunbi are excited to announce their engagement. Anna and Dennis met through a powerful message of faith that Dennis shared online. Anna is a Sales Enablement Director and Dennis is a powerful faith leader and minister of the Gospel. Anna has a Degree in Communications from Arkansas Tech University and Dennis has a Degree in Sociology from Osun State University in Nigeria.
5newsonline.com
'We'll just leave' | Parent reacts to new anti-trans policies at Arkansas school
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway community voiced their reactions after new policies for Conway Public School transgender students were voted in favor of on Tuesday night. For Vicki Crockett, a parent of a transgender student in the district, the changes have been less than ideal. "I have a younger...
Kevin Gates concertgoers concerned about violence
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thursday, many gather at the Simmons Bank Arena to see Multi-platinum rap artist, Kevin Gates in action. “Kevin Gates, turn up!” “We love him. got my shirt on!” “That’s my husband.” Excitement pours from fans who say they’ve waited awhile for this moment. One says she bought her tickets in […]
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
KATV
Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
KATV
KATV Coach of the Year 2022
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Contest: KATV / Coach of the Year 2022. Station Address: KATV, 401 Main Street, Little Rock, AR 72201. Contest Area: Arkansas Counties: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Bradley, Calhoun, Chicot, Clark, Cleburne, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Perry, Phillips, Pike, Polk Pope, Prairie, Pulaski, St. Francis, Saline, Searcy, Sevier, Sharp, Stone, Union, Van Buren, White, Woodruff, and Yell.
Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
Lawsuit filed against parent company of Shorter College Garden Apartments
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been just over a week since a fire ripped through an apartment building at the Shorter College Garden Apartments in North Little Rock— but the anger and frustration of the tenants are still fresh. "I think just being here made me angry...
Community reacts to Conway school board meeting that included anti-transgender measures, rhetoric
The Conway school board approved two measures targeting transgender people Tuesday night.
Arkansas Stop the Violence requests more action from the governor
As Arkansas crime continues to spike, a local organization is continuing to cry for help from state leaders.
Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday. A crowd was on hand as construction began for a Whataburger franchise started on the west side of Little Rock. The work is expected to be complete in 2023. The Chenal Parkway location is set […]
Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers
The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Little Rock family searches for answers 11 years after Patricia Guardado's disappearance
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After over a decade's worth of questions, a Little Rock family has still been searching for answers to find out what happened to Patricia Guardado. 11 years ago on October 12th, 2011, the UA Little Rock student disappeared and was found dead days later. Now...
arkadelphian.com
Local dispensary sales 26 pounds of medical marijuana in September
CADDO VALLEY — Local medical marijuana sales totaled 26.12 pounds in September, roughly the same figure a month prior, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Statewide, medical marijuana patients spent $23.9 million in September at the 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,571 pounds. Natural Relief Dispensary in...
ucanews.live
Prosecuting attorney talks criminal justice in Conway
The Prosecuting Attorney for Arkansas’s 20th Judicial District, Carol Crews, spoke to students about the role the prosecutor’s office plays in the criminal justice system on Oct. 4 in McCastlain Hall. Arkansas’s 20th Judicial District includes Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties. In 2018, Crews became the...
Community reacts to Conway schools' new transgender bathroom policies, LGBTQ+ book bans
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway School Board voted on Tuesday to issue new regulations on bathroom use and overnight hotel stays, based on a student's sex assigned at birth. The guidance was first presented last month, and the board had just about 30 days to read over and listen back to the public's response before voting on Tuesday.
