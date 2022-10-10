ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Mix 95.7FM

Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 14-16, 2022

It is going to be another busy fall weekend in West Michigan, with color tours, fall festivals, art, music, toys, movies, German cars, food, comedy, and more. The fall colors around West Michigan are just about at their peak. This would be a great weekend to take a car ride and check them out. The Kent County Road Commission has put together a fall color tour guide with their suggestions on the best roads in Kent County to see all the colorful leaves. Read more, and download the Color Tour Guide here.
Mix 95.7FM

Try Some Great Food — Restaurant Week GR Returns in November

Mark your calendar for Friday, November 4th through Saturday, November 12th, 2022. Restaurant Week Grand Rapids is back again for another year and has a few changes. This is always a great time to explore Michigan's Best Food City while earning rewards through the Restaurant Week GR digital pass. It is also a great time to try some restaurants you have not have tried around the Grand Rapids area.
grmag.com

Breakfast chain to open Breton Village location

A Grand Rapids breakfast chain is opening its third location next month. Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group said Tuesday, Oct. 11, it will open its third Morning Belle in the city at 1962 Breton Road SE in Breton Village. The new location joins Morning Belle locations at 434 Bridge St....
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Health system launches new option for open-heart surgery

A team of surgeons is celebrating the opening of a second cardiovascular surgery clinic in Grand Rapids. The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan, a joint operating agreement between Trinity Health Muskegon, Trinity Health Saint Mary’s and University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West), now will have a new option for advanced cardiovascular care in Grand Rapids thanks to a state-of-the-art operating room at UMH-West.
Mix 95.7FM

Need Wood? City of Grand Rapids Giving Away Free Logs

Want to stock up on firewood before the temperature drops and the snowflakes start flying? The City of Grand Rapids is giving away free logs!. The City of Grand Rapids Forestry Division is hosting a log giveaway Nov. 4 and 5, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the City’s yard waste drop off site (2001 Butterworth St. SW).
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets

After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
Mix 95.7FM

WATCH: Grand Rapids Drummer Plays On Stage with The Killers

A Grand Rapids man got to live his dream this past weekend when he was plucked from the crowd and invited to play on stage with The Killers in Detroit. Grand Rapids drummer Scott Hickok says he and his family are big fans of the rock band The Killers. He and his wife and daughter were amped to see them at Little Caesar's on Oct. 8.
grmag.com

City announces trick-or-treating hours

As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM Today's Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

