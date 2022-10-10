Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids’ Mitten Brewing Company Shutting Down One Of Its Michigan Locations
Well, this is a bummer... Mitten Brewing Company is one of my favorite spots to grab a beer (and yummy pizza!) in Grand Rapids. I've always meant to hit up their Northern Michigan location... But unfortunately it's permanently closing. Mitten Brewing Company Announces Closure of Northport Location. Mitten Brewing Company...
Battle Creek’s Kellogg’s Is Making Eggo Flavored Eggnog Booze This Year
As if we needed ANOTHER reason to spend the holidays getting tipsy off the ole' eggnog, Kellogg's just made a decision that I'm sure thousands of people will regret being excited about, at least the next morning. Kellogg's teamed up with Sippin Cream to make a lethal combination of eggnog,...
New East Grand Rapids pizza place offers unique spin on American classic
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a new pizza place in the East Grand Rapids Gaslight Village offering Mediterranean flavors. The owner of Pera Pizzeria is 27-year-old Guney Tosun. He was born in Turkey and came to the U.S. at the age of 3. His uncle is the owner...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 14-16, 2022
It is going to be another busy fall weekend in West Michigan, with color tours, fall festivals, art, music, toys, movies, German cars, food, comedy, and more. The fall colors around West Michigan are just about at their peak. This would be a great weekend to take a car ride and check them out. The Kent County Road Commission has put together a fall color tour guide with their suggestions on the best roads in Kent County to see all the colorful leaves. Read more, and download the Color Tour Guide here.
All Treats No Tricks: Grand Rapids Dispensary Gathering Pumpkins For Local Schools
Halloween season is arguably one of the most fun holiday times during the year. You get costumes, candy, and a few harmless tricks and pranks along the way. And while the Halloween season has more "pranks" than charity, one Grand Rapids business is doing their best to give back to the community, while giving back in thanks to their customers in the process.
WB I-96 in Grand Rapids to close Saturday
Earlier this month, eastbound I-96 closed, causing headaches for morning commuters. Now it is time for westbound to close.
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
Try Some Great Food — Restaurant Week GR Returns in November
Mark your calendar for Friday, November 4th through Saturday, November 12th, 2022. Restaurant Week Grand Rapids is back again for another year and has a few changes. This is always a great time to explore Michigan's Best Food City while earning rewards through the Restaurant Week GR digital pass. It is also a great time to try some restaurants you have not have tried around the Grand Rapids area.
Breakfast chain to open Breton Village location
A Grand Rapids breakfast chain is opening its third location next month. Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group said Tuesday, Oct. 11, it will open its third Morning Belle in the city at 1962 Breton Road SE in Breton Village. The new location joins Morning Belle locations at 434 Bridge St....
Health system launches new option for open-heart surgery
A team of surgeons is celebrating the opening of a second cardiovascular surgery clinic in Grand Rapids. The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan, a joint operating agreement between Trinity Health Muskegon, Trinity Health Saint Mary’s and University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West), now will have a new option for advanced cardiovascular care in Grand Rapids thanks to a state-of-the-art operating room at UMH-West.
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
Need Wood? City of Grand Rapids Giving Away Free Logs
Want to stock up on firewood before the temperature drops and the snowflakes start flying? The City of Grand Rapids is giving away free logs!. The City of Grand Rapids Forestry Division is hosting a log giveaway Nov. 4 and 5, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the City’s yard waste drop off site (2001 Butterworth St. SW).
Incredible Graffiti Art Can be Found in Downtown Grand Rapids
So often we breeze through downtown Grand Rapids anxious to get to our destination and fail to look up...to "smell the roses" so to speak. We tend not to appreciate some of the either obvious or hidden art and beauty of our city. An example of that obvious but sort...
Plans For Downtown Grand Rapids Skyscraper Have Been Scrapped
Grand Rapids has continued to grow for the last 20 years but inflation has reared its ugly head and now a skyscraper project has been scrapped. City Tower was a unique project that was going to utilize a corner of downtown Grand Rapids with a 24-story building that would have been located at 22 Ottawa Ave.
Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets
After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
‘There’s probably less than 500 of us left': Local Indigenous history preserved
This Indigenous People’s Day marks two years since the city of Grand Rapids officially recognized it as a city-wide holiday.
WATCH: Grand Rapids Drummer Plays On Stage with The Killers
A Grand Rapids man got to live his dream this past weekend when he was plucked from the crowd and invited to play on stage with The Killers in Detroit. Grand Rapids drummer Scott Hickok says he and his family are big fans of the rock band The Killers. He and his wife and daughter were amped to see them at Little Caesar's on Oct. 8.
Major Freeway Closed in Grand Rapids Starting This Weekend
This is normally the time of year that road construction projects are wrapping up and they are putting the orange construction barrels into storage until next spring. That is not the case in the Grand Rapids area this weekend... Total Closure of Westbound I-96 Begins Early Saturday Morning. About a...
City announces trick-or-treating hours
As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
Looking for lumber? GR giving away free logs
There is no limit to how much wood a person can take. The logs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
