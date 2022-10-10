ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Advocates offer $25,000 reward for arrest in deaths of Arizona wild horses

By Patrick Hilsman
UPI News
 4 days ago

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Advocates have offered a $25,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of perpetrators who have been killing wild horses in Apache National Forest in Arizona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEMlX_0iTGL8Ns00
Advocacy groups have offered a $25,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for killing more than a dozen wild horses in Arizona. Photo courtesy John Harwood/Wikimedia Commons

A herd of wild horses was found dead by volunteers with the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, who confirmed that 15 horses were shot dead while 20 are missing and presumed dead.

The American Wild Horse Campaign along with the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group offered $20,000 towards the reward and Animal Wellness Action has offered an additional $5,000.

"The gunmen who are targeting the horses have inflicted enormous suffering on these innocent animals and caused immense trauma to the people who love them," Simone Netherlands, president of the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group said, according to the AZ Republic. ?We are offering this reward on behalf of horse lovers from around the world who are demanding the capture, arrest, and prosecution of the cold-blooded killers who are responsible for this crime."

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests issued a press release on October 7th confirming that several wild horses were found dead though the release did not say how many. In January the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests announced a separate $10,000 reward for information about the death of three horses in Arizona's Black Mesa Ranger District.

Wild horses have been a contentious issue in Arizona with some ranchers raising concerns about the effects caused by a large number of wild horses roaming freely on the land.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Cindy Miller
4d ago

County law enforcement and the Forest Service knows who it is but they don't want to incriminate their leaders

