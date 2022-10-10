Zuckerberg caused this leak. He is as rotten as the deep state, and 10x worse for corroborating with the enemy🤬🤬🤬
Ok for the first time ever some info was leaked out here.... the feds are the Ones Checking out info on FBookers Mark Zuckerberg gave em Permission and it Backfired him Right in front of Testifying on Court Channel bout them Hacks 2015...
so the company that's been censoring anybody that disagrees with their agenda punishing people for having an opinion, is now telling people that they've been hacked and there's nothing they can do about it? I remember two years ago there was rumors that a foreign country hacked them and was holding them Ransom? now all of a sudden they're going public with this BS? and now that Twitter YouTube Google are all tied into your Facebook people have access to everything! this should scare everybody!
Comments / 12