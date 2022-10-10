ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew 'Apart' After He Returned to the NFL—Here's If 'Cheating' Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
WCNC

Christian McCaffrey trade rumors swirling after Rhule firing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the Carolina Panthers hitting the reset button and putting an end to the Matt Rhule era, a natural question many people are asking is if the team would be interested in trading any of its players for a full rebuild. Christian McCaffrey in particular. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

PJ Walker to start for Panthers against Rams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PJ Walker will start for the Panthers Sunday against the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Friday. Sunday will be Walker's third career start, all with the Panthers. Wilks also said Baker Mayfield could be available as Walker's backup, depending on the results of an MRI scheduled for Friday. If he can't go, the team will likely sign Jacob Eason from the practice squad.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson does not seem too sad to see fired coach Matt Rhule go

Matt Rhule is officially out with the Carolina Panthers, and the reaction of one of his players tells you all you need to know how bad things had become in Charlotte. Wide receiver Robbie Anderson, currently the team's leading receiver, spoke about the coach's firing with reporters on Thursday. Whereas most players will pay lip service to their connection with a departed coach or try to pull in some blame themselves, Anderson, who had also played for Rhule in college, had mostly shrugs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NESN

The Rhule, Not the Exception

Some of you are wondering why is Matt Rhule, coming off tenure with the Carolina Panthers that was a colossal failure (11-27), considered a hot commodity in the college ranks. The reason is simple. College coaches who succeed in the NFL are more the exception than the (don’t do it, Danny!) RHULE (couldn’t help myself).
Adam Schefter
WCNC

Baker Mayfield held out of Panthers practice again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said on Wednesday that he wouldn’t...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hornets end preseason with 99-94 loss

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 19 points and six rebounds and James Harden added 17 points and five assists as Philadelphia beat Charlotte and remained undefeated in four preseason games. Mortrezl Harrell finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Gordon Hayward led the Hornets with 16 points, converting 6...
CHARLOTTE, NC

