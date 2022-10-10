ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police to increase DUI enforcement through October

By Kelsey McFarland
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
Starting Oct. 10, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police will increase DUI enforcement. It’s a campaign that will run through Halloween.

LVMPD received millions of dollars in grants from the Office of Traffic Safety to focus on DUI enforcement.

According to police, impaired driving is consistently the most common cause of injuries and deaths on our roadways.

The latest numbers from Zero Fatalities Nevada show 274 people have died on Nevada roadways so far this year. Those numbers do not include the last ten days. The top contributing factors in those crashes are impairment and speeding.

Through the rest of October, police will dedicate extra patrol officers for DUI enforcement.

A $500,000 grant will support the mission to catch more people who choose to drive drunk.

A $545,000 grant will allow police to send additional officers with phlebotomists seven days a week. They’ll be dispatched to draw blood from people arrested for driving impaired. The goal is to document evidence for successful prosecution. Metro says that program will run from Oct. 1 through Sept. 2023.

muckraker_bob
4d ago

If the LVMPD is serious about reducing traffic deaths then why ramp up efforts for a 20 day period? This should be a 365 day per year effort.

Mo Barnes
4d ago

Truly think some more patrils on individuals that rent vehicles while here and on locals during peak hours 1700-0430 Wednesday thru Sunday! Need to increase pay for officers on all fronts around Las Vegas, Henderson and Summerlin. Hopefully, they figure this out cause DUI deaths are becoming the normal for our streets. Scary but true

