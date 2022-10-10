ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
NJ.com

Former Jets tight end dead at 50

Former NFL tight end Tyrone Davis has died at age 50. The news broke from an obituary made public by Jeffress Funeral Home in Virginia. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to the Green Bay Packers website, he died of an undisclosed illness and his funeral was...
NFL
NJ.com

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets new title: Team owner

Tom Brady seems to be always looking for more to do. That was proved when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback came out of retirement in the offseason, and it’s further displayed with his new business venture. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Brady is now part owner...
TAMPA, FL
NJ.com

Ex-Jets QB’s son is now in college? Fans feel very old

Time for a reality check. It should for New York Jets fans. He was the team’s first-round pick, No. 18 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft coming out of Marshall. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But these days, another Pennington is making headlines with the Thundering...
NFL
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles quarterback could back up Dolphins’ Skylar Thompson Sunday

The Miami Dolphins have been going through it with their quarterbacks. Both starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater are in concussion protocol, leaving Miami with dwindling quarterback depth. Skylar Thompson will make his first career start on Sunday. Who would be behind him?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
MIAMI, FL
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles star pines for Philadelphia reunion, report says

The Spun reports the former Eagles wide receiver was in Philadelphia on Thursday for a live appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with former cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino reports Jones asked Jackson if the three-time Pro Bowl receiver has called...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Panthers will start N.J. native at quarterback Sunday vs. Rams

PJ Walker will get the start for the Carolina Panthers when they visit the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield sustained a high ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Panthers.com’s Darin...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NJ.com

Altice, Fox contract dispute could leave users without MLB playoffs, NFL, NCAA football games | How to stream Fox in 2022

If you’re subscribed to Altice USA’s Optimum cable service, you may not be able to watch several major sporting events soon. According to Variety, the cable provider is having contract disputes with FOX which would leave users without Fox’s broadcasts of NFL football and post-season MLB baseball. This means Altice subscribers may not be able to watch the Phillies vs. Braves and Padres vs. Dodgers in the NLDS, Michigan vs. Penn State college football game, the Jets vs. Packers matchup on Sunday and plenty more. Blackouts could start as early as Saturday.
NFL
NJ.com

Ex-Jets star points to biggest reason for Giants’ turnaround

The New York Giants are giving fans a show. This past weekend, featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, and New York improved to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This weekend will offer a chance for the Giants to already ensure a...
NFL
NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

