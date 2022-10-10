Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Former Jets tight end dead at 50
Former NFL tight end Tyrone Davis has died at age 50. The news broke from an obituary made public by Jeffress Funeral Home in Virginia. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to the Green Bay Packers website, he died of an undisclosed illness and his funeral was...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets new title: Team owner
Tom Brady seems to be always looking for more to do. That was proved when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback came out of retirement in the offseason, and it’s further displayed with his new business venture. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Brady is now part owner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Jets QB’s son is now in college? Fans feel very old
Time for a reality check. It should for New York Jets fans. He was the team’s first-round pick, No. 18 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft coming out of Marshall. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But these days, another Pennington is making headlines with the Thundering...
Ex-Eagles quarterback could back up Dolphins’ Skylar Thompson Sunday
The Miami Dolphins have been going through it with their quarterbacks. Both starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater are in concussion protocol, leaving Miami with dwindling quarterback depth. Skylar Thompson will make his first career start on Sunday. Who would be behind him?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Giants’ Wink Martindale was ‘happy and excited’ after learning he was out as Ravens defensive coordinator
Charles Schulz, the genius cartoonist who created Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, gave us plenty of examples of happiness during his 77 years on the planet, but he failed to mention the one offered up by Wink Martindale Thursday at the Giants’ practice facility. Happiness is being...
Ex-Eagles, Giants running back — N.J. native and Super Bowl hero — signs with Cardinals
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “Veteran RB Corey Clement is signing to the #Cardinals practice squad, per source.”. The Cardinals are hurting at running back following Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. James Conner left the game with a ribs injury. Darrel Williams sustained a knee...
RELATED PEOPLE
Giants’ Eli Manning sets new goal for Texas 5-star QB commit Arch Manning
Arch Manning was born with a notable last name, and he continues to live up to it. And his uncle, Eli Manning has big hopes for him. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per CBS Sports:. “He’s already broken all of our records at Newman, so he might...
Cowboys are in trouble vs. Eagles, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith predicts
Philadelphia will look to extend its undefeated record when the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) come to town to challenge the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Cowboys have played consistently well since their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that...
Giants’ matchup with Baltimore Ravens not just another game for Wink Martindale no matter what he says
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- When Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale meets with the media Thursday in East Rutherford, it’s possible, maybe even probable, that he’ll try to sell Sunday’s meeting with the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium as just another game in his long coaching career. Down...
Ex-Eagles star pines for Philadelphia reunion, report says
The Spun reports the former Eagles wide receiver was in Philadelphia on Thursday for a live appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with former cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino reports Jones asked Jackson if the three-time Pro Bowl receiver has called...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Giants player stuck in London after win over Packers (UPDATE)
The New York Giants will be a man short Wednesday at practice. That’s because punter Jamie Gillan was forced to stay behind following Sunday’s 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:. #Giants P Jamie Gillan remains in London following the...
Ex-Pro Bowl running back says Eagles should explore blockbuster trade
Now this would be a game-changer. Former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew, in writing for NFL.com, said four teams should explore a trade for Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey. One of them is the Philadelphia Eagles. Yes, the Eagles already feature one of the top rushing attacks in the NFL...
Panthers will start N.J. native at quarterback Sunday vs. Rams
PJ Walker will get the start for the Carolina Panthers when they visit the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield sustained a high ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Panthers.com’s Darin...
Ex-Yankees, Mets, Rutgers star Todd Frazier names the team to beat in the MLB playoffs
The NLDS and the ALDS are underway, and people are making their World Series picks. Former MLB star Todd Frazier is the latest to signal out a team to beat in the playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what the N.J. native said on ESPN’s “Get...
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mike McCarthy Announces Wednesday Update On Quarterback Dak Prescott
It appears the Dallas Cowboys are planning on Cooper Rush, not Dak Prescott, under center this Sunday night vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Mike McCarthy announced this Wednesday that Prescott, who's working his way back from hand surgery, will do some "light throwing" after practice ...
Giants injury report: Latest on Saquon Barkley, Adoree’ Jackson, Kenny Golladay — plus Jamie Gillan (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official Wednesday injury report ... Did not practice: CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), S Tony Jefferson (foot), S Jason Pinnock (ankle), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) Limited participation: RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder), CB Darnay Holmes (quad), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck), FB...
Altice, Fox contract dispute could leave users without MLB playoffs, NFL, NCAA football games | How to stream Fox in 2022
If you’re subscribed to Altice USA’s Optimum cable service, you may not be able to watch several major sporting events soon. According to Variety, the cable provider is having contract disputes with FOX which would leave users without Fox’s broadcasts of NFL football and post-season MLB baseball. This means Altice subscribers may not be able to watch the Phillies vs. Braves and Padres vs. Dodgers in the NLDS, Michigan vs. Penn State college football game, the Jets vs. Packers matchup on Sunday and plenty more. Blackouts could start as early as Saturday.
Ex-Jets star points to biggest reason for Giants’ turnaround
The New York Giants are giving fans a show. This past weekend, featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, and New York improved to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This weekend will offer a chance for the Giants to already ensure a...
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0