Brevard, NC

WLOS.com

Wanted suspect found hiding in shed after fleeing, police say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department says they’ve arrested a man wanted on over twenty charges, including assault on a female and possessing a stolen vehicle. Authorities say on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, officers attempted to make contact with Zavier Jarvis Lee Brown, 21, in...
WLOS.com

Daughter charged in shooting death of parent & 2nd victim, investigation continues

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody after the bodies of two people were found inside a home Monday evening. On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 10 p.m., Macon County deputies responded to a request for a welfare check at a home on Mack Branch Road at the request of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
WLOS.com

Thefts led authorities to more than $120,000 in stolen goods at Arden pawn shop

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A series of thefts led Buncombe County Sheriff’s detectives to an area pawn shop where, on Wednesday, they confiscated a cache of stolen items. The thefts, which started in mid-July and continued through last week, happened at area Target, Lowe’s and Walmart stores. Detectives from both the sheriff's office and Asheville Police Department have connected the dots to the series of thefts, which led them to Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn in Arden on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Macon County Sheriff says the daughter of one of two victims of a double homicide has been arrested and charged in connection with the crime. Authorities say two people were found dead inside a home on Mack Branch Road Monday night. Authorities say both victims were apparently shot. Divinity Aleza Guest, 22, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, injury to real property and breaking and entering. The investigation into the homicides continues.
WLOS.com

Transylvania County's childcare numbers 'staggering,' commissioner says

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County commissioners were presented some sobering statistics on the state of childcare in the county during a meeting Monday night, Oct. 10. Commissioners were told that the county’s ability to provide needed childcare was highly inadequate. According to county manager Jaime Laughter, in...
WLOS.com

Plaintiffs file new motion in lawsuit against HCA Healthcare

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new motion has been filed in the original antitrust lawsuit filed against HCA Healthcare. The plaintiffs plan to reargue their case that the hospital group has a monopoly in Western North Carolina. Last month, Judge Mark Davis ruled that part of the lawsuit could...
WLOS.com

Drivers offer mixed opinions as Merrimon Avenue Conversion continues

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the city of Asheville approving a project to convert Merrimon Avenue into a three-lane configuration, the work officially began Monday night. Drivers began to feel the effect Monday, as there was a lot more traffic than usual. While none of the drivers were fond...
WLOS.com

6 of state's 20 top wildlife crossing hotspots are in WNC, report shows

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Living in the mountains means sharing the land, but that can also lead to run-ins when animals dart into the road. A study from the Wildlands Network identified North Carolina’s top 20 priority sites for wildlife road crossings, and six of them are in the area.
WLOS.com

Major milestone: ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance performs 500,000th procedure in WNC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An 8-week-old terrier mix named Pumpernickel is now serving as poster pup for the ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance in Asheville. Pumpernickel’s procedure on Tuesday marked a major milestone for the organization: 500,000 spay/neuter surgeries completed in western North Carolina. Elea Sprinkle, vice president of ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance said low-cost, high-quality procedures are of high demand across WNC.
WLOS.com

Calling All Artists: Help Buncombe County come to life with new mural project

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Are you a creative looking to inspire others in Buncombe County? A new opportunity might be the one just for you!. The county's Creative Equity Mural Project is seeking out artists with a vision to revitalize three specific areas of downtown Asheville and possibly some other areas as well. County Register of Deeds Drew Reisinger first inquired about utilizing a wall of the Register of Deeds building for a potential mural space, and the idea grew from there.
