Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.Rooted ExpeditionsMaggie Valley, NC
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenMaggie Valley, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A MurphyAsheville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Man pleads guilty to attempted 1st degree murder, more in Forest City officer shooting
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man charged in the August 2021 shooting of a Forest City Police officer has accepted a plea agreement, officials said Thursday. During a hearing Rutherford County Superior Court Thursday Oct. 13, Akeil Kelis Omar Franklin plead guilty to several charges in the shooting of Senior Police Officer Jamie Hill on Aug. 9, 2021.
WLOS.com
Wanted suspect found hiding in shed after fleeing, police say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department says they’ve arrested a man wanted on over twenty charges, including assault on a female and possessing a stolen vehicle. Authorities say on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, officers attempted to make contact with Zavier Jarvis Lee Brown, 21, in...
WLOS.com
Police: Man found with crack cocaine near downtown Asheville charged with drug trafficking
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man was arrested and charged with multiple drug trafficking crimes Tuesday afternoon. While conducting crime prevention near downtown Asheville Tuesday, Oct. 11, Asheville Police Department detectives and officers arrested a drug dealer for trafficking cocaine. Elijah Bukhari Hassan, age 25, was arrested near the...
WLOS.com
Daughter charged in shooting death of parent & 2nd victim, investigation continues
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody after the bodies of two people were found inside a home Monday evening. On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 10 p.m., Macon County deputies responded to a request for a welfare check at a home on Mack Branch Road at the request of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
Thefts led authorities to more than $120,000 in stolen goods at Arden pawn shop
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A series of thefts led Buncombe County Sheriff’s detectives to an area pawn shop where, on Wednesday, they confiscated a cache of stolen items. The thefts, which started in mid-July and continued through last week, happened at area Target, Lowe’s and Walmart stores. Detectives from both the sheriff's office and Asheville Police Department have connected the dots to the series of thefts, which led them to Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn in Arden on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Macon County Sheriff says the daughter of one of two victims of a double homicide has been arrested and charged in connection with the crime. Authorities say two people were found dead inside a home on Mack Branch Road Monday night. Authorities say both victims were apparently shot. Divinity Aleza Guest, 22, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, injury to real property and breaking and entering. The investigation into the homicides continues.
WLOS.com
Softball for a cause: Cheer for WLOS, raise money to support domestic violence survivors
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Safelight -- the Henderson County nonprofit that provides support for survivors of interpersonal violence, sexual assault and child abuse -- answered more than 1,100 crisis calls in 2021. For more than 36 years, the agency served more than 37,000...
WLOS.com
Construction of 120 town homes approved in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction of new town homes has been approved for the Avery's Creek area of South Buncombe County. The Board of Adjustment approved the 120-unit project at a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The homes will be located on property along Glenn Bridge Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
Transylvania County's childcare numbers 'staggering,' commissioner says
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County commissioners were presented some sobering statistics on the state of childcare in the county during a meeting Monday night, Oct. 10. Commissioners were told that the county’s ability to provide needed childcare was highly inadequate. According to county manager Jaime Laughter, in...
WLOS.com
Plaintiffs file new motion in lawsuit against HCA Healthcare
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new motion has been filed in the original antitrust lawsuit filed against HCA Healthcare. The plaintiffs plan to reargue their case that the hospital group has a monopoly in Western North Carolina. Last month, Judge Mark Davis ruled that part of the lawsuit could...
WLOS.com
Drivers offer mixed opinions as Merrimon Avenue Conversion continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the city of Asheville approving a project to convert Merrimon Avenue into a three-lane configuration, the work officially began Monday night. Drivers began to feel the effect Monday, as there was a lot more traffic than usual. While none of the drivers were fond...
WLOS.com
Couple shares frustration over parking issue after car towed at Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A couple who saw News 13's story on the parking problems at the Asheville Regional Airport said they were forced to spend the night in a hotel because they couldn't get their towed car. On Oct. 11, Mike and Caryn Black sent News 13 pictures...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
Flooding fix: $2.3 million grant to be used to raise height of Transylvania County road
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County leaders plan to use millions in grant money to address a frequently flooded road in the Little River community. “It will help us to raise an area that currently floods probably six, seven, eight times a year, depending on the weather,” Transylvania County Manager Jaime Laughter said.
WLOS.com
6 of state's 20 top wildlife crossing hotspots are in WNC, report shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Living in the mountains means sharing the land, but that can also lead to run-ins when animals dart into the road. A study from the Wildlands Network identified North Carolina’s top 20 priority sites for wildlife road crossings, and six of them are in the area.
WLOS.com
Major milestone: ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance performs 500,000th procedure in WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An 8-week-old terrier mix named Pumpernickel is now serving as poster pup for the ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance in Asheville. Pumpernickel’s procedure on Tuesday marked a major milestone for the organization: 500,000 spay/neuter surgeries completed in western North Carolina. Elea Sprinkle, vice president of ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance said low-cost, high-quality procedures are of high demand across WNC.
WLOS.com
'Can't replace them as fast as we're losing them': Bus driver shortages plague WNC schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bus driver shortages are a nationwide problem, and mountain counties are not exempted. In Western North Carolina, it's an issue many districts have to deal with daily. School leaders say compensation contributes to the issue. Polk County School District sought to change that. Superintendent Aaron...
WLOS.com
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
WLOS.com
Calling All Artists: Help Buncombe County come to life with new mural project
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Are you a creative looking to inspire others in Buncombe County? A new opportunity might be the one just for you!. The county's Creative Equity Mural Project is seeking out artists with a vision to revitalize three specific areas of downtown Asheville and possibly some other areas as well. County Register of Deeds Drew Reisinger first inquired about utilizing a wall of the Register of Deeds building for a potential mural space, and the idea grew from there.
WLOS.com
City leaders make proclamation in support of Cherokee-led effort to restore mountain name
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday night, Asheville City Council joined in the effort to restore the Cherokee name to the mountain currently known as Clingmans Dome. During Tuesday's meeting, council members made a proclamation in support of the Cherokee-led effort to restore the name to Kuwohi. Organizers from...
WLOS.com
First Code Purple of fall 2022 called for Oct. 17-19 as below freezing temps forecasted
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The first Code Purple of fall 2022 has been announced. Code Purple is an emergency services activation for homeless shelters and county paramedics when the outdoor temperature drops to around 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below -- or the equivalent with the wind-chill factor. During this...
Comments / 0