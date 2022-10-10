Read full article on original website
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrests Two Subjects for Tobacco Store Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested Christopher Harmon, 31 and Andre Harmon, 28, both of Newark, DE, for robbery and related charges following an incident that occurred yesterday morning. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 08:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Four Seasons Tobacco Outlet located at 638 Plaza Drive, Newark...
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Gun-Point Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station in Newark earlier this morning. On October 14, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2808 Pulaski Highway regarding a gun-point robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown white male had entered the convenience store, pointed a handgun at the 33-year-old female cashier, and demanded money. After the victim complied with his demands, the suspect fled on foot from the business to an unknown destination. The cashier was not injured in this incident.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Investigating Gas Station Robbery
The Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred early this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 4:03 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Shell gas station, located at 1148 Christiana Road, Newark. A male suspect entered the business and confronted an employee at the sales counter. The suspect produced a handgun and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was last seen on foot in the area of Stinsford Road. The employee was not injured during the incident.
WMDT.com
Dover business damaged in shooting, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that damaged an area business Thursday afternoon. Police say a call came in just before 4 p.m. regarding shots fired in the area of Ink Studios, located at 1040 South State Street. Officers responded and began searching for possible victims. Officers spoke with the owner of the business, who they say could not provide any information related to the shooting.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Tractor Trailer
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer that occurred in the Ellendale area last night. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., a white 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road. At the same time, a blue 2018 Kia Sportage was also traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road, approaching the tractor trailer. The Freightliner had begun to slow down and was turning right onto a private drive. For unknown reasons, the operator of the Kia swerved to his right into the shoulder of Dupont Boulevard to try to avoid striking the trailer, but as he did so the front left of the Kia collided with the rear right axle of the trailer.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Gold Alert for 34-year-old Rachel Franks. Franks was last seen on October 13, 2022, in the Delmar area. Attempts to contact or locate Franks have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Franks is described as a...
firststateupdate.com
Newark Gas Station Robbed At Gunpoint Friday Morning
The Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred early this morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred at approximately 4:03 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Shell gas station, located at 1148...
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Man Run Over, Killed by Car in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man who was struck and killed by a car in Laurel late Tuesday night. Troopers on Thursday identified the victim as Terrence Deshields, 36, of Laurel. Police said that at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, a Chevrolet Malibu, driven...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Six Subjects Following Vehicle Pursuit
Delaware State Police have arrested one adult and five juveniles following a felony shoplifting investigation that began yesterday afternoon and ended with a vehicle pursuit. On October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., troopers were alerted to a shoplifting that had just occurred at the Under Armour outlet in Rehoboth Beach, located at 36698 Bayside Outlet Drive. Dispatchers advised troopers that the suspects had fled from the area in a blue 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that had been seen traveling northbound on Coastal Highway. Troopers located the Equinox on Coastal Highway in the area of Broadkill Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. However, the operator of the Equinox failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, troopers successfully deployed a tire deflation device near the intersection of Coastal Highway and Bakersfield Road. The Equinox subsequently became disabled and came to a stop in the 10000 block of Coastal Highway. All six occupants then fled from the vehicle on foot. With the assistance of the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit, troopers were able to locate and take all six individuals into custody.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation Following Home Invasion
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Seaford area that began on Tuesday night. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 11:53 p.m., troopers responded to a residence located in the 2800 block of West Stein Highway, Seaford, for a reported home invasion with a shooting where two residents were located struck by gunfire. The male victim, a 19-year-old of Seaford, was shot multiple times in the torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. The second victim, a 19-year-old female of Seaford, was also struck once in her lower extremity. She was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Laurel area on Tuesday night. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 9:45 p.m., a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by a 17-year-old female was traveling northbound in the left lane of Sussex Highway (Route 13) just south of Chipmans Lane. At the time, a 36-year-old male pedestrian of Laurel, DE was also in the northbound left lane of Sussex Highway. The operator of the Malibu did not observe the pedestrian in the roadway, and the front left of the Malibu struck the pedestrian within the lane of travel.
Atlantic City wellness check led to two guns and a lot of pot, police say
Atlantic City police checking on a couple inside a parked car found two guns and more than 14½ pounds of marijuana. A resident flagged down Officers Aidan Richardson and Dion Liu just before 6 p.m. Monday for two people inside a parked car possibly having a medical emergency, according to the report.
WBOC
Dover Teen on Probation Arrested on Gun Charges
DOVER, Del. - A 16-year-old Dover boy - already on probation for previous offenses - is now facing firearms charges after a handgun and ammunition were found inside his home. Dover police said that shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Dover Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit assisted Delaware Juvenile Probation and Parole with an administrative search of the teen probationer's home on the 400 block of Barrister Place. As a result of the administrative search, a blue and black polymer 80 9mm handgun and 9mm ammunition were located. The 16-year-old probationer was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Dover Police Department.
nccpdnews.com
TRAFFIC SERVICES UNIT INVESTIGATES DEPARTMENTAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) A 7-year veteran of the New Castle County Division of Police was transported to Christiana Medical Center following a motor vehicle collision in Newark. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 5:00 PM a 62-year-old female was driving a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek southbound on Salem Church Road near the intersection of McFarland Drive. While driving, the operator crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a NCCPD marked 2022 Ford Explorer that was traveling northbound. Both the officer and the female operator were transported to Christiana Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
WMDT.com
Early morning stabbing lands woman behind bars in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman in connection to an early morning stabbing. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Race Street for a reported stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a female victim who had been stabbed in her back. She was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment.
WDEL 1150AM
Man fatally shot, woman injured during Seaford home invasion
A 19-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old woman is out of the hospital after both were shot during a home invasion crime in Seaford. According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to a residence in the 2,800-block of West Stein Highway Tuesday at about 11:53 p.m. The male resident was struck several times in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The woman was shot in her lower extremity and was treated and released.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Say Pedestrian Struck And Killed Tuesday Evening
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Laurel area on Tuesday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 11, 2022, at approximately 9:45 p.m., a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by a 17-year-old female was traveling northbound...
firststateupdate.com
Police: 20-Year-Old Facing Murder Charge In 2020 Shooting
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a July 2020 murder police said Tuesday. Officials said on July 27, 2020, at approximately 4:51 p.m., police responded to the area of 12th and Walnut Streets in response to a shooting that had occurred. The victim, 17-year-old Kavai Martin, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Martin died in February, and further investigation determined his death was a result of injuries sustained in the shooting incident according to police.
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle County Police officer injured in Bear-area crash
A New Castle County Police officer was hospitalized in a crash near Bear Tuesday afternoon. Police said an unidentified trooper was travelling north along Salem Church Road north of Route 40 at about 5 p.m. on October 11, 2022, when a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old woman crossed the center line and hit the marked police vehicle.
WMDT.com
Serious crash closes part of Route 113 in Ellendale
Ellendale, Del.- A serious crash between an SUV and a semi in Ellendale has seriously injured a person and closed part of Route 113. The Ellendale Fire Company responded to a serious crash off of Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) south of Vfw Road in Ellendale, Delaware around 7:45 pm on Thursday.
