Protesters arrested after shutting down traffic on I-495 in Silver Spring

All lanes have reopened after a group of protesters blocked traffic on the inner loop of I-495 Monday morning.

The sit-in demonstration took place around 10:30am at the Route 29 - Colesville Road exit in Silver Spring. It was carried out by the group Declare Emergency, who advocates for climate change.

Police had to temporarily shut down all lanes in that area of the Capital Beltway, to escort the protesters from the middle of the road.

The incident caused heavy traffic delays, but was cleared in less than an hour.

Seven out of the 10 protesters who participated were taken into custody, according to Maryland State Police. Only two of them live in Maryland, the rest are from out-of-state.

They've been identified as Robert Achison, 74, of Vermont, William Regan, 43, of Oregon, Nora Swisher, 32, of Maryland, Mary Osterbrink, 68, of North Carolina, Andrew Hinz, 61, of Maryland, Holley White, 58, of New York, and Jason Goward, 38, of Michigan.

Each has been charged with obstructing or hindering the free passage of another in a public place or on a public conveyance, and failing to obey a law enforcement officer attempting to prevent a disturbance to public peace.

Police say they gave the protesters several warnings to leave with only a criminal citation, but they refused.