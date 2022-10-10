ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders' Davante Adams Cited for Assault After Shoving Man to Ground

Davante Adams cited for assault after shoving man to ground originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams received a citation for assault after shoving a photographer to the ground following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, according to Kansas City Municipal Court records.
You Make the Call: Was it Roughing the Passer?

The NFL has a roughing the passer problem. Questionable calls have been a prevalent theme in previous years, but perhaps the 2022 regular season is a bit more egregious than the rest. Week 5 produced two of the most puzzling roughing the passer calls in recent NFL history. On Sunday,...
Troy Aikman Regrets ‘Take the Dresses Off' Comment on Monday Night Football

Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments...
Eagles' Miles Sanders Gives Back to Youth Community, Hopes for Change

Miles Sanders gives back to youth community, hopes for change originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders grew up in Pittsburgh, attending Steelers camp events and is now paying that forward by providing that same opportunity for his community in hopes of changing the lives of the youth.
Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 Postponed, Rescheduled for Friday

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will have to wait another day before resuming their American League Divisional Series. Thursday’s Game 2 has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast for New York. The contest has been rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. ET on Friday at Yankee Stadium.
