Read full article on original website
Related
I-Team: New lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, but why now?
The FOX 8 I-Team just did some digging into the story behind yet another lawsuit filed against Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of sexual misconduct.
NBC Washington
Raiders' Davante Adams Cited for Assault After Shoving Man to Ground
Davante Adams cited for assault after shoving man to ground originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams received a citation for assault after shoving a photographer to the ground following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, according to Kansas City Municipal Court records.
NBC Washington
Ron Rivera Refutes Report He Didn't Want Carson Wentz, Storms Out of Press Conference
A fiery Ron Rivera refutes report he didn't want Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Commanders won on Thursday night in Chicago, but head coach Ron Rivera was arguably more animated than he's ever been during his tenure in D.C. following the game. After a handful...
NBC Washington
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Expected to Return to Practice Wednesday; Status for Sunday Unknown
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return to the practice field Wednesday as part of his progression through concussion protocol. NFL.com reports the third-year signal caller’s status for this Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings is still to be determined. Tagovailova hit his head against the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Washington
You Make the Call: Was it Roughing the Passer?
The NFL has a roughing the passer problem. Questionable calls have been a prevalent theme in previous years, but perhaps the 2022 regular season is a bit more egregious than the rest. Week 5 produced two of the most puzzling roughing the passer calls in recent NFL history. On Sunday,...
NBC Washington
Troy Aikman Regrets ‘Take the Dresses Off' Comment on Monday Night Football
Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments...
Former 3rd Overall Pick Reportedly Going To Be Waived
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that "the Houston Rockets are planning to waive center Derrick Favors." The former third-overall pick was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Rockets over the offseason.
NBC Washington
Eagles' Miles Sanders Gives Back to Youth Community, Hopes for Change
Miles Sanders gives back to youth community, hopes for change originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders grew up in Pittsburgh, attending Steelers camp events and is now paying that forward by providing that same opportunity for his community in hopes of changing the lives of the youth.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Washington
Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 Postponed, Rescheduled for Friday
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will have to wait another day before resuming their American League Divisional Series. Thursday’s Game 2 has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast for New York. The contest has been rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. ET on Friday at Yankee Stadium.
Comments / 0