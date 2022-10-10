ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

NY paying about 30 cents less than the US average for gas

By Evan Anstey, Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are going back up, according to the latest numbers from AAA.

The national average, which has jumped closer to four dollars, is now $3.92 after increasing by 12 cents week to week.

New York’s remains lower, at $3.63 per gallon. Since last Monday, that price has gone up three cents. According to AAA, Elmira is one of the only cities that actually increased over the last week.

“Locally, pump prices have escaped factors that are pushing gas prices up across most of the country,” AAA said. “But rising oil prices could soon impact local gas prices.”

To compare, the national average at this time last year was $3.27, while New York’s was $3.35.

Here’s what the average prices around upstate New York look like:

  • Batavia – $3.75 (down 3 cents from last week)
  • Buffalo – $3.69 (down 3 cents from last week)
  • Elmira – $3.48 (up 1 cent from last week)
  • Ithaca – $3.73 (down 3 cents from last week)
  • Rochester – $3.69 (down 2 cents from last week)
  • Rome – $3.73 (down 3 cents from last week)
  • Syracuse – $3.58 (down 6 cents from last week)
  • Watertown – $3.72 (down 3 cents from last week)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

WETM 18 News

Community Policy