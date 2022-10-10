Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
The She-Hulk Finale Could Have Introduced a Very Different Kevin
To say the season finale of She-Hulk broke the fourth wall is an understatement; instead, it would be more accurate to say it was Hulk-Smashed into a fine powder. Your appreciation for the unbelievably meta ending may vary, but it’s worth noting that the... entity pulling the strings of season one was originally different.
Gizmodo
Get a Look at the Wild Kingdom Hearts Animated Series That Never Was
Despite Kingdom Hearts’ seemingly endless capacity to continue existing, its relationship with Disney beyond the literal games themselves has always been a little distant—at least on the Disney side of things. You’re not going to see Sora in the theme parks perhaps any time soon, but once upon a time that wasn’t always going to be the case.
Gizmodo
Los Espookys' Cassandra Ciangherotti on HBO's Cult-Beloved Horror Comedy
Perhaps the most accurate portrayal of horror-loving friends ever captured on screen, Los Espookys—HBO’s underrated comedy series—is back for season two with its earnest eccentric vibes. It comes from the brilliant minds of stars and writers Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, and Fred Armisen, and while it’s easy to liken the show to Taika Waititi’s original What We Do in the Shadows (mixed with Edgar Wright’s Spaced and a dash of Ghostbusters), it truly exists in its own weird as hell world.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gizmodo
Brendan Fraser Calls Batgirl an 'Exciting' Film That Didn't Deserve Its 'Tragic' Fate
As Brendan Fraser embarks on a tour for his current Darren Aronofsky film The Whale, the Mummy star has talked about his feelings toward Warner Brothers Discovery over its decision to cancel Batgirl. The actor was to be featured as the DC film’s villain Firefly in the superhero spin-off directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Ms. Marvel) for HBO Max.
Gizmodo
This Eerie Horror Short Discovers There's Something in the Silence
In horror, it’s often the most simple premise that makes for the most potent frights. That’s definitely the case for short film There’s Something in the Silence, about a woman who suspects her new hearing aids might be tuned into a supernatural frequency. Even more impressive, the...
Gizmodo
The Sandman Experience at NYCC Was a Dreamy Getaway
There is a certain charm to immersive experiences at comic cons. If you get the right concept, the right actors, the right vibe, you can transform a 10-to-15 minute timeslot into something transportive and intriguing. That is, of course, if everything goes right. And for the The Sandman’s immersive experience at NYCC, which celebrated the Audible-exclusive audiobook of the novelization of The Sandman: Act III, there was something very charming about those 15 minutes.
Gizmodo
A Major Star Wars Legend Could Be Joining the MCU
Disney+’s Percy Jackson show has found a few more gods. Warrior Nun returns for season 2 in a new trailer. Plus, another look at the new Little Mermaid, and what’s coming on Stargirl, Reginald the Vampire, and more. Spoilers, away!. Thunderbolts. Both Jeff Sneider and /Film independently report...
Comments / 0