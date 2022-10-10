There is a certain charm to immersive experiences at comic cons. If you get the right concept, the right actors, the right vibe, you can transform a 10-to-15 minute timeslot into something transportive and intriguing. That is, of course, if everything goes right. And for the The Sandman’s immersive experience at NYCC, which celebrated the Audible-exclusive audiobook of the novelization of The Sandman: Act III, there was something very charming about those 15 minutes.

MOVIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO