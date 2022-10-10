ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
the great white hope
4d ago

that's what the cops did for the last 40 years b4 cameras.. they knock u out and say you struck them or u were resisting and if you were beat up enough both police and plaintiff would just drop charges and inmate would get to go home ... oldest trick in the book by pigs

Reply(2)
19
Zoom
4d ago

Cop should pay from his pension and assets, the community didn't do it so why should they pay❓

Reply(4)
32
thomas g
3d ago

That’s why we need to get rid of qualified immunity. Each officer can get his own insurance policy and their salary should be raised to cover the expense. Much cheaper than all these lawsuits. They would also have to think twice before assaulting people or breaking the law.

Reply(2)
4
